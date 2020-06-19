We are so ready for a new adventure with the new Paper Mario: The Origami King, coming out July 17, 2020. In a video released by Nintendo on June 12, some details about the game were revealed including companions. Playing side-by-side with well known Mario characters is an exciting feature being brought back to this Nintendo Switch exclusive.
We have put together a list of all the companions you'll get to know when you play this new game, and a few speculations based on the video released and Nintendo's Paper Mario: The Origami King page. Their exact abilities are still unknown, but we will update them below as we find out more.
Olivia
Olivia is a new character and the sister of antagonist King Olly. She appears to be by Mario's side throughout the adventure to help him foil her brother's plot. We don't know yet if she is strictly a guide or if she will offer a strength compliment to Mario's abilities.
Bobby
Bobby is a Bob-omb struggling with amnesia. During Mario's battles, Bobby is able to jump in and assist as shown by the video.
Professor Toad
Professor Toad is a professor of ancient history. For a brief moment, you see Professor Toad with Mario walking along a wall of ancient Toads, so his knowledge here is sure to come in handy!
Kamek
Kamek is a magikoopa, previously one of the more difficult Mario enemies named for the ability to perform magic attacks. Now Mario gets to go on his adventure with one by his side! We can't wait to see how Kamek works his magic.
Potential companions
It's not clear if you will be able to play with these characters like the ones that were announced above, but you see a lot of Bowser Jr. in the gameplay shown in Nintendo's video and the dedicated Paper Mario: The Origami King page mentions a Bowser alliance.
Bowser Jr
Son of Bowser, Bowser Jr. is a Koopa that flies around in his clown car and usually causes problems for Mario and the gang. However, in the trailer it shows him alongside Mario several times implying that he may also be a companion at some point in the game.
Bowser
The classic baddie, leader of Mario enemies, Bowser appears in the video as though he too has been folded by King Olly. The Paper Mario: The Origami King page states, "Even Bowser falls victim to Olly's plot when his minions are turned into origami Folded Soldiers and betray their Koopa king, forcing him to ally with Mario and Olivia!" We're sure he won't be happy about having to make this alliance and are ready to see if Bowser comes with the same perks of the other companions.
How will it all unfold?
More information on these companions and how they work in game may be announced as we get closer to the game release. We look forward to learning what abilities these companions have, if there are more, and how they help the story unfold and will update as information comes out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Avoid the cable tangle with Nomad's 4-in-1 Universal USB-C Cable
Nomad's Universal Cables cut the clutter by consolidating your charging cables. I went hands-on with the Nomad Universal USB-C Cable, which is four cables in one.
Microsoft's Brad Smith calls out Apple's App Store policies
Microsoft's chief legal officer, Brad Smith, spoke about app store policies and the "toll" developers need to pay to be in app stores. Smith was referring to Apple's App Store, which is in the spotlight from both the EU and the House antitrust subcommittee.
Bloomberg details alleged Apple plans for AR and VR headsets
A new report from Bloomberg has revealed how Apple is planning to debut two distinct devices to tap into the AR/VR market.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.