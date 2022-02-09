What you need to know
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the latest Pokémon adventure, and it massively shakes up the overall formula for the franchise.
- On Wednesday, Nintendo began rolling out the first proper post-launch patch update for the game with a handful of fixes.
- Headlining the patch update is a fix for players being able to obtain certain Pokémon twice, and in the process prohibiting certain other Pokémon from being caught.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already established itself as one of the most interesting and ambitious entries in the long-running Pokémon franchise, but it can hardly be described as perfect. On Wednesday, Nintendo and Game Freak began rolling out a new update to all Pokémon Legends players, which aims to improve the gameplay experience with a handful of bug fixes.
The new patch update is now available for players to install. Arriving so soon after Pokémon Legends: Arceus initially released, this is a minor release with only a few fixes under its belt. From reducing the difficulty of catching Cherrim to patching an issue that allowed players to obtain certain Pokémon twice, this is still a solid update ahead of larger patches that may arrive in the future.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus significantly shakes up the standard Pokémon formula with an open world and a focus on catching and research rather than battling. While the game isn't perfect, especially in the visuals department, it has still more than earned itself a place among the best Nintendo Switch games, both for long-time fans of the franchise and curious newcomers. Our ultimate guide to Pokémon Legends: Arceus breaks down everything you need to know about this exciting Pokémon adventure.
The full changelog for Pokémon Legends: Arceus version 1.0.2 includes:
- Fixed an issue where, while offline, the screen could freeze after trying to pick up a lost satchel by throwing out a ball that contains a Pokémon
- Fixed an issue that sometimes made it difficult to catch Cherrim
- Fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during a particular Mission, preventing the scenario from proceeding as intended
- Fixed an issue where players could obtain certain Pokémon twice instead of once only as intended, prohibiting the player from obtaining other certain Pokémon. The relevant Pokémon will appear for players who were unable to catch those certain Pokémon due to this issue
