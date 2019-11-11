Alright, folks. I know Black Friday is one of the most exciting times of the year where things pop up at ridiculously low prices. I will definitely be searching Amazon and local shops for deals on the best Nintendo Switch games or accessories. If you've got a Nintendo Switch or you're planning on getting one this holiday season, you'll probably want to get a microSD card since these gaming systems only offer a measly 32GB of internal storage on their own. Before you jump on that amazingly sweet microSD card deal you found, here's a word of caution.
If a microSD card from a company you've never heard of offers a lot of space and doesn't cost much, you should stay away from it. Some of these sellers hack the chip to make it look like it has a larger capacity than it actually does. That means that if you use it, your saved game files could be corrupted, and you can lose your progress. Other shady sellers simply sell bogus products that can damage your system. Either way, it's super frustrating and not worth the risk.
Why do memory cards cost so much, anyway?
Though they're small, microSD cards that hold a large amount of storage space aren't cheap. That's because packing all the technology needed to create that storage space into such a small area is pretty tricky. It's easy for these cards to get made incorrectly, so trusted companies put a lot of care and attention into creating them. For this reason, you should expect to pay a decent amount for a card with plenty of storage. However, there are a lot of shady people out there that want to take advantage of you by selling you a suspect, albeit less expensive, product.
Where should I buy from?
To make sure that you're getting a reliable memory card, only purchase from highly-rated sellers or trusted companies. I recommend SanDisk, Samsung, PNY, Lexar, Toshiba, and Kingston as safe and dependable brands. By the way, the Nintendo Switch can hold up to 2TB of storage space. You likely won't need nearly as much, but that means you can use just about any size microSD card you want. I use this SanDisk 128GB microSD card, and though I've downloaded and played dozens of games, I haven't come remotely close to filling it up.
As you go deal hunting this season, make sure to only purchase from trusted companies and sellers. You don't want to end up with a bogus product that causes more damage than the amount it would have saved had it worked. Stay cool and stay safe when shopping this year's Black Friday deals!
SanDisk 128GB microSD Card
Enough space for several games
This memory card is sure to hold several games worth of data and downloads. It's priced well and comes from a trusted company.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.