What I'm about to list as the best podcast gear currently available... isn't currently on Black Friday sale. Maybe you save enough money on other sales to make up for it and sometimes you just decide to eschew sales and invest in top-of-the-line gear instead. But it doesn't matter. Sometimes the best is just the best.

I've been podcasting since 2008. First, right here on what's now the iMore show, then MacBreak Weekly, Debug, Iterate, and the original audio version of Vector. Over the years, I've put together what I think is the absolute best kit for podcasting. Not the cheapest. But the best. Most of it comes from MacBreak Weekly in general and Alex Lindsay in particular. A better live-broadcaster I've never met.

Again, you can start off much more cheaply and simply. You can get a Blue Yeti, plug it right into your Mac over USB, and hit record. Hell, with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 3 microphone array is good enough that you may not even need a separate USB mic. You can just skip straight to the hit record part.

If you want better, though, you'll have to invest in better. That means a proper XLR microphone, a stand or arm for the mic, an XLR cable... and a proper audio interface that'll convert it and send it out over USB to your Mac. That does make things both more expensive and more complicated. But, in this case, you absolutely get what you pay for.

So, when you're ready to take your podcasting to the next level, to use what a ton of broadcast pros use, here's what you're going to want to get.