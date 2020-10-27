Dapper Blob Atop a hilltop, defeat the Swooping Snitchbug hanging out nearby, and dig up the Dapper Blob that is buried nearby.

Pocked Airhead # 2 Head to the first electric gate and use Yellow Pikmin to break down the gate. Once it's open, defeat the Fiery Blowhog and dig up the half-buried fruit.

Velvety Dreamdrop # 2 Find the low slope with rocks tumbling down. Send two captains up the ledge, along with a small army of Rock Pikmin. You'll find an Armored Cannon Larva at the top. Toss the Pikmin at it and kill it, and it will give up the fruit.

Lesser Mock Bottom # 2 In the area with several Pyroclasmic Slooches, you'll find a Lesser Mock Bottom tucked away near some mushrooms. It's a good idea to use Red Pikmin or clear the area first to ensure your Pikmin make it back in one piece

Delectable Bouquet In the area with multiple Bulborbs, you'll find a low hanging Delectable Bouquet. Take out all the Bulorbs and then chuck some Pikmin at the low hanging fruit to dislodge it. It'll take eight Pikmin to carry it back.

Face Wrinkler # 2 You'll find it completely buried on the north side of the map, near the water. A Yellow Wollywog is hopping around nearby, so you might want to defeat that first before attempting to bring the fruit back to the ship.

Dawn Pustules Across a bridge, you'll find a reinforced wall at the end. Drop a few rock bombs on it and destroy it and send some Pikmin over to harvest the giant grapes.

Stellar Extrusion # 2 Find the Seesaw Block and drop a captain on it, then send another captain with some Yellow Pikmin north, up the path to a little opening and a Bouncy Mushroom within throwing range. Throw a bunch of Yellow Pikmin at the mushroom and watch as they bounce off and onto the matching Seesaw Block. That'll lift the captain up to the top of the ledge. Take control of them and walk them through the tree trunk over to the waiting Pikmin. Switch back to the captain waiting at the Seesaw Block and weigh it down again, lifting the Seesaw Block again and allowing the waiting captain to walk along the tree and to the hanging Stellar Extrusion. Use the Yellow Pikmin to knock it down.

Scaly Custard # 2 Follow the same steps as Stellar Extrusion #2, but this time, ignore the second Seesaw Block and grab the fruit next to it. You'll need eight Pikmin to carry it back.

Juicy Gaggle In the same area where you found Scaly Custard #2, send a captain a good amount of picking north, through the path of mushrooms. Drop into the hole in the tree stump, and you'll find a Medusal Slurker. Defeat it and claim the Juicy Gaggle. Yellow Pikmin work well against this enemy.

Crimson Banquet Defeat the Sandbelching Meerslug by waiting for it to expose its head and charge at it with your Pikmin. Once it's down for the count, it'll spit up the Crimson Banquet in parts. You'll need at least forty-two Pikmin to carry it all back to the ship.

Cupid's Grenade You'll find this cherry all alone on an island surrounded by water, just north of the landing area. Use Blue Pikmin to scoop it up with ease.

Searing Acidshock # 3 Take at least twenty Blue Pikmin under a bridge that leads to a Dirt Wall. Take down the dirt wall, and head to the surface where you'll find Candypop Buds that'll transform your Blue Pikmin into Rock Pikmin. Once you've for your rock army, head over to the Island with the Calcified Crushblat and crack it open with your Rock Pikmin. Break open its shell and attack its fleshy insides. Once defeated, it'll give up the prize. Before you recover it, though, head over to the blue Candypop Buds and turn your Rock Pikmin back into Blue Pikmin.

Velvety Dreamdrop # 3 Head into the cave next to the makeshift bridge. Make sure to bring plenty of Blue Pikmin and Winged Pikmin with you. Inside this cave, you'll find two Flighty Joustmites. Defeat them and use the Winged Pikmin to pull the second Flukeweed, left of the entrance, to reveal the fruit.

Zest Bomb # 2 You'll find a Peckish Aristocrab in the water near the Seesaw Block. Use Winged Pikmin or Blue Pikmin to fish the fruit out of the water.

Slapstick Crescent Buried just across the water, behind the Peckish Aristocrab that was holding Zest Bomb #2.

Disguised Delicacy Find the two large areas that are side by side and closed off by an electric gate. One entrance has a data file and will trigger a boss fight with Shaggy Long Legs. Before you start the fight, however, drop a captain in the other large area with a good amount of Pikmin. Trigger the fight and attack the creature's legs to shed its hair. Once it's bald, launch Pikmin at its head for max damage. When the creature starts to run, it'll step over into the arena where you have a captain lying in wait. It's a difficult battle, but once you defeat it, you'll score two halves of a massive Kiwi. Each piece takes five Pikmin to carry.