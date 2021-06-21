Apple TV+ continues to nab awards for its growing collection of original content.

This year was the 3rd annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards and, as it turns out, two notable productions from Apple's streaming service won. Both 'The Oprah Conversation' and '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' took home an award in their respective categories.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers' organization NPACT have unveiled the winners for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

'The Oprah Conversation,' which features Oprah Winfrey sitting down to interview a number of notable guests, won the award for Best Structured Series.