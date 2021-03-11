Last month, Pad & Quill launched its first case for Apple's AirPods Max headphones. The AirPods Max Leather Case was almost like a leather sleeve for your AirPods Max that included some accessory storage and the ability to turn it into a makeshift stand for your headphones.

The AirPods Max Leather Case features American full-grain leather on the outside with ballistic nylon cloth on the inside that includes "a protective thick foam layer and center crush-resistant core column." Pad and Quill says that owners will be able to clean the interior cloth of the case to ensure that it does not discolor the AirPods earcups.

Now, the company is out with its second AirPods Max case called the Brief. The Brief Airpods Max case is a more solid case with built-in low power mode and can also serve as a desktop stand for your headphones.