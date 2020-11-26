A Nintendo Switch bundle happens to be one of the best offers available this year, though it's also sold out at most online retailers already. However, if you were lucky enough to get your hands on one, or if you already own one of these consoles already, there's one more deal that you need to grab before Black Friday ends. Walmart is offering the Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership with a free SanDisk 128GB microSD card on sale for only $34.99. This microSD card was designed for the Nintendo Switch and normally sells for up to $50 by itself, while the Family Membership regularly sells for $35.

Walmart has a stellar deal for Nintendo Switch gamers this week. You can pick up a year of Nintendo Switch Online's Family Membership along with a free SanDisk 128GB microSD card that's designed for saving your games all for $35 while supplies last.

Nintendo Switch Online unlocks online multiplayer access so you can play with other gamers from around the world, though others may enjoy the service for the library of classic NES and SNES games, from Super Mario Bros. 3 and Balloon Fight to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Star Fox, and many more. The service also gives you the ability to save your game data to the cloud, though that won't totally be necessary considering you'll also be scoring a free SanDisk 128GB microSD card with the purchase. It's able to save game data, digital game downloads, and more.

Your Nintendo Switch Online subscription also gives you access to the Nintendo Switch Online app to help keep track of your progress in select games, access voice chat, and more. With a Family Membership, you can add up to eight consoles onto the subscription so everyone can get in on the action. We have an entire page dedicated to everything you should know about Nintendo Switch Online if you're unfamiliar with the service.

