On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green were released in Japan and every year since, The Pokémon Company has celebrated the series with the official Pokémon Day. Today, The Pokémon Company announced that it will be holding a special Pokémon of the Year contest for this year's Pokémon Day. This special Pokémon of the Year will be celebrated on Pokémon Day and Pokémon Trainers around the world are being asked to help choose that Pokémon. Fortunately, voting couldn't be easier.

Every day from today, February 5 at 6 AM PST through February 14 at 5:59 PST, Pokémon fans can vote for one Pokémon from each of the eight Generations, based on their national Pokédex number. To vote, you must be signed into your Google account and search the phrase "Pokémon of the Year". Google will then offer a voting form where you can select one Pokémon from each of the eight categories: Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar, etc... Every day, you can come back and select up to eight more Pokémon to vote for. At the end of the voting period, The Pokémon Company will tally up the votes to select the Pokémon of the Year.

Pokémon Day is already promising to bring loads of fun for Pokémon fans around the world. From the release of a brand new Mythical Pokémon, to special Max Raid Battles in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, to special events in the mobile games Pokémon Go and Pokémon Masters, there is bound to be something for everyone! Which Pokémon Day Event are you most excited for? What Pokémon are you hoping will be named Pokémon of the Year? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check back for all your Pokémon news!