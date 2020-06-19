We are so ready for a new adventure with the new Paper Mario: The Origami King, coming out July 17, 2020. In a video released by Nintendo on June 12, some details about the game were revealed including companions. Playing side-by-side with well known Mario characters is an exciting feature being brought back to this Nintendo Switch exclusive.

We have put together a list of all the companions you'll get to know when you play this new game, and a few speculations based on the video released and Nintendo's Paper Mario: The Origami King page. Their exact abilities are still unknown, but we will update them below as we find out more. Olivia

Olivia is a new character and the sister of antagonist King Olly. She appears to be by Mario's side throughout the adventure to help him foil her brother's plot. We don't know yet if she is strictly a guide or if she will offer a strength compliment to Mario's abilities.

Bobby is a Bob-omb struggling with amnesia. During Mario's battles, Bobby is able to jump in and assist as shown by the video. Professor Toad

Professor Toad is a professor of ancient history. For a brief moment, you see Professor Toad with Mario walking along a wall of ancient Toads, so his knowledge here is sure to come in handy! Kamek

Kamek is a magikoopa, previously one of the more difficult Mario enemies named for the ability to perform magic attacks. Now Mario gets to go on his adventure with one by his side! We can't wait to see how Kamek works his magic. Potential companions It's not clear if you will be able to play with these characters like the ones that were announced above, but you see a lot of Bowser Jr. in the gameplay shown in Nintendo's video and the dedicated Paper Mario: The Origami King page mentions a Bowser alliance. Bowser Jr

Son of Bowser, Bowser Jr. is a Koopa that flies around in his clown car and usually causes problems for Mario and the gang. However, in the trailer it shows him alongside Mario several times implying that he may also be a companion at some point in the game. Bowser