Nintendo Switch owners will be able to experience the Wii U classic, Pikmin 3, when it comes to the hybrid console as Pikmin 3 Deluxe. In addition to new quality of life changes, the game will feature new side-story missions, multiple difficulties, and all of the DLC from the original release. For those uninitiated, Pikmin 3 introduces three astronauts: Alph, Britanny, and Charlie, as they search an unknown planet for resources to send back home. To help you get acquainted with the game, we've put together a character guide for all of the characters that appear in Pikmin 3.

The characters of Pikmin 3

The cast of Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes a new crew and a couple of familiar faces.

Name Description Image
Alph Alph is one of the three playable characters introduced in Pikmin 3. The team's only engineer, Alph remains optimistic despite the troubling circumstances he has found himself in. Alph Pikmin
Britaany Britaany is the crew's botanist. She's able to identify the fruit that the crew discovers on their journey, though she has trouble controlling her own appetite around the delicious resource. Brittany Pikmin
Charlie Charlie is the Captain of the S.S. Drake and is the most experienced member of the crew, though he is sometimes a little hard-headed in his tactics. Captain Charlie Pikmin
Louie Louie is Captain Olimar's partner. Introduced in Pikmin 2, Louis is always hungry and not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Despite this, he is always happy to help out Olimar. He is playable along with Olimar in Pikmin 3's new side-story missions. Louie Pikmin
Olimar The protagonist of Pikmin 1 and 2, Olimar originally discovered the Pikmin when he first crash-landed on their mysterious planet. The Pikmin helped him repair his damaged ship, and he was able to return home to his wife and child. Olimar joins Pikmin 3 Deluxe along with Louie in the new side-story missions exclusive to the game. Olimar Pikmin

Ready for liftoff!

Pikmin 3 was one of the best games on the Wii U, and Pikmin 3 Deluxe is sure to be a worthy addition to the growing number of great games for the Nintendo Switch. The tiny astronauts will need all the help they can get if they hope to survive the strange and deadly planet. Luckily, they have all of the Pikmin by their side. If you can't wait to command the adorable critters, Nintendo has released a demo of Pikmin 3 on the eShop. Playing the demo will unlock bonuses for the final game when it lands on the Nintendo Switch on October 30th, 2020.

Call in the reinforcements

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Pikmin is back

Sent to an alien world for resources, astronauts Alph, Brittany, and Charlie crash land on a hostile planet. Luckily, they discover Pikmin, who are ready to help them save their planet.

