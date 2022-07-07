From Apple:

"Luck" centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Eva Noblezada ("Hadestown," "Miss Saigon," "Yellow Rose") will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg ("Mission: Impossible," "Ice Age," "Star Trek Beyond") will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam's partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

Earlier this year Apple signed a lucrative two-film deal with Skydance Media, the same production company behind Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick said to be worth $125 million.

Apple has guaranteed Skydance two fully-financed features as part of the deal that will see the company make guaranteed payouts of up to $25 million per picture to the studio. Based on its new trailer Luck promises to be a big hit for the whole family and could be another blockbuster for Apple, building on the success of Academy Award winner CODA which saw Apple scoop a coveted Oscar for best picture, the first streaming platform to land such an honor.

