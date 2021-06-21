What you need to know
- Two Apple TV+ original productions took home Critics Choice REAL TV awards this year.
- Both 'The Oprah Conversation' and '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' won an award.
Apple TV+ continues to nab awards for its growing collection of original content.
This year was the 3rd annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards and, as it turns out, two notable productions from Apple's streaming service won. Both 'The Oprah Conversation' and '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' took home an award in their respective categories.
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers' organization NPACT have unveiled the winners for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
'The Oprah Conversation,' which features Oprah Winfrey sitting down to interview a number of notable guests, won the award for Best Structured Series.
Host/Executive Producer, Oprah Winfrey, accepts the #CriticsChoice REAL TV Award for The Oprah Conversation - Best Structured Series.
'1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,' the new documentary that goes into the impact of music from that era, won the award for Best Limited Documentary Series.
James Gay-Rees (Executive Producer), James Rogan (Director) Danielle Peck (Director/Producer), Gordan King (Archive Producer) and Asif Kapadia (Executive Producer), accept the #CriticsChoice REAL TV Award for 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything - Best Limited Documentary Series.
'The Oprah Conversation' and '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' are both streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience both in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
