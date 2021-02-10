What you need to know
- Apple TV+ drama 'Palmer' was in the top five of most-watched on streaming services last weekend.
- The film also hit the 2nd place position in its opening weekend.
According to data from streaming services search engine Reelgood, Apple TV+ drama film 'Palmer' is setting some records for its opening and second weekend.
According to the service, 'Palmer' was the second-most watched film across all streaming services on its opening weekend. In addition, it continued to hold the second-most streamed film into its second weekend as well. The service notes that this is the first time a film from Apple TV+ achieved a top five spot for a weekend in 2021 so far.
Reelgood says that the last time a film from Apple TV+ broke into the top five was 'On the Rocks,' which achieved the number five spot for the weekend of November 6th back in 2020.
Palmer is the first Apple TV+ original to have broken into Reelgood's top 5 most-watched over any given weekend in 2021 so far. The last time the streaming service was represented in our weekend rankings was 3 months ago -- when On The Rocks ranked fifth among the top 100 most-watched movies for Nov 6-8, 2020.
It should be noted that Reelgood's rankings are based on engagement data from its 2+ million users in the United States, so these rankings don't reflect a global audience or the industry as a whole. However, it is notable that Apple TV+ originals are experiencing success at this level in any reporting available.
Apple, like any of its services, has not released exact metrics on how its streaming service, or the individual properties within it, are performing. Apple TV+ gets lumped into the rest of the company's services offerings in its quarterly reporting.
You can stream 'Palmer' on Apple TV+ now.
