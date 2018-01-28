As we use desktop and laptop computers, we tend to fill up our hard drives with stuff we've collected over the years. It's like an attic, basement, or garage that slowly fills up over the years. Some stuff gets used often, other stuff sits in a box gets forgotten about. Eventually, though, the clutter becomes too much and you have to start getting rid of things. But how do you sort the import stuff from the trash? On macOS Sierra, that's where Optimized Storage comes in.

Optimized Storage takes files you've been storing in iCloud and moves them off of your computer if your local storage gets too full. It also leaves behind an icon of the item that has been removed so that, when you finally do want to access it again, you don't have to go somewhere different to find it. You can just click on the file and it will download back onto your computer.

There are four features to Optimized Storage that you can enable separately or all together. You can Store in iCloud, Optimize Storage, Empty Trash Automatically, and Reduce Clutter.

How to access Optimized Storage

There are two ways to access Optimized Storage. The first is easy. Do nothing until your storage gets full. When it does, you'll get a notification asking if you want to optimize your storage. Click Yes to be directly taken to the Optimized Storage tool window.

To access Optimized Storage manually:

Click on the Apple icon () in the upper left corner of your screen. Select About this Mac from the drop-down menu. Click on the Storage tab in the System Information window. Click on Details.

This opens up the four Optimized Storage tools, which are on the right side of the window.

How to use Store in iCloud

Store in iCloud is basically a one-stop shop for turning on iCloud Photo Library and Desktop and Documents Syncing (the latter of which is new in macOS Sierra). When you turn it on, you can select one or both iCloud syncing features (you don't have to use both if you don't want to). You may already have both enabled if you turned them on prior, in which case, Store in iCloud will not affect your iCloud storage any further. If you do not have iCloud Photo Library or Desktop and Documents Syncing already turned on, Store in iCloud will affect your iCloud storage limit. If it does, you will receive a notification with a recommendation for which tier that will work best for your needs. The average person only needs the $0.99 per-month 50GB tier, though some might need a larger plan.

Click on Store in iCloud. Tick the box for Store files from Desktop and Documents in iCloud Drive to store all files on your desktop and in your Mac's Documents folder in iCloud. Tick the box for Store photos and videos in iCloud Photo Library to store all original photos and videos in iCloud. Click Store in iCloud to enable these iCloud features.

How to stop syncing Desktop and Documents folders in iCloud on your Mac

If you've tried out Desktop and Documents folder syncing in iCloud but decided you don't like it, you can stop syncing. If you disable syncing, Desktop files will no longer appear on a secondary Mac computer's desktop, but they will still be in a file in iCloud Drive, which you can move them out of. Your Documents folder will also still be visible in iCloud Drive, which you can also move.

Click the Apple icon () in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Click System Preferences in the drop-down menu. Click on iCloud. Click on Options next to iCloud Drive. Click to uncheck the checkbox for Desktop & Documents Folders.

How to use Optimize Storage

Optimize Storage relates to storing media in the cloud that is not necessarily already in your iCloud storage, specifically movies and TV shows you have already watched on iTunes. When you select Optimize Storage, it will remove these files from your computer. If you want to watch them again, you can redownload them from iTunes.

It also gives you the option to store your email attachments. You can set it up so that recent email attachments are stored on your Mac, or you can store all of your email attachments in the cloud and download files that you need when you need them.

Click on Optimize... in the Optimize Storage section of the window. Click on Optimize again to confirm that you want to enable the feature to automatically remove iTunes movies and TV shows that you've already watched.

How to disable Optimize Storage on your Mac

Optimize Storage automatically removes iTunes movies and TV shows that you've already watched from your Mac. It also only keeps recent email attachments on your Mac when your hard drive starts to run out of room. If you want to keep your movies and TV shows on your hard drive so you don't have to re-download them everytime you want to watch them, you can disable the feature.