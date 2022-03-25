Apple TV+ will see the debut of Pachinko today and while it's launching at a time where Korean shows and movies are popular, that was absolutely not the case when it was being shopped around. In a new interview, the people behind Pachinko explain how it landed at Apple TV+ after a five-company battle for it.

Pachinko is an ambitious intertwining of three timelines that also include just as many languages, all happening at the same time. That's a big project in itself, and executive producer Michael Ellenberg tells Variety that the team was "insane" to even try to sell Pachinko to TV and streaming outfits.

"In retrospect, I think we were insane," jokes executive producer Michael Ellenberg, an HBO vet and founder of Media Res, the production company behind the show. More seriously, he notes that pre-"Parasite," it was already clear "the Korean wave was already happening" in film, music and TV.

While Pachinko did have interest from buyers, the main problem was getting the funding required. Plans required money on the level of Succession and The Crown, but getting that level of backing wasn't easy according to executive producer Theresa Kang-Lowe.