During the most recent Pokémon Direct, Nintendo came forward with a surprising announcement: they're remaking the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX on the Nintendo Switch! Though we've only seen one trailer for the new version so far, its watercolor graphics and familiar dungeon-crawling gameplay seem like a perfect fit for the hybrid console.

Dungeon crawling, Pokémon style Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Look, Ma. I'm a Pikachu! Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is back with a remake of the original Rescue Team games, combined into one and on the Nintendo Switch. Transform into a Pokémon of your choosing and explore the world of Pokémon with a trusty sidekick. Delve into dungeons with your Pokémon friends, using familiar attacks to fend off foes, and rescue trapped Pokémon from danger! $60 at Amazon

Whether you're a fan of the Mystery Dungeon games or just love Pokémon or dungeon crawling, this may be the game for you. Here's everything you need to know (and that we know so far) about Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX for the Switch: What is Pokémon Mystery Dungeon?

The Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games are a series of dungeon crawlers set in the Pokémon Universe, and they all begin with the same: you have been transformed into a Pokémon. The objective is to join up with a crew of other Pokémon to form a team that explores dungeons and helps out fellow Pokémon in need. Since you're a Pokémon, you can communicate with other Pokémon to learn about their needs and offer them help, but you also have access to typical Pokémon powers and abilities. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before However, this is a dungeon crawler, not a turn-based RPG. You'll move freely through dungeons with your team and fight opponents in real-time, using positioning and movement to plan out your battle strategy. And you'll have partners helping you fight all at once, rather than one Pokémon at a time. How do you play?

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team mostly consists of two components. While you're in your base, you can explore freely, talk to other PoPokémonkemon, take on jobs, further the plot, and build up the base further to house your team of Pokémon friends. But it's out in the dungeons that most of the meaty gameplay takes place. In dungeons, you can move one "square" on the dungeon grid at a time and will engage with enemy Pokémon when you get too close to them. Attacks will damage Pokemon within their respective ranges, and typical Pokémon weaknesses/resistances still apply. Your teammate will help you fight, or you can avoid battles if you want to, though you may want to battle often enough to level up and tackle bosses later. There is treasure hidden in the dungeons, as well as Pokémon in trouble, so you'll want to explore every corner of them that you can. Is Rescue Team DX a new game or a remake?

It's a remake! The original Rescue Team games were split into "Red" and "Blue" versions on the Nintendo GBA and the DS, with exclusive Pokémon in each and some upgraded features on the DS. Now, the two games have effectively been combined into one and then remade entirely with new graphics and improved gameplay. At the moment, aside from the graphics, we don't know much about what new features might be available in this remake. All we know is that it looks nicer, and also that it seems to include newer mechanics in Pokémon that weren't available when the first Rescue Team games came out, such as Mega Evolution. We'll update once we learn more! What Pokémon can you play as?

The following Pokémon are playable in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX. The game will choose a Pokémon for you based on a "personality test" of sorts at the start, but if you dislike what you're given, you can say you're not happy with it, and the game will let you select whichever you want. Pikachu

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Charmander

Chikorita

Totodile

Cyndaquil

Mudkip

Treeko

Torchic

Psyduck

Machop

Eevee

Skitty

Meowth

Cubone Of the remaining Pokémon, you can also select which you want to be your partner and friend that you travel with. Is there a demo of the game? There is! A free demo of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is currently available on the Nintendo eShop, and your progress in the demo will automatically transfer to the full game if and when you purchase it. Can I play with friends? No, unfortunately, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a single-player game only. When can I get it? Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is planned for release on March 6, 2020. It will cost $60.