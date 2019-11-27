Smartphones are full of germs. To protect yourself, consider the all-new PhoneSoap Pro, which promises to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria on your mobile devices and other products in around five minutes. Launching today, November 27, ahead of Black Friday, the new accessory is available at 30% off. Better still: the 30% deal is good on all PhoneSoap products through Cyber Monday, December 2.
Check out the entire collection of PhoneSoap products. Each uses UV-C light to kill dangerous germs in minutes.
PhoneSoap's newest product, the PhoneSoap Pro, kills 99.99% of germs in just five minutes, which is half the time of the previous version. The PhoneSoap Pro includes four powerful bacteria-killing UV-C lights. It also works as a charging case for your smartphone. With both USB-A and USB-C charging ports, the PhoneSoap Pro lets you charge two devices at once -- while they sanitize! The device can also work as a sanitation bay for other items, including credit cards, keys, and earbuds.
The PhoneSoap Pro launches in various colors, including white, charcoal, red, blue, mint, and lavender. It's normally priced at $119.95.
With the coupon code GIFT30, you can save 30% off your total order at the PhoneSoap website. The code works on other PhoneSoap Pro products, including the PhoneSoap Go, PhoneSoap 3, HomeSoap, and PhoneSoap Wireless.
Noting that mobile phones have 18 times more bacteria than public bathrooms (yuky), PhoneSoap says our favorite electronic devices are like having a petri dish in our pocket.
To remove up to 99.99% of germs, PhoneSoap uses UV-C light, which is save for all kinds of electronics. UV-C light is a short-wavelength, ultraviolet light that destroys germ DNA, thereby leaving it unable to function or reproduce. UV-C light is germicidal and can also neutralize "superbugs" that have developed a resistance to antibiotics.
