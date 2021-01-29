What you need to know
- There's a new movie in town and it features a big hitter in Justin Timberlake.
Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, is now streaming on Apple TV+. The movie follows a former college football star and his road to redemption after spending a spell behind bars.
Palmer joins an ever-growing number of TV shows, documentaries, and of course movies as Apple continues to try to turn Apple TV+ into a force in the streaming space.
Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years in a state penitentiary. He returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian (June Squibb), the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small town community. Things become more complicated when Vivian's hard-living neighbor Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen), often the target of bullying, in Palmer's reluctant care. In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam's teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright). An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer's past threatens to tear apart this new life.
You will, of course, need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to take this new movie in. You can also sign up for Apple One if that makes more sense, with Apple's other subscription services all living under one roof.
