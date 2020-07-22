The Scorching Sandpaper Desert in Paper Mario: The Origami King a creepy and mysterious place, especially once you uncover the Temple of Shrooms and realize it's filled with 40 Toads who've had their faces removed. You're going to have to locate all of them if you want to take on the Temple's boss. However, before you can find the Toads, you'll need to uncover DJ Toad's lost discs. Here's the location for the four CDs and all 40 faceless Toads. Temple of Shrooms guide Where to find all four CDs

Where to find all 40 faceless Toads All CD locations

DJ Toad tells you that there are four CDs total in the Temple of Shrooms, but only the fourth one is needed to fight the boss. Here's where they're all located.

Gameplay Image CD Name How to get it Heartbeat Skipper Disc 1: It's hidden in a treasure chest just left of the room with the dangling three faceless Toads. Deep, Deep Vibes Disc 2: One of the rooms has statues which fall down when you run past them. The statue on the far right side is hiding this disc. M-A-X Power Disc 3: Head down one screen from DJ Toad to find a room filled with coffins. Open the coffin with the sun symbol in the bottom right corner of the room. Thrills at Night Disc 4: In the coffin room, hit the torch on the right with your hammer to open the wall. After entering this area, smack the statue at the end of the hall with your hammer. Use the 1,000-Fold Arms Magic Circle to retrieve the disc.

Where to find all 40 faceless Toads in the Temple of Shrooms

Now DJ Toad wants you to fill the Dance Floor with the Toads hidden throughout the temple. Obviously, these Toads can't see on their own, so you're gonna need to guide them with some music. Some Toads are grouped together while others are roaming around on their own. Here's where you'll find them all.

Image Toads Location 6 In the bottom corners of the Dance Floor circling around the Paper Macho Shy Guys. 3 There's a room where three Toads are pinned to the ground by poles. Smack these poles with your hammer to let them loose. 3 These are the three Toads that dangled down from the hallway ceiling earlier. Smack them with a hammer to free them from the rope. 1 This is the random Toad that you discovered earlier walking around mindlessly in the room with coffins covering the doorways. 1 Hit the right coffin in the above room to open a secret passage. Go to the back right of the room behind the wall and then head up the ramp to the left. The Toad is hiding in the treasure chest. 1 Now that you have at least 10 Toads with you, you can open the coffins in the room just below the Dance Floor. Open the coffin in the bottom left corner. 1 Open the coffin that's second from the right on the top row. It has a "n" marking on it. 24 Open the crescent moon coffin in the second row and second collumn and go down the stairs. Now open the coffin in this room to get a Star and kill all the spiders. Use the 1,000-Fold Arms Magic Circle that appears to save the Toads.