The Nintendo Switch seems like a second home for Wii U games that didn't receive their proper due when they originally released. The latest Wii U refugee is none other than the Wii U launch title, Pikmin 3. Coming to the Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the updated game includes a host of new features, quality of life changes, and all of the original game's DLC. Returning in Pikmin 3 Deluxe is Bingo Battle, the unique multiplayer game introduced in the original game. Bingo Battle is a unique local multiplayer game that pits you and an army of Pikmin against another fun-sized astronaut in a battle of leadership. Players must bring back the matching fruit or enemy to their ship to secure the corresponding square on their bingo card. The bingo rules apply here — You score a win by completing a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row. To help you secure victory, we've put together a guide to help you be the best captain you can be. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Pikmin 3 Deluxe Bingo Battle guide Keep your reserves high

He who controls the most Pikmin controls the universe, or so it is said. At its heart, Pikmin is a game about resource management, and Bingo Battle is no different. The first thing players should do when starting a Bingo Battle match is to find and create as many Pikmin as possible, as quickly as possible. You'll find Pikmin already pre-planted on certain maps, to make sure you're the person harvest those colorful foot soldiers first. It's especially important to keep an eye on your Pikmin supply throughout the game. You might be tempted to fling your Pikmin everywhere, but it's best not to waste your Pikmin on enemies you can't defeat. Be aware of the routes your Pikmin take back to the ship as well. They may sometimes walk too close to wandering enemies who are desperate for a snack. Pikmin 3 Deluxe Bingo Battle guide Take the fight directly to them

Maybe the strategy isn't for you, and you'd prefer to knock your opponent out in all-out warfare. Luckily for you, that's an entirely viable strategy. Just build up your army and take the battle directly to the enemy captain. Try to catch the captain with as few Pikmin as possible for maximum damage. With no Pikmin to defend themselves, the captain is an easy kill. You can also use these tactics to intercept enemy squads who have been sent out to harvest resources. Intercepting an enemy route can cut the enemy's Pikmin count as well. If you get caught by an opponent's blitzkrieg, try to lead the opponent to a nearby beast. The creature might just cause the distraction you need to make your getaway. Pikmin 3 Deluxe Bingo Battle guide Stop them in their tracks

One key to winning Bingo Battle is to control the cards. A game is won if a player scores 4 in a row horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. All in all, there are 10 potential ways to win. If you see your opponent begin to set a path for victory, do your best to intercept the fruit they need to win. Just make sure they don't do the same to you! Controlling the four center items and the four corners of your bingo card is a good way to box your opponent out and give yourself multiple paths to victory. Pikmin 3 Deluxe Bingo Battle guide The macaroon factor