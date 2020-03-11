Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is finally here, and in it, there are several different ways that you can improve the stats of your Pokémon. Doing this is important since having good stats will give you the edge in tough battles, and in some cases, not having enough stats will result in you being too weak to take on an opponent. Here's our guide to all of the methods.

Level up by battling Pokémon

The simplest and most natural way to boost your stats is to level up by getting experience. You'll be leveling up a lot just by playing the game, so you don't really have to do much targeted grinding in order to level. However, there are some ways that you can increase the rate at which you level up. Firstly, you'll want to make sure that you're defeating as many Pokémon as you can when you're in dungeons. You don't have to do this normally, but it's a great way to maximize the amount of experience you get while playing. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more The other way you can increase your leveling rate is to always explore the highest-level dungeon available to you. While these areas are tougher, the stronger Pokémon in them give out a lot more experience than weaker ones you can find in dungeons you're over-prepared for. Use Gummis and other items

Aside from leveling up, the only other way to permanently improve your stats is to make use of items. Rainbow Gummis and DX Gummis give you random permanent stat increases and have a chance to unlock a new Rare Quality for you that can give you a unique edge in battle, such as improving your health regeneration. Meanwhile, other consumables like Carbos, Iron, Sitrus Berries, PP Ups, and more will give specific permanent stat boosts depending on what the consumable is. Gummis can be randomly earned by completing jobs, and they're also common rewards from Treasure Chests that some enemy Pokémon drop in dungeons when they're defeated. Rainbow Gummis tend to only give small stat boosts and have a lower chance of unlocking a new Rare Quality, while DX Gummis usually provide larger stat boosts and are near-guaranteed to unlock a new Rare Quality. However, it should be noted that DX Gummis are very rare, so use them wisely. As with the Gummis, you can also earn items like Carbos and Sitrus Berries from jobs and from Treasure Chests (albeit more rarely). In addition, they can also be found rarely while exploring dungeons. Here's a list of each of these consumables and what stat they affect: HP Up/Sitrus Berry: Improves max HP.

Improves max HP. PP Up: Improves the PP of a selected move.

Improves the PP of a selected move. Zinc: Improves Special Defense.

Improves Special Defense. Calcium: Improves Special Attack.

Improves Special Attack. Protein: Improves Attack.

Improves Attack. Iron: Improves Defense.

Improves Defense. Carbos: Improves Speed. Use special moves and gear

The final way you can improve your Pokémon's stats is to make use of stat-boosting moves and gear. Firstly, there are certain types of moves that a Pokémon can learn in order to temporarily improve their stats while in combat. There are a ton of these moves Rescue Team DX, and a lot of it depends on your Pokémon's type and inherent ability. For example, some Pokémon may fight better during a specific weather event, so a move that causes that weather to happen will boost that Pokémon's stats. The good news, though, is that most Pokémon will naturally get the opportunity to learn stat-boosting moves as they level up. If there's one you want to learn that isn't part of the Pokémon's natural move learning path, keep an eye out for a TM of the move you can use. There are also pieces of gear that will improve stats for the wearer. For example, the Zinc Band provides a flat buff to Special Defense for as long as it's worn, while the Heavy Rotation Specs will improve critical hit chances if you use the same move repeatedly during a battle. You can find these pieces of gear while exploring or as a reward for completing jobs. Your thoughts What do you think of all the different ways you can improve your stats in the game? Let me know. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now on Nintendo Switch for $60.