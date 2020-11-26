Philips is the name when it comes to smart bulbs for your home, and if you've got a smart home setup and want some extra bulbs, then this Black Friday deal from Walmart is a can't miss, making it one of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals on offer right now.
Double trouble
Philips - Hue White A19 Bluetooth Smart LED Bulb (2-Pack)
Half price, this is an absolute steal on Hue bulbs
These Philips Hue Bulbs are basically 'buy one get one free' thanks to this 50% saving.
Philips Hue is the perfect way to light your smart home. Compatible with Apple's HomeKit and powered by the Hue app, you can use smart bulbs throughout your home to bring warm, ambient light that you can control at the touch of a smartphone, or even just your voice.
These white bulbs are fully dimmable and can be controlled via Bluetooth in one room, or connected to your whole ecosystem using Hue's Bridge, which is sold separately.
Because they're LED, they last longer and are more energy-efficient than regular bulbs. In fact, the expected maximum life of these bulbs is 25,000 hours, nearly three years.
With the Hue Bridge, you can add up to 50 builds throughout the house to a smart lighting system. Alternatively, you can simply connect to these bulbs in one single room using Bluetooth and the Hue app.
The bulbs are A19 type and put out 60 watts of power, equivalent to 840 lumens of brightness. They're only meant for indoor use, and as mentioned work with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Here's a sneak peek at some other deals.
Best Black Friday Smart Home sales
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon
You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $80 off via Amazon and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $271.93 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.
Portal by Facebook devices | from $65 at Facebook
Portal by Facebook lets you connect and video chat with friends and family members while you're far apart. This Black Friday sale offers up to $65 off select models including the Portal Mini, Portal TV, Portal, and Portal+.
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs (3-pack) | $99.99 at Amazon
Control these smart bulbs using the free Hue Bluetooth app on your phone or tablet. You can even control them with a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. Today's deal saves you $35 off the 3-pack's regular cost.
