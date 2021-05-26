What you need to know
- Apple says that its TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See is its number one worldwide series.
- Apple is releasing a new Town hall conversation with participants later this week.
Apple has today announced a new Town hall conversation with participants from its The Me You Can't See docuseries on Apple TV+ to air later this week.
In a press release Apple stated:
Apple TV+ announced today "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," a town hall conversation hosted by co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, with subjects and experts from the critically acclaimed, multi-part documentary series exploring mental health and emotional well-being, premiering Friday, May 28 for free on Apple TV+.
Following the global debut of the groundbreaking documentary series, "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry reunite with advisors and participants for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here. As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation.
According to Deadline Apple says that the series has been the number one show on Apple TV+ since it was released and that it drove 25% new viewers to the service, as well as a 40% increase in UK viewership.
Apple says the town hall, set to air Friday, will feature Glenn Close, Zak Williams, Ambar Martinez, and the members of the show's advisory board.
