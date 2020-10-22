After 7 long years without a game on a home console, Pikmin 3 Deluxe marks the return of the Pikmin franchise. This Deluxe port of the excellent WiiU game includes quality of life changes, new difficulty modes, and new side-story missions featuring Captain Olimar and Louie. To prepare for the trip back to PNF-404, we've put together a list of all of the stages you'll explore in Pikmin 3.
All of the stages in Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin 3 Deluxe features 5 different stages. Each stage offers different Pikmin, fruit, and enemies.
|Name
|Description
|Image
|Tropical Wilds
|Tropical Wilds is the first stage you'll encounter in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Tropical Wild is a beach-like environment with plenty of sand and lots of water. Red Pikmin are native to this area.
|Garden of Hope
|The Garden of Hope is the second stage you'll encounter in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. The Garden of Hope is in the middle of a forest and features lots of woodland terrain. Many enemies, including the Bulorbs, call the Garden home. Rock Pikmin and Blue Pikmin are native to this location.
|Distant Tundra
|The Distant Tundra is the third stage you'll encounter in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Distant Tundra is a large, snowy area that is split in half by a river. It's mostly flat, and because of the extreme temperatures, enemies are only found in the caves. Yellow Pikmin are found here.
|Twilight River
|Twilight River is the fourth stage you'll encounter in Pikmin 3 Deluxe. The Twilight River is a large river basin that runs through the entire area. Lilypads flow down the stream and act as a means of transportation for crossing the river. Winged Pikmin are found here.
|Formidable Oak
|The Formidable Oak is the final stage in Pikmin 3 Deluxe and home to the final boss, the Plasm Wraith. The Formidable Oak seems to be a termite nest found near a tree stump. The caves on this level are the largest in the game, and you'll need all five varieties of Pikmin to make it through.
Not much of a vacation
Pikmin 3 Deluxe is sure to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it arrives on the console on October 30th, 2020. Prepare for your intergalactic travel by getting to know the crew and the adorable Pikmin, and once you're up to speed, try out the free demo available. Completing the demo will unlock special features available in the final game.
Call in the reinforcements
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin is back
Sent to an alien world for resources, astronauts Alph, Brittany, and Charlie crash land on a hostile planet. Luckily, they discover Pikmin, who are ready to help them save their planet.
