Philips is the name when it comes to smart bulbs for your home, and if you've got a smart home setup and want some extra bulbs, then this Black Friday deal from Walmart is a can't miss, making it one of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals on offer right now.

These Philips Hue Bulbs are basically 'buy one get one free' thanks to this 50% saving.

Philips Hue is the perfect way to light your smart home. Compatible with Apple's HomeKit and powered by the Hue app, you can use smart bulbs throughout your home to bring warm, ambient light that you can control at the touch of a smartphone, or even just your voice.

These white bulbs are fully dimmable and can be controlled via Bluetooth in one room, or connected to your whole ecosystem using Hue's Bridge, which is sold separately.

Because they're LED, they last longer and are more energy-efficient than regular bulbs. In fact, the expected maximum life of these bulbs is 25,000 hours, nearly three years.

With the Hue Bridge, you can add up to 50 builds throughout the house to a smart lighting system. Alternatively, you can simply connect to these bulbs in one single room using Bluetooth and the Hue app.

The bulbs are A19 type and put out 60 watts of power, equivalent to 840 lumens of brightness. They're only meant for indoor use, and as mentioned work with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Here's a sneak peek at some other deals.