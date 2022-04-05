What you need to know
- Physical is returning to Apple TV+.
- Season 2 will debut on June 3.
- Murray Bartlett is joining the cast as Rose Byrne reprises her role.
Apple has today confirmed that popular dark comedy Physical is coming back to Apple TV+ for a second season on June 3.
The company said in a press release:
Apple TV+ today released a first look at the sophomore season of "Physical," the acclaimed dark comedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. From creator, writer, and executive producer Annie Weisman, the highly anticipated 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 3 with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
Season 2 picks up with Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne) having launched her first fitness video, only to encounter even greater challenges. She also finds herself torn between her husband and a "dangerous attraction" to someone else, all while fighting new competitors on the road as she seeks to build her fitness empire.
Byrne will be joined by Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks, as well as Murray Bartlett who joins the cast for season 2.
The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, created, written, and produced by Annie Weisman, and directed by Stephanie Laing.
The second season will feature 10 episodes, the first of which will air on June 3, with weekly episodes to follow thereafter.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
