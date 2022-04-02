Subscribers to Apple Arcade have a new game to play after MoonBear's Pocket Build+ went live for iPhone and iPad.

The latest App Store Great to land in Apple Arcade, Pocket Build+ comes with no ads or in-app purchase and can be downloaded for free. Assuming you have that all-important Apple Arcade subscription, of course.

Gamers can create their own fantasy world using nothing but their imagination. Prefer to base your creation on something a little more real? No problem, some people recreate real cities in-game. The new title includes more than 25 new London and Britain-inspired items and there will surely be more coming in the future, too.

Have you ever wanted to make your own little fantasy world? A farm, some kind of castle, or just an epic fantasy city? Pocket Build is an open world game where you can build with no limitations or restrictions. Build whatever you like, whenever you like, however you like. The possibilities are endless!

🛠 New App Store Great 🛠



Have you ever wanted to make your own little fantasy world? Pocket Build+ is an open-world game all about the freedom of creation. Build a quaint town, a growing city, or anything in between.



The power is at your fingertips: https://t.co/WZt7XKkIJo pic.twitter.com/f56bdfb1WF — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 1, 2022

Pocket Build+ supports Apple's Game Center and Family Sharing via Apple Arcade and it's rated as suitable for everyone aged nine and older.

Those who want to take Pocket Build+ for a spin can download it from the App Store now. Again, it's free for Apple Arcade subscribers. Those who are making use of multiple Apple services should also check out the Apple One subscription bundle — it could even save you some money!

