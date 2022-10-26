iMore Show 816: New iPads — What is going on with the iPad lineup?
And all of that Utah Jazz?!?!
This week, Luke and Karen discuss all the new products Apple announced this week, give their thoughts on what Apple is doing with its iPad lineup, and run through some exciting news and rumors.
SUBSCRIBE
iTunes (opens in new tab)
LINKS
New iPad 2022 confirmed specs, release date, pricing and more
Apple reveals the Magic Keyboard Folio, an exclusive accessory for the new iPad
iPad Pro 2022 (M2) confirmed: Release date, price, specs, and more
New iPad and Apple TV 4K (2022) are packing more RAM than ever before
Apple TV 4K 2022 confirmed: Specs, price, model differences, release date and more
The new iPad knocks the wind out of the iPad Air — who will buy it now
Apple's iPad hashflag was full of Jazz, but not in the right way
Apple Fitness Plus joins iPhone next week – Apple Watch exclusivity ends
Want to join in the conversation? Hit our hosts up on Twitter to ask questions, suggest topics, and more.
@LukeFilipowicz
@KarenSFreeman
@StephenWarwick9
@Bryanmwolfe
Jim Metzendorf has been using Macs since 1994. He is a podcaster, freelance audio/video editor, and author of ‘The Professional's Guide to Audio Podcast Production'. Jim also teaches audio production at a college in Cleveland, Ohio. Follow him on Twitter: @jmetzendorf
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.