If you are ready to take your photography, YouTube videos, or selfies to the next level, you need to invest in your lighting. Sure, you can go out and spends hundreds on professional lighting kits, but for most, a good ring light kit will make a significant impact for much less. Amazon is currently offering a fantastic Cyber Monday deal on one of our picks for Best Ring Lights for Selfies , the Neweer Ring Light Kit , which shaves over $100 off, so if you are ready for an upgrade, now is the time!

Neewer's Ring Light Kit includes everything you need to take your lighting to the next level. This set consists of a lightweight tripod, 18-inch LED light, white and color filters, smartphone mount, remote control, and even a travel bag.

Take your lighting to the next level

Despite the amazing Cyber Monday price, the Neewer Ring Light Kit includes a ton of accessories to help you improve your selfies and videos. This kit contains a lightweight tripod stand with a smartphone mount that accommodates most phones, a massive 55 watt, 18-inch LED ring light, remote control, shoe adapter, color filters, and travel bag.

The ring light sports a flexible gooseneck design that you can position to the perfect angle, and it offers dimming controls with an easy to use adjustment knob. The removable color filters allow you to adjust the color temperature on the fly from 3,200K to 5,500K, and with a special anti-reflective coating, it distributes light more evenly.

Neewer's kit also makes it easy to take great lighting on the go with a folding design that stores perfectly in the included travel bag.

On the hunt for more great deals this shopping season? Be sure to check out or guide out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, and our Best Apple Cyber Monday Deals for incredible savings on accessories and the latest tech.