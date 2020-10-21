If ever there was a year best described as blue, it would be 2020. Perhaps taking this into account, Apple has introduced blue color options for three of its most important product lines, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. However, this being Apple, no two blues are the same. Let's call it Blue Tuesday, September 15, when the first new blue Apple products were announced. First, Cupertino introduced a dark blue aluminum Apple Watch Series 6. A few moments later, it surprised many by unveiling a pastel-focused iPad Air 4 collection, which includes a light blue model. Both new products represented the first time any shade of blue launched for the Apple Watch and iPad lineup. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Fast-forward to this month's iPhone event, which proved Apple was still feeling blue. First, many no doubt drooled over the blue iPhone 12 (and iPhone 12 mini). Later, would-be iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max buyers were rewarded with a Pacific Blue model that's best described as ocean or sea blue. This was the first iPhone Pro available in any shade of blue; the blue iPhone 12 arrived after similar blues launched for the iPhone XR and iPhone 5c in past years.