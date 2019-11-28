Sure, you can get a 16-inch MacBook Pro — and even save a few bucks this Black Friday — with up to 8 terabytes of SSD now. But if you prefer 13-inch MacBook Pros or Airs, or your current 15-inch doesn't have anywhere nearly that much capacity on board, allow me to introduce you to your next best storage friend: The 2 TB Samsung X5. Even if you have a ton of internal storage, once you get used to the speed of modern MVMe SSD, you're not going to want to move files back and forth any other way.

Warp-Speed Storage Samsung X5 SSD The one Samsung your Apple will love. You can get cheaper hard drives and even SSDs to backup and transfer files to and from your Mac, but you can't really get faster. Especially not at this price. $799 at Amazon (was $849)