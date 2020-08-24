Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has a new ad on YouTube, with the titular character having a phone conversation with British football – proper football, that is – coach José Mourinho. Lasso wants some advice and even though he has no idea about football, that isn't going to stop him from dialing that phone number.

The video runs for just a couple of minutes but it gives Lasso the chance to make himself look silly and for Mourinho to get in a jibe at the English press. A standard day in the life of both, to be honest!