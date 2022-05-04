'Pachinko' prop master shares how they recreated 1938 Japanese market

The first season of "Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+, but let's dive into some behind-the-scenes first.

In a post on Twitter today, Ellen Freund, the Prop Master for the series, talked about how the crew recreated the Japanese marke where Sunja starts her kimchi business. Freund said that they featured a lot of vendors including carts for medicinal herbs, lanterns, and tea in order to recreate an authentic market in 1938 Osaka.

"This scene in the market really signals Sunja's growth. And awareness of the situation and the truth of life in Japan." -Ellen Freund | Prop Master pic.twitter.com/luib6LMD9V — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) May 4, 2022

"We had a lot of vendors. So a cart with medicinal herbs. Or the lantern cart. Or a tea cart. All of these things… in order to create a market street in 1938 Osaka." -Ellen Freund | Prop Master https://t.co/YIImGpNcex pic.twitter.com/BRkUzOseM8 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) May 4, 2022

The series "is a sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations."

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, check it out below: