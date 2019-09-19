The thing that is occupying much of Prince Harry's headspace right now is mental health. His own, of course, but also everybody else's, and how much better life is when you look after it. It is the narrative that runs through absolutely everything he does, a subject he is so passionate about that he is currently working on a groundbreaking new documentary series on it with Oprah Winfrey, details of which the Telegraph is able to reveal today.

The series will focus on breaking down the stigma and shame surrounding mental illness – showing examples of the "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places," as the Duke puts it. Alongside Oprah, he is co-creator and co-executive producer on the venture, which will launch on the new Apple TV+ streaming service next year.