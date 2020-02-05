Apple TV+ show "Swagger" has a new lead, with O'Shea Jackson Jr. taking over from Winston Duke. Duke was announced as the lead in late 2019 but he has now stepped aside after suffering an injury on set.

He is being replaced by O'Shea Jackson Jr. according to a new Variety report in what will be the actor's first recurring TV show role.

"Swagger" is inspired by the life of basketball star Kevin Durrant and explores the world of youth basketball. Jackson is keen to get started, saying that he's "thrilled to be involved with such a profound and impactful project".

"I'm thrilled to be involved with such a profound and impactful project that stands for family, explores the development and growth of today's youth, involves the game of basketball, and most importantly addresses such key social issues which are tackled throughout the series," said Jackson. "Swagger' is an opportunity to explore a fresh, multi-dimensional character under the guidance of an amazing director like Reggie Rock and his team on a daily basis."

No timeframe is available for when "Swagger" will be available to stream on Apple TV+, but it's already one that will be on many radars, despite the loss of the "Black Panther" actor.

Apple TV+ is available for a $4.99 per month subscription fee with content watchable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, and Apple TV devices.