  • Pad & Quill has announced The Brief, its hard leather case for Apple's AirPods Max headphones.
  • The case retails for $180 and will start shipping in April.

Last month, Pad & Quill launched its first case for Apple's AirPods Max headphones. The AirPods Max Leather Case was almost like a leather sleeve for your AirPods Max that included some accessory storage and the ability to turn it into a makeshift stand for your headphones.

The AirPods Max Leather Case features American full-grain leather on the outside with ballistic nylon cloth on the inside that includes "a protective thick foam layer and center crush-resistant core column." Pad and Quill says that owners will be able to clean the interior cloth of the case to ensure that it does not discolor the AirPods earcups.

Now, the company is out with its second AirPods Max case called the Brief. The Brief Airpods Max case is a more solid case with built-in low power mode and can also serve as a desktop stand for your headphones.

Here is the full list of features from Pad & Quill:

  • Includes Low Power Mode Magnet Array
  • Luxury hard case with desktop stand built-in!
  • Designed specifically for AirPods Max headphones
  • Easy and secure magnetic closure
  • Ballistic Nylon Interior Lining
  • Interior pocket for charging brick and cable
  • Soft American full-grain leather
  • UV-resistant nylon stitching
  • Dimensions: 7in x 10in x 2.5in
  • Weight: 12oz
  • 25-year leather warranty & 30-day Money Back Promise

If you don't have AirPods Max but are looking for case for your other AirPods, check out our list of the Best Cases for AirPods and AirPods Pro

The Brief Airpods Max comes in Chestnut or Whiskey and retails for $180. Customers can preorder now directly from Pad & Quill with the first round of shipments going out the week of April 18.

The Brief AirPods Max Headphones Hard Case

The Brief AirPods Max Headphones Hard Case is a premium leather case to protect your AirPods Max headphones in style.

