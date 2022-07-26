iMore Show 804: The iMore Makeover
This week, Luke, Karen, and Stephen discuss the new changes to iMore, dive deeper into Apple's Emmy nominations, and talk about what's next for Apple TV.
Netflix is going to start charging you $3 to share your password
M2 MacBook Air scratching? You're not alone
What happens when a game is removed from Apple Arcade? Here's your answer
Apple scores record-breaking 52 Emmy noms for “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” and more (opens in new tab)
Apple and MLB announce August “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader schedule (opens in new tab)
Apple TV+ to spend $95 million on just three actors, can you guess who?
Apple can hit $3 trillion value, but not because of iPhone
The Apple TV HD with original Siri Remote is now a vintage Apple product
Former iMore leader Rene Ritchie joins Google as YouTube Creator Liaison
Jim Metzendorf has been using Macs since 1994. He is a podcaster, freelance audio/video editor, and author of ‘The Professional's Guide to Audio Podcast Production'. Jim also teaches audio production at a college in Cleveland, Ohio. Follow him on Twitter: @jmetzendorf
