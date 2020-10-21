Nintendo Switch owners will be able to experience the Wii U classic, Pikmin 3, when it comes to the hybrid console as Pikmin 3 Deluxe . In addition to new quality of life changes, the game will feature new side-story missions, multiple difficulties, and all of the DLC from the original release. For those uninitiated, Pikmin 3 introduces three astronauts: Alph, Britanny, and Charlie, as they search an unknown planet for resources to send back home. To help you get acquainted with the game, we've put together a character guide for all of the characters that appear in Pikmin 3.

Ready for liftoff!

Pikmin 3 was one of the best games on the Wii U, and Pikmin 3 Deluxe is sure to be a worthy addition to the growing number of great games for the Nintendo Switch. The tiny astronauts will need all the help they can get if they hope to survive the strange and deadly planet. Luckily, they have all of the Pikmin by their side. If you can't wait to command the adorable critters, Nintendo has released a demo of Pikmin 3 on the eShop. Playing the demo will unlock bonuses for the final game when it lands on the Nintendo Switch on October 30th, 2020.