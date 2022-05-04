We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

BTS

'Pachinko' prop master shares how they recreated 1938 Japanese market

Go behind the scenes of "Pachinko."
Joe Wituschek

Pachinko Japanese MarketSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • "Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
  • The drama series is told over eight episodes in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.
  • Prop Master Ellen Freund shared how the crew recreated the Japanese market.

The first season of "Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+, but let's dive into some behind-the-scenes first.

In a post on Twitter today, Ellen Freund, the Prop Master for the series, talked about how the crew recreated the Japanese marke where Sunja starts her kimchi business. Freund said that they featured a lot of vendors including carts for medicinal herbs, lanterns, and tea in order to recreate an authentic market in 1938 Osaka.

The series "is a sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations."

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, check it out below:

"Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.

Exclusive content

TV+ logo

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.