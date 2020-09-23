What you need to know
- Oprah will interview Mariah Carey on "The Oprah Conversation."
- The interview will focus on Carey's new memoir that talks about the artist's career and personal life.
- It will stream tomorrow exclusively on Apple TV+.
In a press release on its Newsroom website, Apple has announced that Oprah Winfrey will host an interview with Mariah Carey. Winfrey will be having the artist on as her next guest for "The Oprah Conversation," with the episode hitting Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 24 at 12:00 AM EST.
The interview will focus on Carey's upcoming memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which is set to hit bookshelves next week on September 29. The two will discuss not only the singer's career but some personal stories that have never been told.
In an exclusive, far-ranging interview, Mariah sits down with Oprah to talk about her highly anticipated upcoming memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" (out Tuesday, September 29), as she reveals never-before-told stories about her personal journey that inspired so many songs, the pain in growing up biracial, confronting past traumas and finding freedom.
"The Oprah Conversation" is a few episodes deep and features interviews with "Emmanuel Acho, host of the provocative web series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in a two-part episode, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist, and Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author of the memoir that inspired the acclaimed film "Just Mercy."
"The Oprah Conversation," along with "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club," are all available now on Apple TV+.
