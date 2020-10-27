What you need to know
- Peanuts fans have started a petition to get their specials back on broadcast television.
- The specials are currently set to air exclusively on Apple TV+.
- The petition has already reached more than 100,000 signatures.
Reported by MacRumors, a petition to get Peanuts specials back on broadcast television has already passed 100,000 signatures. The specials, which have historically aired on public television channels, were recently revealed as Apple TV+ exclusives.
All of the Peanuts specials, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, are currently set to air exclusively on Apple TV+ this year. Apple had signed a deal with Wildbrain, the company behind the Peanuts franchise, to bring all of its specials, as well as new original series, to the streaming platform.
The petition is asking for Apple and WIldbrain to make the specials available on public television once again, as many say they will be unable to watch the specials if they remain exclusively on Apple TV+.
For over 50 years, we have celebrated the holidays with the airings of the Peanuts holiday specials on TV - first on CBS, then on ABC. To our shock and dismay, last night it was announced that Apple had swiped the football from us and claimed the specials for their Apple TV platform, leaving us devoted fans who have grown up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in the dark, unable to watch.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown has already debuted on Apple TV+ for paying subscribers, but Apple has said that the special will be available to stream for free between October 30 through November 1.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will premiere on November 18, but also be available for free between November 25 and 27. In a similar fashion, A Charlie Brown Christmas will debut on December 4 but be available to stream for free between December 11 and December 13.
It is good that Apple is making these specials free for a limited time, but the timing is also making Peanuts fans unhappy. Many normally watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but the special will only be free to stream more than a week beforehand.
In addition, streaming will still require viewers to have an Apple TV+ compatible device. The streaming service is currently available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, as well as some smart televisions and streaming sticks. While this covers many, there are still those that could miss out on the specials altogether if they do not have one of these devices.
