The OtterBox Symmetry Series is a classic OtterBox design that has been around now for a few years. They create a new line and new colorways for every new iPhone, however, and I'm loving the designs they've created for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Rock Candy Blue case is a vivid complement to my Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max. Of course, no matter what color it is, every Symmetry Case comes with the military-grade, drop-proof protection that we've come to expect from OtterBox. I have tested this out extensively (although not on purpose, really), and it has held up no matter how hard I dropped it. In fact, after two months of heavy and clumsy usage, the case looks like it just came out of the box. I've used the Symmetry Series case on my iPhone 12 Pro Max long enough now to find a few small disadvantages as well. I'll go into all of the pros and cons in this review.

OtterBox Symmetry Series

Tons of cool colors and graphics to choose from

Nifty antimicrobial coating

Lightweight with grippy edges The Bad A bit thicker than expected

A rainbow of vibrant options OtterBox Symmetry Series: What I like

Bold, bright, and stylish, the OtterBox Symmetry series looks pretty dang good on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, especially the Pacific Blue colorway. In fact, that's one of the things I enjoy most about the Symmetry Series; the model offers loads of different color and style choices, from glittery clear cases to graphic patterns and flat matte colors. It's rare to see this many fun colors on a rugged protective case like this one. And rugged it is, despite the sleek look. While this is certainly not an ultra-thin case as some of the OtterBox marketing seems to suggest, the Symmetry Case is definitely slimmer than other heavy-duty cases like the OtterBox Defender Series or the FRĒ by LifeProof. Regardless of its thinner profile, the Symmetry case has already held up beautifully after multiple hard drops and falls over the past few weeks. I never go more than a few days without dropping my phone, so I put this case through its paces. There's not a single mark or scratch to be seen on the Symmetry Case or my iPhone, even after a particularly rough drop onto concrete. I also appreciate the antimicrobial coating since everyone knows that cellphones are hot spots for bacterial growth. Although it doesn't protect against viruses, at least I know that there's no bacteria living and growing on this case. Finally, the Symmetry Case is lightweight despite its proven durability, and the rubberized grippy edges make it less likely to drop out of my buttery fingers. Did you say slim? OtterBox Symmetry Series: What I don't like

After reading about how slim it was online, I was a bit surprised to find that the Symmetry Series case is not actually that thin. I mean, it's thin compared to the Defender Series for sure, but it's not exactly what I would define as a 'slim' case. The border extends almost five millimeters outside the edge of the phone, so it still has some girth to it. I suppose this is necessary to the high level of protection that OtterBox provides, so I certainly don't mind overmuch. The case was not exactly easy to install and remove, either. Don't get me wrong; once the case is on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it melds with the handset in a fit so snug they become one well-protected unit. But that snug fit did require quite a bit of effort, turning, pressing, and practically forcing the iPhone into the case. It's not super easy to pry off either, so I would recommend making this case a long-term choice. The competition

Most cases that offer the level of protection that OtterBox provides are priced much higher. Urban Armor Gear comes in at about the same price point, however, and they have a line of rugged cases that are industrial in both look and feel. One of their slimmer options that is a little more sleek and simple like the Symmetry Series is the UAG Civilian Case. This one has a simple outline with a few interesting color options. While the Civilian Case has fewer colors to choose from than the Symmetry Series, it offers the same level of protection at the same price. OtterBox Symmetry Series: Should you buy