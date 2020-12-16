Talk about a conversation case! The PITAKA Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case looks cool, feels cool, and actually is pretty cool when you look at what it's made of. Aramid fiber is a ballistic-rated synthetic fiber that is used for aerospace construction and body armor. With this stuff on your phone, it will be rendered literally bullet-proof. The fiber is woven together in a way that looks like carbon fiber, which looks pretty snazzy on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, especially the Graphite and Silver colorways. While the case may be bullet-proof, it is surprisingly light and thin - one of the slimmer cases I've ever put on my iPhone. Despite its thin profile, I feel pretty good about the protective qualities of the PITAKA case. This manufacturer also builds a thin strip of magnetic metal into the case, so it works with various magnetic and mounting accessories. And don't worry, it doesn't impede MagSafe charging at all! The PITAKA offers a good all-around protective case, although there were a couple of things I wasn't thrilled with. I'll go into all of that below. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Bullet-proof & slim PITAKA MagEZ Case: What I like

I usually go for big, ultra-protective cases on my iPhones since I'm prone to drop and break my phones. The PITAKA case is the thinnest case I've seen that also offers heavy-duty protection. At 0.03 inches, it's among the thinnest cases available but much more protective than others in this class. One might assume that a bullet-proof material would also be heavy, but it is not. It is hard and tough to the touch but still very lightweight. As far as texture goes, I like the smooth yet grippy feel of the aramid fiber. The woven texture is very subtle and feels smooth but not slippery. It's not a case that will slide out of your hand easily. That woven aramid fiber also looks very cool, like carbon fiber. A few people have asked me if it's carbon fiber, so it's definitely a conversation piece. The gray and black pattern doesn't go as well with my Pacific Blue iPhone, but it would look amazing on the Graphite or Silver edition. The look is modern, simple, and upscale. When I realized the case had built-in magnetic strips, I was worried that the PITAKA case might not be compatible with MagSafe, but thankfully, it is compatible. The metal strips are placed in such a way that they do not impede MagSafe charging. The MagSafe charger snaps right on and charges through the thin material. Although I haven't tried any of them yet, PITAKA offers a ton of seriously cool aramid fiber accessories that work with the magnetic case, like magnetic wallets, car mounts, and a range of aramid fiber charging tools. Because this case is so pleasing to look at, I wish there were more colors that complemented different hues of iPhone, but I'll go into that in the next section. Sticky fingers be warned PITAKA MagEZ Case: What I don't like

As I mentioned before, I'd love to see this case available in more colors. Most people probably do prefer black and gray shades, but this is not the best color to match with my Pacific Blue iPhone. I think a few more colorways would make this case a great companion for any iPhone. If they release this case in white, silver, or gold, I'll be the first in line to buy one. Another thing I noticed was that the silky smooth surface of the case seems to attract fingerprints. I would have thought the aramid fiber texture would repel fingerprints and smudges, but this is not the case. I find myself cleaning and polishing the case several times a day. While this is certainly no dealbreaker for me, it might be a slight annoyance for perfectionists. The competition The only real contender with the PITAKA case is a similar case from Mous that is also constructed from aramid fiber. The Limitless 3.0 case in aramid fiber is also highly protective, although it's not as slim. The Mous case has a bit of a bulkier build, and it's not constructed fully out of aramid fiber. Instead, it features a back panel made out of aramid fiber, which lends it the same cool woven look and smooth texture. This case is not as slim as the PITAKA, but it is equally as protective. It comes in at a similar price range, so this will depend on whether or not you prefer a slim or a hefty case profile. PITAKA MagEZ Case: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You want your phone to be bullet-proof. Military-grade is one thing, but then there's ballistic-grade aramid fiber protection. Here we have cool-factor alongside heavy-duty protection in a tidy lightweight case. You like a slim profile. Most shockproof iPhone cases are thick and bulky, but PITAKA delivers high-quality protection in an incredibly thin and lightweight form factor. You won't find another case this slim with the same level of drop protection. You appreciate a modern, high-tech look. Aramid fiber is woven together much like carbon fiber, so it has the same high-tech black and gray tapestry of texture. It looks stylish and feels good in your hand. You love matching accessories. Between aramid fiber charging docks, cables, magnetic wallets, and high-tech car mounts, you could happily drop an entire paycheck on matching accessories for your PITAKA case. If you love a good matching accessory, you'll find no end of shopping opportunities at PITAKA. You should not buy this if ... You can't abide fingerprints. A fingerprint or two on a phone case is not a dealbreaker for me, but if you need pristine perfection around you at all times, the fingerprint-attracting texture of the PITAKA case might bother you. You want your case to match your colorful iPhone. While the PITAKA case looks amazing on black, gray, or silver iPhones, those who have a more colorful iPhone might not appreciate the one black and gray color choice offered by PITAKA. Heavy-duty protection in a thin, lightweight profile is rare among iPhone cases, making this a unique solution for anyone who's been looking for a case that's both protective and slim. Add to that the high-tech look of woven aramid fiber, and you have a seriously cool case on your hands. Think twice, though, if you're the type that can't abide a smudge or two since this case does show fingerprints and smudges on the surface. 4 out of 5 Although I'm waiting for PITAKA to release a few more colorways for this aramid fiber case, I love how it looks on my iPhone 12 Pro Max. It also has a good feel - smooth and hard with just enough texture to give you a good grip. It's the slimmest case you'll find anywhere that also offers high-quality protection, ballistic-grade, no less! I personally don't mind polishing off the fingerprints that tend to appear on its surface, but this might prove annoying to some people. It's by no means cheap, but I don't think I'd trust the quality of an aramid fiber case if it didn't have a price tag that reflected the materials' quality. As soon as you see and feel this case, you'll understand why it's priced that way. Overall a good value for the price and a cool-looking, high-performance case that won't add any bulk or weight to your iPhone.