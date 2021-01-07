Apple's AirPods are awesome, but they're certainly not cheap even with the many great AirPods deals that pop up throughout the year. However, Woot is giving you a chance to snag a set for as little as $84.99 today only. The sale features both 1st- and 2nd-generation AirPods models in refurbished condition, backed by a 90-day warranty.

AirPods Pro were included in the sale but have already sold out within a few hours of the sale going live. It's possible that the other models don't last until the end of the day either, so don't miss your chance to grab them.

Wire-free Apple AirPods (Refurbished) AirPods connect automatically, let you access Siri, hear your texts, and control music playback with a tap. The battery lasts up to 24 hours with the included charging case. The sale offers both 1st- and 2nd-gen models refurbished. From $85 See at Woot

Today's sale price of $84.99 is the lowest price we've seen the 1st-gen AirPods hit and the 2nd-generation model is just $5 more. Compared to the current $129 sale price for a brand new set, you're saving almost $40.

Apple's 1st-gen AirPods are powered by the W1 chip, for one-step connectivity and great sound over Bluetooth. They're ready to use with Apple devices out of the box and can also be easily paired with other devices, like Android phones, tablets, PCs, and more. They can detect when you put them in your ears and immediately start working. You can double-tap to access Siri or control music playback and they'll last for over 24 hours thanks to the included charging case.

With the 2nd-generation AirPods, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the original version, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like faster device switching and the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. Unlike the 1st-gen, they have support hands-free "Hey Siri" so you request changes to songs, the volume, make calls and more without needing to tap on the earbuds, though they can still be double-tapped for media control if you prefer. Battery life is also slightly improved on the newer model.

There are a few differences between the two different AirPods models, so be sure to check out our AirPods 1 vs. AirPods 2 guide for more info.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.