As someone who has been writing every day for the past decade (and then some), a keyboard has become an essential tool for my work. It's how I get my voice out to the world, whether it's about Apple and tech or just how I'm feeling about current events. For me, a keyboard is my most important piece of technology, and it has become a part of who I am. For the longest time, though, I just used whatever keyboard was on my MacBooks through the years, including the god-awful butterfly keyboards from 2015 to 2019. At some point, I picked up a Magic Keyboard alternative from Logitech to use with my laptop, but still, something was missing. It was tolerable, but it wasn't satisfying. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

While I'm not sure at exactly what point in my life I heard about mechanical keyboards, it was something that I wanted to check out eventually. I didn't really think much of it back then, and like a lot of other hobbies, I didn't exactly make time for it, nor did I have funds to investigate further. One Christmas, my husband got me a Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard from Target, and even though that one is a mechanical membrane keyboard, it ignited a spark — I love loud, clicky keyboards and RGB. Still, this wasn't a true mechanical keyboard, but I was getting warmer. Then I got a Keychron K2, my first truly mechanical keyboard. With my Keychron, I've dived into the huge rabbit hole of mechanical keyboards, from learning about cases and printed circuit boards (PCB) to switch types to keycap profiles, and I absolutely love it. This is a niche hobby, but it allows me to express myself through my most important tool. It's all about the customization

The best part about mechanical keyboards is the customization factor. You can customize pretty much anything you want, whether it's something as simple as the keycaps, something a little more advanced like changing the switches, or you can build an entire keyboard from scratch — it's up to you. So far, as I've ventured into the mechanical keyboard hobby, I've only changed out the keycap sets on my current boards, mainly my Keychron K2. But since the keycaps are the first thing that someone sees on a keyboard, it's probably the most important, at least for me. As I've spent time on r/mechanicalkeyboards, I've discovered a ton of beautiful keycap sets, only to find out that I've missed my chance to buy them because of the group buy window. However, I also learned that there are plenty of ready-to-ship keycap sets that you can find on Amazon or other online vendors like KBDfans, PimpMyKeyboard, and others. And now that I'm into the hobby, I like to keep track of upcoming group buys in r/mk or on Keycaplendar. It's a little overwhelming, but it's become one of my favorite things to do in my free time.

But since I'm sitting at a computer for most of the day, the keycaps are important for me. I often take breaks from writing and editing, and sometimes I just like to relax and look at my keyboard with the backlights shining through my artisans. It's oddly calming and helps me unwind a little. Plus, I've also enjoyed creating a desk setup with certain colors and themes, so having my keycaps match up with my desk mat, and wrist rest are what I consider to be aesthetic goals. I also just like to have my keyboard and other desk peripherals match up with how I'm feeling, so to spice things up every now and then, I plan on changing my caps (and possibly other peripherals) regularly. And honestly, I have more keycap sets coming in than I do keyboards...I think. But seriously, I love the aspect of dressing up one of my most important tools. I haven't quite dived into changing switches or building a keyboard from scratch just yet, but I hope to get to that point soon. For now, I am pretty happy just being able to customize how my keyboard looks on the surface. It's all about being able to create a keyboard that fits your own individual wants and needs. Not all mechanical keyboards are "clicky" and "loud"

I think a big misconception of mechanical keyboards is that people think they're all "loud" and "clicky." Or people may think that because they aren't chiclet keys, each key requires a lot of travel before they're registered as a keystroke. And that's just not the case at all. Yes, there are mechanical keyboards that are loud and clicky because they use switches that are designed to be that way. The most notorious switch being Cherry MX Blues or similar clones like Gateron Blues. Blues are the loud and clicky switch, and usually require the most actuation force and have the most key travel associated with them. But these are not the only switch out there. I currently use Gateron Browns on my Keychron K2, which are a popular middle-ground, tactile option. This means that they are slightly quieter than blues but still provide a nice, tactile bump when bottoming out (pressing a key down to its full length), but it's not as clicky as blues. There are also Cherry MX Reds or Gateron Reds (and other similar switches) that are linear, which means they are much quieter and require the least amount of force to register a keystroke. Reds are particularly great for gaming since they need the least amount of force and have the least amount of travel, making them the quickest to register. But there are many other switches out there besides Cherry MX or Gaterons — these are just two of the more well-known ones. There are plenty of other Cherry MX clones like Kailh, Zealios, and more. Some of the more commercial brands, like Razer and Logitech, also have their own Cherry MX clones like Razer Greens, Razer Orange, and Logitech GX switches. There are many different color variations as well, which means they're either linear, tactile, or clicky, with different actuation force and key travel before bottoming out. And on top of that, there are even other switch types out there, such as Topre, which is considered one of the more "premium" switches, and they sound super nice.