The Pikmin have returned to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Pikmin 3 Deluxe. As you take control of one of the three shipwrecked captains, you must work with the Pikmin to find fruit that they can use to save their planet. While the game was originally released in 2013 on the Wii U, there's plenty of new features in this version of the game. Here are some tips and tricks to help you make the most of your time in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe tips: Learn all about your new friends

Source: Nintendo

Pikmin 3 Deluxe features five different Pikmin in the main campaign. Red, Blue, and Yellow Pikmin return make their return, as well as new Rock and Winged Pikmin. Learning the strengths and weaknesses of each Pikmin will help you choose the best strategy for each situation. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Pikmin 3 Deluxe tips: Attention, please!

Your Pikmin need a leader. Someone to tell them what to do, and at times, grab them by the stem and toss them at their enemies. Needless to say, when moments get hectic, you might find yourself with Pikmin scattered all about the playing field. To gather all of your Pikmin as quickly as possible, use your whistle and target the idle Pikmin to call them back to your side. The whistle radius is even bigger than it was in the original game, so you should no problem picking up your stragglers. A new feature added to Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the ability to call all of your Pikmin back to base by using the S.S. Drake. Doing this eliminates the need to hunt down any loose Pikmin that might be left behind at sundown. Pikmin 3 Deluxe tips: All the ways to play

Source: Nintendo

Pikmin 3 featured many different control schemes, and the Nintendo Switch version doesn't disappoint. In addition to using the Joy-cons to aim your cursor and move your character, you can also use the control stick, or even utilize a combination of the two with the Pro Controller. You can also play the whole game on the Nintendo Switch Lite, as well. The only thing missing are touch controls, which are absent from this version of the game. Pikmin 3 Deluxe tips: The sweetest nectar

You might've noticed that the Pikmin have cute, leaf antennae that begin to blossom as you play. With every battle won, Pikmin who survive become stronger, and their lead turns into a bud, and then a flower at their final level. You can also expedite the process by finding nectar. Nectar is usually found in eggs lying around the stages. Just move the Pikmin through the nectar and they'll immediately start drinking it up, and become stronger in the process. There's also Ultra-Spicy Nectar that can also be found. When the Pikmin take a sip of this, they bloom a flower as well as become faster and stronger. When ten ultra-spicy berries are analyzed, the crew can use an Ultra-Spicy Spray to trigger a reaction in the Pikmin whenever necessary. This is perfect for boss battles or if you're racing against the clock and need to complete a task by any means necessary. Pikmin 3 Deluxe tips: All in a days work…or not

Pikmin 3 Deluxe main campaign is measured in days. You land on the planet's surface at the beginning of the day and attempt to do as many tasks as you can within the time limit. The day limit might seem restricting, but it boils down to how capable you are at managing your resources. The stages are big, but remember that you can split up the work between your captains. You can instantaneously jump between captains, and even give them their own Pikmin to manage. Work on destroying a wall on one end of the stage, while another captain contends with an enemy on the other. Even if you do run out of time, remember that you can always return another day to finish your work. So if you start moving a piece of fruit and can't make it to the ship in time, you can come back for it the next day. Pikmin 3 Deluxe tips: A friend in need is a friend indeed

Source: Nintendo

Another new feature added to Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the ability to play the main campaign cooperatively. While you can't play online, you and a friend can share the screen and play cooperatively. Normally, you'll be managing three captains yourself, so if you're having trouble keeping track of all your duties, why not tap a friend for help. Pikmin 3 Deluxe tips: Pick your spice level