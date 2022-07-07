What you need to know
- Luck is a major new Apple TV+ movie coming to the platform next month.
- The animated title has its final trailer ahead of its August 5 release.
- The show comes from a partnership with Skydance Animation and will feature Simon Pegg and Eva Noblezada.
One of the most anticipated new Apple TV+ movies has its final trailer ahead of its release next month.
The new movie Luck is the first-ever title to spring from Apple's major partnership with Skydance Animation.
From Apple:
"Luck" centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Eva Noblezada ("Hadestown," "Miss Saigon," "Yellow Rose") will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg ("Mission: Impossible," "Ice Age," "Star Trek Beyond") will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam's partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.
Earlier this year Apple signed a lucrative two-film deal with Skydance Media, the same production company behind Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick said to be worth $125 million.
Apple has guaranteed Skydance two fully-financed features as part of the deal that will see the company make guaranteed payouts of up to $25 million per picture to the studio. Based on its new trailer Luck promises to be a big hit for the whole family and could be another blockbuster for Apple, building on the success of Academy Award winner CODA which saw Apple scoop a coveted Oscar for best picture, the first streaming platform to land such an honor.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
