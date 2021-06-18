What you need to know
- "Physical" has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The new drama/comedy series stars Rose Byrne.
"Physical," the new dramedy series starring Rose Byrne, has premiered on Apple TV+.
The series follows the story of Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne) as she goes from dutiful wife to an economic powerhouse in the world of recorded aerobics classes.
Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.
At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru.
What to get a taste of the series before adding it to your Watch List? Check out the full trailer for "Physical" below:
You can stream "Physical" now on Apple TV+. The first season of the series will be 10 episodes in total. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
