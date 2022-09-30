Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - All personality test natures, questions, and answers

If you've ever wondered what Pokémon you'd be based on your personality, you're in luck. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX starts by having you take a quiz to match up your personality with one of 16 possible Pokémon.

Of course, you can always earnestly take the test and see which Pokémon the game directs you to. Or, if you really really want to land on your favorite Pokémon from the start, you can use these answers to get paired with the Pokémon you want. Here are all of the questions from the personality test and what the answers lead to.

How the quiz works

(Image credit: Source: iMore)

Upon starting Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, you'll be asked nine questions. The first eight of them are asked at random, but the final question always asks if you want to play as a boy or girl.

Natures have existed in previous Pokémon games, but the one you're assigned here is determined by your answers. Each answer has at least one personality or nature assigned to it. There are 13 natures total. By the end of the test, whichever nature you have the most of combined with whether you chose to play as a boy or a girl will determine the Pokémon that matches your personality. It should be noted that some of the Pokémon can only be assigned to one gender or the other.

To see which Pokémon are assigned to which nature and gender continue to the next section.

Each Pokémon's nature

(Image credit: Source: iMore)

Every starter Pokémon is assigned a different nature that's specific to its gender. Here are all the Pokémon and their natures.

Pokémon Type Boy Nature Girl Nature Bulbasaur Grass Hardy Brave Squirtle Water Jolly Relaxed Charmander Fire Docile Calm Pikachu Electric Impish Hardy Meowth Normal Quirky Lonely Psyduck Water Relaxed -- Machop Fighting Brave -- Cubone Ground Lonely Impish Eevee Normal Hasty Naive Chikorita Grass -- Docile Totodile Water Naive Jolly Cyndaquil Fire Timid -- Treecko Grass Sassy Quirky Mudkip Water Calm Timid Torchic Fire -- Sassy Skitty Normal -- Hasty

Nature descriptions

You'll be assigned a nature after taking the personality test. This is the description that the game gives for each nature.

Nature Description Brave You have a strong sense of justice. You hate evil. You will take on any opponent. You are truly a hero! Go forth! For justice… For peace on earth… Fight the forces of evil! If I'm wrong, work at becoming a true hero! A brave person like you should be… Calm You're capable of giving advice to friends with worries. You don't like to fight. You're a warm kindhearted person who cares. You must have many friends who look up to you. However… you may also be somewhat gullible as well as a little careless and even a little meddlesome. You might want to keep those points in mind. A calm person like you should be… Docile You're very kindhearted. Very helpful. You can make friends with anyone. You're a very wonderful person... Is that going overboard? I don't think so. You yourself should be the best judge of that. A docile person like you should be... Hardy You do your homework diligently, and you know how to eat properly. You have strong willpower that lets you complete tasks, however tough. But you can also be stubborn to the point of even feuding with friends. Nothing will go right for you when you're irritated, so learn to laugh it off. A hardy person like you should be… Hasty You like to take charge and get things done. You're a real go-getter. But are you also stressed out? You get irritated when your friends don't show up on time. You get frustrated when things don't turn out the way you expect. Maybe you jab the elevator button if the elevator is slow to arrive. Maybe you're already jabbing the A Button repeatedly now. Beware - getting too easily irritated may waste your energy. A hasty person like you should be… Impish You're playful, cheerful, and you love pranks. You're also kindhearted. That's why the people around you find you so irresistible. You must be the most popular person around! Oh? You're not that popular? You're either being modest... or you just don't notice it. I bet people are just too shy to let their feelings be known. There's someone out there who's afraid to declare their love for you! An impish person like you should be... Jolly Always laughing and smiling, you uplift everyone around you. You love jokes! You have lots of friends, and you're popular wherever you go. But sometimes you get carried away and say things that get you in trouble. You should learn to think before saying or doing anything. A jolly person like you should be… Lonely You always act cheerful and jocular around other people. But that's only because you are with other people. However, when you're alone… Do you find yourself feeling oddly depressed? That's why you always want to be with others. It's not good to go around feeling depressed too much. Why don't you call up a friend instead? Just remember, it's not a bad thing to be lonely. You know what it's like when you aren't alone, so that's why you feel lonesome. And that's why you aren't really alone. A lonely person like you should be… Naive You are highly curious and you love rare things. You have a cheerful and carefree attitude which should make thins fun for the people around you. But you have one flaw. You can be childish. You can never sit still. You're always on the move. You can also be selfish, so you should watch yourself. A Naive person like you should be… Quirky People consider you an eccentric, doing things at your own pace. You never break tempo. Your carefree nature makes you attractive. But you also happen to be somewhat childish. You are fickle and cause problems for the people who have to go along with you. Maybe people are even upset with you for being so fickle? If you realize how selfishly you're behaving, try to think before you don anything rash. A quirky person like you should be… Relaxed Do you occasionally zone out and miss a bus? Or do you find yourself dozing off? Or is your reaction time a little slower than others? But that's not necessarily a bad thing. You can do things at your own tempo without feeling pressured. You can live in a relaxed and unhurried manner without worries. I think that's a happy lifestyle to be envied, even. You're also surprisingly popular. The way you vacantly stare off into the distance… It should make that some special's pulse race. A relaxed person like you should be… Sassy You tend to be somewhat cynical. Despite that, there is something appealing and lovable about you. But do you occasionally say something arrogant that angers others? Do you make that mistake or have people called you conceited, vain, or selfish? Have people said that about you? Huh? You're telling me to get lost? Why, you… Come here and say that! gasp I'm sorry. I let my feelings fun away. I truly regret this, really. Anyway, your cool and aloof attitude is what defines you. It makes you exasperating and appealing at the same time. A sassy person like you should be… Timid You may find it hard to go to the washroom at night. You may also find it too frightening to go back to school to get something you left behind in class. If you're ever walking on a dark street at night you probably turn around often to check behind you. But your timid nature is also your good point! Because those who know fear are those who know true courage. A timid person like you should be…

Personality test answers

(Image credit: Source: iMore)

A delinquent is hassling someone on a busy city street! What will you do? Help without hesitation. (Brave) Help, even if scared. (Brave, Hardy) Call the police. (Docile, Relaxed, Timid) Do nothing out of fear. (Timid)

A friend brought over something you'd forgotten. How do you thank your friend? Say thank you regularly. (Docile) Say thanks with a joke. (Lonely, Naive) Say thanks, but be cool. (Sassy)

A human hand extends out of a toilet! What do you do? Scream and run. (Timid) Close the lid without a word. (Calm, Hardy) Shake hands with it. (Brave, Impish, Naive)

A foreign person has started up a conversation with you. To be honest, you don't have a clue what this fellow is saying. How do you reply? "Haha! Yes. Very funny!" (Jolly) "Um… Could you say that again?" (Hardy) "Right… Well, I gotta go." (Timid)

There is a scream from behind a door! How will you react? Yank open the door. (Hardy, Brave) Scream in unison. (Naive)

It is a pleasant day at the beach. How do you feel? This feels great! (Jolly) Snore (Relaxed) I want to go home soon! (Hasty)

A test is coming up. How do you study for it? Study hard. (Hardy) At the last second. (Relaxed) Ignore it and play. (Impish)

It's a weekend, but no one will play with you. . . What do you do? Go on a trip. (Jolly, Lonely) Hang around vacantly. (Calm, Relaxed) Huddle in a corner. (Lonely, Timid)

It's the summer holidays! Where would you like to go? The beach! (Jolly) Spas. (Calm) Anywhere. (Quirky)

It's the summer festival! Do you like carnivals? Love them! (Jolly) Don't care. (Quirky, Sassy)

On vacation outings, you want to... Go alone. (Hasty, Quirky) Go with others. (Jolly, Lonely)

Grab any digit on your left hand with your right hand. Which digit did you grab? Thumb. (Timid) Index finger. (Hasty) Middle finger. (Jolly) Ring finger. (Sassy) Little finger. (Lonely)

There is a bucket. If you put water in it, how much will you fill it? Full. (Hardy) Half. (Calm) A little. (Quirky)

There is a person you like, but there's no opportunity to get close. What do you do? Bravely declare my love. (Brave, Hardy) Might say hello… (Quirky) Pull a prank to get attention. (Impish) Look from afar. (Timid)

Are you often late for school or meetings? Yes. (Relaxed, Sassy) No. (Hardy, Hasty)

Are you a cheerful personality? Yes. (Jolly, Naive) No. (Quirky, Sassy)

Can you sincerely thank someone when you feel grateful? Yes. (Calm, Docile) No. (Quirky, Sassy)

Can you go into a haunted house? No problem! (Brave) Uh...N-no... (Timid) With someone I like. (Sassy)

Do you get the feeling that you've slowed down lately? Yes. (Relaxed) No. (Hasty, Impish)

Do others tell you to watch what you say? Yes. (Impish, Sassy) No. (Calm)

Do you dream of lounging around idly without much excitement? Yes. (Calm, Lonely) No. (Hardy)

Do you like to fight? Yes. (Impish, Timid) No. (Calm, Lonely)

Do you hate to be the last person to leave class at the end of a school day? Yes. (Lonely, Timid) No. (Brave, Relaxed)

Do you tend to laugh a lot? Yes. (Docile, Naive) No. (Quirky)

Do you think you are cool? Be honest. Yes. (Sassy) No. (Relaxed)

Do you like to imagine things for your amusement? Yes. (Naive) No. (Hasty)

Do you sometimes run out of things to do all of a sudden? Yes. (Quirky) No. (Hardy)

Do you like to noisily enjoy yourself with others? Yes. (Jolly, Lonely) No. (Timid)

Do others often call you childish? Yes. (Jolly, Naive) No. (Calm)

Do you occasionally consider yourself dull and overly cautious? Yes. (Calm, Docile) No. (Hardy)

Do you like groan-inducing puns? Love them! (Impish, Naive) A little. (Jolly) Spare me. (Sassy)

Do you fall asleep without noticing? Yes. (Calm, Relaxed) No. (Hardy)

Do you feel lonesome when you are alone? Yes. (Lonely, Timid) No. (Sassy)

Do you often yawn? Yes. (Calm, Relaxed) No. (Hardy, Hasty)

Have you ever made a pitfall trap? Yes. (Impish, Lonely) No. (Calm)

How quickly do you respond to a text? Reply right away. (Hardy, Hasty) May reply, may not. (Quirky) Too much trouble. (Sassy)

What do you do with your room's light when you're going to bed at night? Leave it on. (Lonely, Timid) Turn it off. (Calm)

When the going gets tough, do you get going? Yes. (Hardy, Brave) No. (Quirky, Sassy)

You are suddenly locked inside a pitch-black room! What do you do? Kick the door. (Timid) Cry. (Lonely) Clean it. (Impish, Quirky)

You come across a treasure chest! How do you react? Open it right away! (Hasty) No… Could be a trap… (Timid) It's going to be empty… (Sassy)

You broke a rotten egg in your room! What will you do? Open a window right away. (Docile, Hasty) Take a sniff first. (Naive, Relaxed)

You receive a gift! But you don't know what's in it. You're curious, so what do you do? Open it now. (Hasty) Open it later. (Calm) Get someone to open it. (Timid)

You notice a wallet on the side of the road. Turn it in to the police! (Docile) Yay! Yay! (Naive) Is anyone watching? (Impish)

You win a lottery! What do you do with the money? Spend it now. (Hasty, Jolly) Save it. (Hardy, Quirky) Give it away. (Quirky, Brave)

You're going bungee jumping for the first time. Since it's scary, you decide to test the jump with a doll...The bungee cord snaps! Will you still try to make a jump anyway? Yes. (Brave, Impish) No. (Timid, Docile)

Your friend is being bullied! What do you do? Face up to the bully. (Brave) Caution the bully from afar. (Timid) Heckle the bully from behind. (Brave, Impish)

Your friend fails to show up for a meeting at the promised time. What do you do? Become irritated. (Docile, Hasty) Wait patiently. (Relaxed) Get angry and bail. (Hasty)

Your country's leader is in front of you. How do you speak to him or her? Speak calmly. (Hardy) Speak nervously. (Docile) WHATEVER!! (Sassy)

The road forks to the right and left. You are told there is a treasure on the right side. What do you do? Instantly go right. (Docile) It's a trap! Go left. (Sassy) Whichever! Choose on a whim. (Quirky)

Someone calls you "weird but funny." How does that make you feel? Happy! (Lonely, Naive) Not happy. (Hasty, Sassy)

There is an alien invasion! What will you do? Fight. (Go to the question below) Run. (Timid) Ignore it. (Relaxed)

You valiantly fight the aliens but you are defeated. An alien says to you, "YOU HAVE IMPRESSED US. IT WAS A PLEASURE TO SEE. JOIN US, AND TOGETHER WE SHALL RULE THE WORLD." What will you do? Rule with the aliens. (Relaxed, Sassy) Refuse. (Brave)



I choose you!

Now you know how everything works in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX's personality quiz. Remember that you aren't stuck with the Pokémon the game assigns you. You can choose your main characters from any of the 16 starters. Good luck on your journey! I hope you can recruit several Pokémon to your team.