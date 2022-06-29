One of Apple's best original Apple TV+ shows, See, will debut its final season on August 26, and you can get a sneak peek at the trailer today.

From Apple:

After Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and retreated into the forest, an explosive new threat emerges that no one is safe from. Will the greatest warrior of his time have what it takes to protect those that mean the most to him? The final chapter of SEE begins August 26 on Apple TV+

See is set hundreds of years in the future, and documents the story of humanity that has lost its ability to see. Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of two twins born with the gift of sight. Momoa reprises his role in season three alongside "Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn."

See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said "we are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of 'See,' which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story." Apple has won awards and recognition for using cast and crew who are blind or have low vision in the filming of the series.

See was one of the very first original Apple TV+ shows alongside hits like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, and was front and center as Apple promoted the launch of its new streaming platform, which is soon to enter its third year on the market.

Apple has since scooped numerous awards including an Oscar for best picture for CODA.

Season three of See will air on Apple TV+ on August 26, with a new episode set to follow every Friday for seven weeks after.