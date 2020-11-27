There are some absolutely stellar Black Friday savings to be found this weekend, not least this collection of savings on gaming hardware from big name brands like Corsair and Western Digital. There's never been a better time to upgrade your gaming experience.
Whether you need a new mechanical keyboard, a hard drive, RAM, a headset, or anything else you can think of, this collection of deals could see you save as much as 40 or even 50% on some items. And don't worry, there's plenty here for Mac users too, here's our roundup of the best ones below, check it out.
RGB keyboard
Corsair K60 RGB Pro Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Speedy switches
This RGB keyboard has Cherry MX low profile mechanical keyswitches with just 1.0mm of travel. It can also light up your room with beautiful RGB.
Discounted memory
HyperX Fury 16GB DDR4 Memory
Adding some memory
You can grab 16GB of DDR4 memory for less than $60 as part of this deal. It has XMP-ready profiles that are optimized for the latest Intel chipsets.
Loads of storage
WD Black 4TB Game Drive
Store all the games
This 4TB game drive is big enough for plenty of games. Just be aware that it's a slower drive, so it can't handle games for next-gen consoles.
Black Friday always has great deals for gamers. It's an excellent time to pick up PC parts, and there are plenty of gaming accessories on sale.
We've highlighted a few of the best deals available, but make sure to check out Amazon's gaming accessories and components page to spot any other deals that can up your game.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.