iMore Show 804: The iMore Makeover

This week, Luke, Karen, and Stephen discuss the new changes to iMore, dive deeper into Apple's Emmy nominations, and talk about what's next for Apple TV.

Netflix is going to start charging you $3 to share your password

M2 MacBook Air scratching? You're not alone

What happens when a game is removed from Apple Arcade? Here's your answer

Apple scores record-breaking 52 Emmy noms for “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” and more (opens in new tab)

Apple and MLB announce August “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader schedule (opens in new tab)

The next Apple TV might go 8K

Apple TV+ to spend $95 million on just three actors, can you guess who?

Apple can hit $3 trillion value, but not because of iPhone

The Apple TV HD with original Siri Remote is now a vintage Apple product

Former iMore leader Rene Ritchie joins Google as YouTube Creator Liaison

