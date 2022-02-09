Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already established itself as one of the most interesting and ambitious entries in the long-running Pokémon franchise, but it can hardly be described as perfect. On Wednesday, Nintendo and Game Freak began rolling out a new update to all Pokémon Legends players, which aims to improve the gameplay experience with a handful of bug fixes.

The new patch update is now available for players to install. Arriving so soon after Pokémon Legends: Arceus initially released, this is a minor release with only a few fixes under its belt. From reducing the difficulty of catching Cherrim to patching an issue that allowed players to obtain certain Pokémon twice, this is still a solid update ahead of larger patches that may arrive in the future.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus significantly shakes up the standard Pokémon formula with an open world and a focus on catching and research rather than battling. While the game isn't perfect, especially in the visuals department, it has still more than earned itself a place among the best Nintendo Switch games, both for long-time fans of the franchise and curious newcomers. Our ultimate guide to Pokémon Legends: Arceus breaks down everything you need to know about this exciting Pokémon adventure.

The full changelog for Pokémon Legends: Arceus version 1.0.2 includes: