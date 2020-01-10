Su-Z

In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from Su through Z.

Suction Cups

A Pokémon with Suction Cups cannot be forced to switch out of a battle by an opponent.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Suction Cups is the first Pokémon in your party you'll get more bites while fishing.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Octillery

Inkay

Malamar

Super Luck

A Pokémon with Super Luck is more likely to land a critical hit.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Togepi

Togetic

Togekiss

Swarm

A Pokémon with Swarm will have a 50% increase of power when using Bug-type moves when the user has 1/3 or less HP remaining.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Karrablast

Excavalier

Durant

Grubbin

Blipbug

Dottler

Orbeetle

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Joltik

Galvantula

Sweet Veil

A Pokémon with Sweet Veil stops itself and its allies from being susceptible to sleep attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Milcery

Alcremie

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Swift Swim

When it's raining, the Speed stat of a Pokémon with Swift Swim will double.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Goldeen

Seaking

Magikarp

Qwilfish

Mantine

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Feebas

Mantyke

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Arrokuda

Barraskewda

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Beartic

Chewtle

Drednaw

Symbiosis

During battle, if an ally of a Pokémon with Symbiosis uses an item, the user will pass its own item to the ally.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Oranguru

Synchronize

If a Pokémon with Synchronize is burned, paralyzed, or poisoned by an opponent, the opponent receives the same status condition.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Synchronize is the first one in your party, you're guaranteed to encounter Pokémon in the wild that are the same nature.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Natu

Xatu

Espeon

Umbreon

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Munna

Musharna

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Indeedee (Male)

Indeedee (Female)

Tangled Feet

A Pokémon with Tangled Feet makes the accuracy of all of its opponent's moves halved when the user is confused.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Mr. Rime

Technician

Moves with a power of 60 or less are increased by 50% when a Pokémon knows Technician.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Meowth

Persian

Hitmontop

Minccino

Cinccino

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Mime Jr.

Mr. Mime

Roserade

Toxtricity (Amped Form)

Toxtricity (Low Key Form)

Clobbopus

Grapploct

Telepathy

A Pokémon that knows Telepathy won't get injured by allies when those allies use multiple target attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Oranguru

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Wynaut

Wobbuffet

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Munna

Musharna

Noibat

Noivern

Blipbug

Dottler

Orbeetle

Thick Fat

A Pokémon with Thick Fat receives half the damage when hit by Ice-type or Fire-type moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Munchlax

Snorlax

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Swinub

Piloswine

Mamoswine

Appletun

Tinted Lens

Whenever a Pokémon with Tinted Lens uses a move against another Pokémon that "isn't very effective" the amount of damage done doubles.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Venonat

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Butterfree

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Sigilyph

Torrent

A Pokémon with Torrent will have a 50% increase of power when using Water-type moves when the user has 1/3 or less HP remaining.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Tough Claws

A Pokémon with Touch Claws will have increased power by 30% for all contact moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Meowth (Galarian Form)

Binacle

Barabaracle

Perrserker

Trace

A Pokémon with Trace changes their Ability to match the Ability of the opposing Pokémon when entering a battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Truant

A Pokémon with Truant only attacks every other turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Durant

Unaware

A Pokémon with Unaware ignores the stat changes of its opponent.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Woobat

Swoobat

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Clefable

Wooper

Quagsire

Pyukumuku

Unburden

A Pokémon that knows Unburden will have its Speed doubled when it uses its held item.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Drifloon

Drifblim

Purrloin

Liepard

Hawlucha

Nickit

Thievul

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Hitmonlee

Accelgor

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Unnerve

A Pokémon with Unnerve makes it, so its opponents are unable to eat Berries in battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Joltik

Galvantula

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Meowth

Persian

Tyranitar

Vespiquen

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Bewear

Vital Spirit

A Pokémon with Vital Spirit can't be put to sleep.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Mr. Mime (Galarian Form)

Delibird

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Tyrogue

Volt Absorb

A Pokémon with Volt Absorb will have its health restored by 1/4 whenever a damaging Electric-type move hits it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Jolteon

Chincou

Lanturn

Dracozolt

Arctozolt

Wandering Spirit

A Pokémon with Wandering Spirit acquires the Ability of its opponent if its opponent makes contact with it. Note that this Ability doesn't have any effect with Wonder Guard.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Yamask (Galarian Form)

Runerigus

Water Absorb

A Pokémon with Water Absorb will have its health restored by 1/4 whenever a damaging Water-type move hits it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Lapras

Vaporeon

Wooper

Quagsire

Mantyke

Mantine

Maractus

Frillish

Jellicent

Dracovish

Arctovish

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Chinchou

Lanturn

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Dewpider

Araquanid

Water Bubble

A Pokémon with Water Bubble receives half damage when attacked with a Fire-type move and deals double damage when using a Water-type move.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Dewpider

Araquanid

Water Veil

A Pokémon with Water Veil cannot be burned.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Goldeen

Seaking

Wailmer

Wailord

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Mantyke

Mantine

Weak Armor

A Pokémon with Weak Armor has its Defense decrease by one stage, and its Speed increase by two stages whenever a physical move hits it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Corsola

Cursola

Roggenrola

Boldore

Garbodor

Sinistea

Polteageist

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Onix

Dwebble

Crustle

Vanillite

Vanillish

Vanilluxe

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

White Smoke

A Pokémon with White Smoke cannot have its stats decreased by other Pokémon in battle.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows White Smoke, the chances of coming across a Pokémon in the wild are decreased by 50%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Torkoal

Sizzlipede

Centiskorch

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Heatmore

Wimp Out

Only Wimpod has this ability. When a Wimpod's health reaches below 50% HP, it runs away or switches out in battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Wimpod

Wonder Guard

A Pokémon with Wonder Guard is immune to all damaging moves except for super-effective ones.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Shedinja

Wonder Skin

A Pokémon with Wonder Skin has a 50% chance of being protected against non-damaging status changing attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

Sigilyph

Zen Mode

Only Darmanitan can have this Hidden Ability in Sword and Shield. If the HP of Darmanitan is above 50%, it will be an Ice-type in Standard Mode. If its HP is 50% or lower, it will change into an Ice/Fire-type in Zen Mode.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

Darmanitan (Galarian Form)

Darmanitan (Garlarian Form Zen Mode)

If you're able

There are several different Abilities and Hidden Abilities in Sword and Shield, including new ones that haven't been seen in previous generations. Most Pokémon have the chance of getting one of two normal Abilities or a rare Hidden Ability, but there are exceptions. It should be noted that the only way to get a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability in Sword and Shield is through a Max Raid Battle. These Abilities automatically take effect without you needing to activate them. Good luck in your search for Pokémon with the best Abilities and Hidden Abilities.