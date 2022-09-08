iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which should you buy? 

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) From $799 at Apple (opens in new tab) New Apple flagship iPhone 14 was just announced and hosts a variety of new and desirable features like the all-new eSIM (say goodbye to removable SIM cards), new safety features, new camera and video features, longer battery life, new colors, and a super powerful A15 bionic chip with 5-core GPU. For eSIM

Apple just officially launched iPhone 14 and it hosts a slew of new and exciting features — but comes with a hefty price tag. iPhone 13 is no longer the newest iPhone on the block, but that doesn’t mean it’s not outstanding. It still has several features to offer you, especially if you're upgrading from an older iPhone. So, which is for you? Read on to find out!

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Features and specs

Most of us are suckers for the latest and greatest in tech, and if that’s you — you’ll want to spring for the iPhone 14. It’s brand new and has more features — making it an upgrade from iPhone 13. However, iPhone 13 does offer a wider color selection and comes with a less expensive price tag. Both iPhones are exceptional devices, but there are some key differences to be aware of. Let’s break it down.

Specs iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Display size 14: 6.1 inches | 14 Plus: 6.7 inches 13 Mini: 5.4 inches | 13: 6.1 inches Display type OLED OLED Capacity 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Splash, water, dust resistance IP68 IP68 Chip A15 bionic chip, 6 core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core neural engine A15 bionic chip, 6 core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core neural engine Camera 12MP dual-camera system + TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, ƒ/1.5 aperture 12MP dual-camera system, ƒ/2.4 aperture Video 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps, Action Mode 4K video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps Face ID Yes Yes Apple Pay Yes Yes Safety Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection SOS calling, no satellite or Crash Detection Location GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou, Digital compass, WiFi, Cellular, iBeacon microlocation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou, Digital compass, WiFi, Cellular, iBeacon microlocation Video calling Yes Yes Audio calling Yes Yes Siri Yes Yes Power and battery Video playback: up to 20 hours, audio playback: up to 80 hours Video playback: up to 19 hours, Audio playback: up to 75 hours MagSafe Yes Yes Fast charging Yes Yes Sensors Face ID, Barometer, High dynamic range gyro, High-G accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Dual ambient light sensors Face ID, Barometer, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Operating system iOS 16 iOS 16 SIM eSIM Nano-SIM + eSIM

As you can see, these are two of the best iPhones ever made. But with new safety features like Crash Detection and emergency SOS via satellite, longer battery life, a new front TrueDepth camera with autofocus, 5-core GPU, and eSIM, iPhone 14 has the edge over iPhone 13. But are these features enough to warrant the higher cost?

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: What's new?

These are the features you’ll get with iPhone 14 that you won’t get with iPhone 13.

Safety

Apple hopes you never have to use these, but if you do wind up in an emergency, these safety features could save your life.

iPhone 14 introduces emergency SOS via satellite which will contact emergency services even when you’re out of cellular range. With this feature, because time is of the essence, iPhone 14 will prompt the user with some quick questions. It can take less than 15 seconds to send a message if you have a clear view of the sky. The answers are then relayed to a nearby emergency center staffed by Apple-trained specialists, who can contact emergency services on the user’s behalf.

Emergency SOS via satellite will contact emergency services even when you’re out of cellular range.

For this feature to work, iPhone 14 must be pointed directly at the satellite. The phone guides the user on where to point for a connection and stays with the satellite as it moves. On a less serious note, this satellite connectivity can also be used to share your location manually if you’re out on a long hike, so loved ones know exactly where you are.

iPhone 14 is also equipped with Crash Detection thanks to a brand new dual-core accelerometer and a high dynamic range gyroscope. This is the same Crash Detection feature outfitted on Apple Watch Series 8. It can detect if you’re in a severe car crash and will call emergency services as well as notify your emergency contacts.

Camera

Camera-wise, iPhone 14 features the same 12MP dual-camera system as iPhone 13, but with larger sensors and pixels. It also features the addition of a new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus which equates to better selfies, group shots, and low-light captures. There’s a new Photonic Engine that dramatically improves low-light photos on all cameras. When compared to iPhone 13, there is a 49% improvement in all low-light captures.

There’s a new Photonic Engine that dramatically improves low-light photos on all cameras.

A faster ƒ/1.5 aperture allows for better motion freezing, showing off bright colors that bring your image to life.

Video

For video, Cinematic mode automatically shifts focus to the most important subject in a scene, just like filmmakers do. Now you can record in 4K at 24 fps — the same frame rate you see in the movies. There’s also an all-new action mode for super smooth, handheld videos that automatically adjusts for motion, shakes, and vibrations.

eSIM

Kiss your SIM card goodbye because iPhone 14 launches the new eSIM — a digital SIM card. Unlike a physical card, the eSIM can’t be removed if your iPhone is lost or stolen. It also makes things simple as you can activate your new iPhone or add carriers digitally.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Processor and RAM

Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 feature an A15 bionic chip, giving them a six-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores, and a 16-core neural engine. However, iPhone 14 features a five-core GPU whereas iPhone 13 features a four-core GPU. A five-core GPU enables smoother graphics, and powers iPhone 14’s new Photonic Engine for better photography capabilities, as well as longer battery life.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Customization and battery

(Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to customization, iPhone 13 has a bit of an edge over iPhone 14 when it comes to colors as it has a wider selection: pink, blue, Midnight, Starlight, green, and (PRODUCT)RED. iPhone 14 offers a few new colors and comes in: blue, purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

In terms of battery, you’re going to get longer battery life out of iPhone 14. It delivers up to 20 hours of video playback, and up to 80 hours of audio playback. iPhone 13 provides up to 19 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback. Both iPhones support wireless and fast-charging.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

If you can expense it and want the best of what Apple has to offer, we recommend buying iPhone 14. It offers new and advanced safety, camera, video, battery, and SIM features for a better user experience overall. You can pre-order today, and it will be available on September 16, 2022.

However, if you want your phone right now, a wider selection of colors, and can’t expense the additional cost, iPhone 13 is still an excellent iPhone. You’re going to get the high performance we’ve come to expect via Apple and iOS 16, minus the new features that only come with iPhone 14.

