  • Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has a new ad on YouTube.
  • The ad shows the fictional college football coach reaching out to another football coach.
  • Except this football coach is Tottenham Hotspur coach José Mourinho.

Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has a new ad on YouTube, with the titular character having a phone conversation with British football – proper football, that is – coach José Mourinho. Lasso wants some advice and even though he has no idea about football, that isn't going to stop him from dialing that phone number.

The video runs for just a couple of minutes but it gives Lasso the chance to make himself look silly and for Mourinho to get in a jibe at the English press. A standard day in the life of both, to be honest!

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Does this little teaser whet the "Ted Lasso" appetite? The first four episodes are available for streaming now with new episodes arriving on Thursdays. You'll also need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber, but you knew that already.

