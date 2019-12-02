A baby carrier is an excellent way to transport your child if you need to have your hands free, but you want to be careful when buying one. You need something ergonomic for both you and your child, and ideally something that will support the child for a while, even as they continue to grow. One of the best such carriers out there is currently available for $100, a savings of 38%, this Cyber Monday, the Ergobaby Carrier 360 .

This baby carrier can hold children facing both front and back and allows you to choose where to put most of the weight the carrier holds, either on your hips or on your back.

The Ergobaby Carrier focuses on ergonomics for both you and your child. The carrier can be attached to you in multiple positions. You can wear it in front of you, on your back, or set it up for hip carry. Your child can also either face out from the carrier, away from you or into the carrier, towards you. It will support a child up to 33 lbs.

The carrier has padded shoulder straps, which are adjustable so that both you and your partner can wear it, no matter how different your sizes. The Ergobaby Carrier 360 also features an extra-wide waistband for increased lumbar support, making carrying your child easier on your back. The carrier is also machine washable and comes with a tuck-away hood for protection against the sun and wind.

The Ergobaby Carrier 360 comes in a range of colors, including Pure Black, Batik Indigo, Dusty Blue, and Pearl Gray.

If you're looking for an excellent baby carrier, check out this deal before it's gone.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.