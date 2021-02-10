What you need to know Apple TV+ drama 'Palmer' was in the top five of most-watched on streaming services last weekend.

The film also hit the 2nd place position in its opening weekend.

According to data from streaming services search engine Reelgood, Apple TV+ drama film 'Palmer' is setting some records for its opening and second weekend. According to the service, 'Palmer' was the second-most watched film across all streaming services on its opening weekend. In addition, it continued to hold the second-most streamed film into its second weekend as well. The service notes that this is the first time a film from Apple TV+ achieved a top five spot for a weekend in 2021 so far.

Reelgood says that the last time a film from Apple TV+ broke into the top five was 'On the Rocks,' which achieved the number five spot for the weekend of November 6th back in 2020. Palmer is the first Apple TV+ original to have broken into Reelgood's top 5 most-watched over any given weekend in 2021 so far. The last time the streaming service was represented in our weekend rankings was 3 months ago -- when On The Rocks ranked fifth among the top 100 most-watched movies for Nov 6-8, 2020.

It should be noted that Reelgood's rankings are based on engagement data from its 2+ million users in the United States, so these rankings don't reflect a global audience or the industry as a whole. However, it is notable that Apple TV+ originals are experiencing success at this level in any reporting available. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Apple, like any of its services, has not released exact metrics on how its streaming service, or the individual properties within it, are performing. Apple TV+ gets lumped into the rest of the company's services offerings in its quarterly reporting. You can stream 'Palmer' on Apple TV+ now.