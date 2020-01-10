There are hundreds of Abilities and Hidden Abilities within the Pokémon RPGs. However, only some of them appear in Sword and Shield. Here's a list of every Ability and Hidden Ability in Gen 8, a description of what it does, what overworld effects it has, and a list of which Pokémon from Sword and Shield have the chance of learning it. Note that Hidden Abilities are rare, you'll only find Pokémon with a Hidden Ability via Gigantamax Raids, or if you get lucky enough to have someone trade one to you. Additionally, it should be noted that while most Abilities are helpful, some Abilities cause problems for the user. Here's a complete list of all Abilities and Hidden Abilities found in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
A-D
In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilities from A through D.
Adaptability
Powers up moves of the same type as the Pokémon from 1.5 to 2.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as an Ability:
- Eevee
- Basculin
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
Aftermath
Damages the attacker by 1/4 of its total HP if it contacts the Pokémon with a finishing hit.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as an Ability:
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Stunky
- Skuntank
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Gigantamax Garbodor
Analytic
Boosts a moves attack power by 30% when the Pokémon is the last one to attack during a turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as an Ability:
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
Anger Point
When a critical hit damages a Pokémon with Anger Point, its Attack stat is maxed.
Overworld effect: None
Anticipation
The Pokémon can sense an opposing Pokémon's dangerous moves like 1-hit KOs or super-effective attacks.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this ability:
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Rapidash
- Eevee
- Gigantamax Eevee
- Ferrothorn
Arena Trap
Prevents opposing Pokémon from fleeing or switching out. However, a Pokemon with the Levitate Ability aren't affected. Additionally, a Pokémon that knows Baton Pass can swap out, but the Pokémon it switches with will be stuck.
Overworld effect: If the Pokémon is in the lead spot, the chances of encountering a wild Pokémon increase to 200%.
Pokémon that can have this ability:
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Trapinch
Aroma Veil
Protects itself and its allies from attacks that limit their move choices.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Gigantamax Alecremie
Ball Fetch
A Pokémon with Ball Fetch will fetch the first failed Poké Ball thrown at a wild Pokémon if it isn't already holding an item.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Yamper
Battery
When a Pokémon with Battery is in battle, the power of its allies' special moves increases by 30%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Charjabug
Battle Armor
Battle Armor provides a Pokémon with hard armor that protects it from critical hits.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Perrserker
- Falinks
- Type: Null
- Skorupi
- Drapion
Berserk
When a Pokémon knows Berserk, their Special Attack raises by one stage whenever their HP drops below half.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Drampa
Big Pecks
This ability prevents other Pokémon from lowering the Defense of the Pokémon that has this Ability. However, it doesn't prevent the Pokemon from lowering its own Defense. This ability doesn't affect Pokémon with the Ability, Mold Breaker.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
Blaze
When a Pokémon with the Blaze Ability uses a Fire-type move, that move's power is increased by 50% if the user has less than or equal to half of its maximum HP remaining.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
Bulletproof
This Ability protects the Pokémon from ball and bomb moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Applin
Cheek Pouch
A Pokémon with Cheek Pouch will regain 33% of their maximum HP after consuming a Berry.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Skwovet
- Greedent
Chlorophyll
When the weather is harsh sunlight, the Speed stat of Pokémon with this Ability is doubled.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Maractus
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Leafeon
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
Clear Body
This Ability prevents stat reduction caused by other Pokémon's moves and Abilities. However, it doesn't prevent the Pokémon with the Ability from lowering its own stats.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
Cloud Nine
When a Pokémon with Cloud Nine is in battle, all effects of weather are negated; however, the weather itself does not disappear.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Drampa
Competitive
When the stat of a Pokémon that has this Ability is lowered by an opponent, its Special Attack increases by two. However, this Ability doesn't take effect if a Pokémon lowers its own stats.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Milotic
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Boltund
- Meowstic
Compound Eyes
The moves of a Pokémon with this Ability have increased accuracy by a factor of 1.3.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first in your party, it increases the likelihood of finding a wild Pokémon holding an item.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Butterfree
- Venonat
- Nincada
- Joltik
- Blipbug
- Dottler
Contrary
A Pokémon with this Ability is affected inversely when it comes to stat changes. For example, an opponent's move that would decrease stats of the Pokémon with the Ability would increase them instead, and a move that would increase stats would decrease them. However, if an attacking Pokémon knows the Ability, Mold Breaker, then Contrary won't take effect.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Inkay
- Malamar
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Shuckle
Cotton Down
If a Pokémon with Cotton Down is hit by a damaging move, the other Pokémon in battle decrease in Speed by one stage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
Cursed Body
When an opposing Pokémon's move damages a Pokémon with this Ability, there's a 30% chance that that move will be disabled for four turns.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Corsola
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Froslass
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
Cute Charm
When a Pokémon comes in contact with a Pokémon that has Cute Charm, there's a 30% chance the attacking Pokémon will become infatuated if it's the opposite gender of the Pokémon with the Ability.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first in your party, there's a 66.7% chance that you'll encounter a wild Pokémon of the opposite gender.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Sylveon
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Milotic
- Stufful
Damp
This Ability prevents Pokémon from using Self-Destruct, Explosion, and Mind Blown in battle. If a Pokémon with the Ability Aftermath faints, it prevents the opposing Pokémon from fainting.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Wooper
- Quagsire
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Frillish
- Jellicent
Dauntless Shield
When a Pokémon with Dauntless Shield enters a battle, its Defense stat increases by one stage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Zamazenta
Defiant
When a Pokémon with this Ability gets its stats lowered by an opposing Pokémon, the Pokémon with the Ability has its Attack increased by two stages. Defiant won't come into effect if a Pokémon lowers its own stats.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Farfetch'd
- Braviary
- Passimian
- Obstagoon
- Falinks
Disguise
When the Pokémon is in Disguise Form, Disguise prevents the Pokémon from taking damage by another Pokémon's attack or when the Pokémon hits itself in confusion. However, it then turns into its Busted Form and loses 1/8 of its total HP.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Mimikyu
Drizzle
A Pokémon with this Ability summons rain in battle for five turns. This boosts the effects of Water-type moves by 50% and decreases the effects of Solar Beam and Fire-type moves by 50%. However, if heavy rain, extremely harsh sunlight, or strong winds are the current weather, then this Ability will not activate.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Pelipper
Drought
When a Pokémon that knows Drought enters a battle, it summons harsh sunlight.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Torkoal
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
Dry Skin
When weather conditions are at harsh sunlight, a Pokémon with this Ability loses 1/8 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn. When weather conditions are rain, a Pokémon with this Ability regains 1/8 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn. Additionally, Fire-type moves do 25% more damage to a Pokémon with Dry Skin. Inversely, Water-type moves restore HP.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Heloptile
- Heliolisk
E-H
In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilities from E through H.
- Early Bird
- Effect Spore
- Emergency Exit
- Filter
- Flame Body
- Flare Boost
- Flash Fire
- Flower Gift
- Fluffy
- Forewarn
- Friend Guard
- Frisk
- Gluttony
- Gooey
- Gorilla Tactics
- Grassy Surge
- Gulp Missile
- Guts
- Harvest
- Healer
- Heatproof
- Heavy Metal
- Honey Gather
- Huge Power
- Hunger Switch
- Hustle
- Hydration
- Hyper Cutter
Early Bird
A Pokémon with this Ability will wake up from Sleep on their own faster than Pokémon without it. This includes self-induced sleep via Rest.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Natu
- Xatu
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
Effect Spore
When a Pokémon with Effect Spore is hit by another Pokémon that makes contact with it, the opposing Pokémon has a 10% chance of getting poisoned, paralyzed, or put to sleep. Grass-type Pokémon, Pokémon with Overcoat, and Pokémon holding Safety Goggles are immune to Effect Spore.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Vileplume
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
Electric Surge
A Pokémon with Electric Surge turns the ground into Electric Terrain when it enters a battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Pincurchin
Emergency Exit
A Pokémon with Emergency Exit automatically flees a battle or switches out when its HP drops below half it's maximum HP.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Golisopod
Filter
When hit with super-effective moves, a Pokémon that knows Filter will only receive 1/4 of the damage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Mime Jr.
Flame Body
When a Pokémon with Flame Body is hit by a move that makes physical contact, there's a 30% chance that the attacking Pokémon will become burned.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party has Flame Body, then the time it takes to hatch any Pokémon Eggs in your party is halved.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Carkol
- Coalossal
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Sizzilpede
- Centiskorch
Flare Boost
If the Pokémon with this Ability is burned, its special moves are increased by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
Flash Fire
This Ability makes the Pokémon immune to Fire-type moves and activates when hit by a Fire-type attack.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Flash Fire, there's a 50% chance you'll encounter a Fire-type Pokémon in the wild if one is possible in the area.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Flareon
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Heatmore
- Sizzlipede
- Centiskorch
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
Flower Gift
A Pokémon with Flower Gift will cause an increase in Attack and Special Defense by 1.5 times for itself and its allies when weather conditions are at harsh sunlight in battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Cherrim (Overcast Form)
- Cherrim (Sunshine Form)
Fluffy
Pokémon with Fluffy take double damage from Fire-type moves, but half damage from moves that make contact.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
Forewarn
A Pokémon with Forewarn is shown its opponent's highest power move.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Munna
- Musharna
Friend Guard
This Ability reduces the damage your allies receive by 25%. However, it doesn't reduce damage dealt by direct damage moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
Frisk
This Ability lets the Pokémon see its opponents held item when it enters battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Orbeetle
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
Gluttony
A Pokémon with this Ability will eat Berries when they are at 50% health or lower instead of waiting until they are at 25% HP or lower.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Shuckle
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Heatmore
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Snorlax
- Munchlax
- Skwovet
- Greedant
Gooey
When a Pokémon with this Ability gets hit by a move that makes contact, the opposing Pokémon decreases Speed by one stage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
Gorilla Tactics
A Pokémon with Gorilla Tactics will only be able to use one move, but that Attack is boosted by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Darmanitan (Galarian Form)
Grassy Surge
When a Pokémon with Grassy Surge enters a battle, it makes the ground into Grassy Terrain.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
Gulp Missile
Whenever a Pokémon with Gulp Missile uses Surf or Dive, they come back with prey in their mouths. When the Pokémon takes damage, they attack by spitting the prey at their opponent.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Cramorant
Guts
When a Pokémon with this Ability has a status condition, its Attack is increased by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Tyrogue
- Larvitar
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Throh
- Obstagoon
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Flareon
Harvest
A Pokémon with this Ability has a 50% chance of restoring a Berry after using it during battle. Additionally, Harvest always activates when weather conditions are in harsh sunlight. Harvest can only activate once per turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Phantump
- Trevenant
Healer
This Ability has a 30% chance of curing an ally's status conditions.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Bellossom
Heatproof
A Pokémon with Heatproof only experiences half the damage caused by Fire-type attacks and burns.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Rolycoly
Heavy Metal
This Ability doubles the weight of the Pokémon that has it.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Duraludon
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Cufant
- Copperajah
Honey Gather
This Ability has no effect during battle.
Overworld effect: A Pokémon with this Ability has a chance of picking up Honey after a battle finishes. The higher the level Pokémon, the more likely they are to find Honey.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Combee
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
Huge Power
This Ability doubles the Attack stat of the Pokémon that has it.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
Hunger Switch
A Morpeko that knows Hunger Switch will change between its two forms every turn. If Morpeko knows Aura Wheel, the move will be changed back and forth between an Electric-type move and a Dark-type move.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Morpeko (Full Belly Mode)
- Morpeko (Hangry Mode)
Hustle
This Ability doubles the user's Attack stat but lowers the accuracy of the user's physical moves by 20%.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Hustle, the chance of coming across high-leveled Pokémon increases by 50%.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
- Remoraid
- Delibird
- Darumaka
- Durant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Dracozolt
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Combee
- Rufflet
- Flapple
Hydration
A Pokémon with Hydration will be cured of non-volatile status conditions it may have if it's raining.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Wingull
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Lapras
- Vaporeon
- Barboach
- Whiscash
Hyper Cutter
Pokémon with Hyper Cutter cannot have their Attack stat lowered by opponents.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Mawile
- Trapinch
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
I-M
In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from I through M.
- Ice Body
- Ice Face
- Ice Scales
- Illuminate
- Immunity
- Imposter
- Infiltrator
- Innards Out
- Inner Focus
- Insomnia
- Intimidate
- Intrepid Sword
- Iron Barbs
- Iron Fist
- Justified
- Keen Eye
- Klutz
- Leaf Guard
- Levitate
- Libero
- Light Metal
- Lightning Rod
- Limber
- Magic Bounce
- Magic Guard
- Magnet Pull
- Marvel Scale
- Merciless
- Mimicry
- Minus
- Mirror Armor
- Misty Surge
- Mold Breaker
- Moody
- Moxie
- Mummy
Ice Body
When it's hailing, a Pokémon with Ice Body regains 1/16 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn instead of being damaged by the hail.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Arctovish
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Mr. Mime
- Mr. Rime
- Glaceon
Ice Face
When Eiscue is in its Ice Face form, it won't take damage if it gets hit with a physical move, and then it will turn into its Noice face form.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Eiscue (Ice Face)
- Eiscue (Noice Face)
Ice Scales
A Pokémon with Ice Scales only receives half the damage when hit with special moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Snom
- Frosmoth
Illuminate
This Ability has no effect in the Overworld.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first one in your party, your Pokémon encounter rate increases by 100%.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
Immunity
This Ability prevents a Pokémon from being poisoned.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Snorlax
Imposter
A Pokémon with this Ability immediately transforms into its opponent when it comes into battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Ditto
Infiltrator
The moves of a Pokémon with Infiltrator aren't affected by an opponent's use of Reflect, Light Screen, Safeguard, Aurora Veil, or Mist.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Espurr
- Meowstic (Male)
- Meowstic (Female)
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Ninjask
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Inkay
- Malamar
Innards Out
If a Pokémon with Innards Out is knocked out by an opponent, the amount of HP it had left before fainting is taken from the foe.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Pyukumuku
Inner Focus
This Ability prevents a Pokémon from flinching. However, if an opposing Pokémon knows Mold Breaker, the Pokémon that knows Inner Focus can still flinch.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Farfetch'd
- Sneasel
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Throh
- Sawk
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Oranguru
- Indeedee (male)
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Hitmonchan
- Umbreon
- Darumaka
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
Insomnia
Pokémon that know Insomnia won't be affected by the moves Sleep or Yawn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Delibird
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
Intimidate
When a Pokémon that knows this Ability enters a battle, the Attack stat of all adjacent opponents is lowered by one stage. This Ability doesn't affect Pokémon who know Inner Focus, Oblivious, Scrappy, or Own Tempo.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Intimidate, there is a 50% chance it will prevent a random encounter.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Gyarados
- Hitmontop
- Mawile
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
Overgrow
When a Pokemon with Overgrow has 1/3 HP or less remaining, its Grass-type moves have an increased attack power by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
Intrepid Sword
When a Pokémon with Intrepid Sword enters a battle, its Attack stat increases by one stage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Zacian
Iron Barbs
When a Pokémon with this Ability is hit by a move that makes contact, the opponent takes 1/8 damage of its total HP.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Togedemaru
Iron Fist
This Ability makes the power of affected punching moves increase by 20%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Hitmonchan
- Golette
- Golurk
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Melmetal
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
Justified
When a Dark-type move hits a Pokémon that knows Justified, it's Attack is increased by one stage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Lucario
- Gallade
Keen Eye
A Pokémon that knows Keen Eye cannot have its accuracy stats lowered by an opposing Pokémon.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Keen Eye, there is a 50% chance it will prevent a random wild encounter.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Farfetch'd
- Hitmonchan
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Sneasel
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Sableye
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Espurr
- Meowstic (Male)
- Meowstic (Female)
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Skorupi
- Drapion
Klutz
This Ability prevents a Pokémon from feeling the effects of a held item. This doesn't apply to some items like the Amulet Coin, Lucky Egg, Power Weight, Everstone, Scarves, Cleanse Tag, or Soothe Bell.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Golett
- Golurk
- Stufful
- Bewear
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Toxel
Leaf Guard
During harsh sunlight, this Ability prevents a Pokémon from non-volatile status conditions and Yawn. It has no effect on any status changes that took place before the weather becomes harsh sunlight.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Leafeon
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Roselia
- Budew
Levitate
A Pokémon with Levitate won't be affected by Ground-type moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Koffing
- Weezing (Galarian Form)
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Duskull
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Rotom
- Rotom (Heat Rotom)
- Rotom (Mow Rotom)
- Rotom (Fan Rotom)
- Rotom (Frost Rotom)
- Rotom (Wash Rotom)
- Vikavolt
Libero
Right before using a move, the Pokémon that knows Libero will change it's type to the type of the move it's using.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
Light Metal
Light Metal makes the Pokémon that knows this Ability half as heavy.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Duraludon
Lightning Rod
This Ability forces all of your opponent's single-target Electric-type moves to strike the Pokémon that knows Lightning Rod.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Rhyperior
- Togedemary
- Pinchurchin
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Goldeen
- Seaking
Limber
This Ability prevents the Pokémon that knows it from being affected by paralysis.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Persian
- Hitmonlee
- Ditto
- Hawlucha
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
Magic Bounce
Magic Bounce makes all stat-lowering, status moves, status condition-inducing moves, and entry hazard moves back onto the Pokémon who made the attack.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Natu
- Xatu
- Espeon
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
Magic Guard
This Ability prevents the Pokémon that knows it from receiving indirect damage via weather, poison, burns, Curse, Leech Seed, Recoil, and Mind Blown. However, it doesn't prevent status conditions.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Sigilyph
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
Magnet Pull
If a Pokémon knows Magnet Pull, then Steel-type opponents are unable to run away from them during battle.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Magnet Pull, there is a 50% chance you'll encounter a Steel-type Pokémon.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Meltan
Marvel Scale
If a Pokémon that knows Marvel Scale is affected by a status condition, its defense goes up by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Milotic
Merciless
When facing off against an opponent who is poisoned, Pokémon that know Merciless will always land critical hits.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
Mimicry
A Pokémon with Mimicry will change type based on its terrain.
- Electric Terrain 🠂 Electric-type
- Grassy Terrain 🠂 Grass-type
- Misty Terrain 🠂 Fairy-type
- Psychic Terrain 🠂 Psychic-type
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Stunfisk (Galarian Form)
Minus
When a Pokémon with Minus enters a battle with an ally that knows Plus or Minus, the Special Attack stat of the Pokémon with Minus is increased by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Electrike
- Manectric
Mirror Armor
If a Pokémon with Mirror Armor is attacked with a stat-lowering move, the effect hits the attacker instead.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Corviknight
Misty Surge
The ground becomes Misty Terrain whenever a Pokémon with Misty Surge comes into battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Weezing (Galarian Form)
Mold Breaker
Mold Breaker allows the user to ignore Ability effects that might otherwise not affect the opponent. For instance, a Pokémon that knows Mold Breaker can hit opponents that know Levitate with Earthquake.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Pancham
- Pangoro
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Throh
- Sawk
- Basculin (Red-Striped Form)
- Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)
- Hawlucha
Moody
A Pokémon that knows Moody will automatically have one randomly selected stat raised by two stages, and another randomly selected stat decreased by one stage at the end of each turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Snorunt
- Glalie
Moxie
If a Pokémon that knows Moxies uses a damaging attack that causes another Pokémon to faint, its Attack increases by one stage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Gyarados
Mummy
When a Pokémon hits a Pokemon that knows Mummy, the attacking Pokemon's Ability changes to Mummy. Mummy doesn't have any additional effects.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
N-R
In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from N through R.
- Natural Cure
- Neutralizing Gas
- No Guard
- Oblivious
- Overcoat
- Own Tempo
- Overgrow
- Pastel Veil
- Perish Body
- Pickpocket
- Pickup
- Pixilate
- Plus
- Poison Touch
- Power Spot
- Prankster
- Pressure
- Propeller Tail
- Psychic Surge
- Punk Rock
- Queenly Majesty
- Quick Feet
- Rain Dish
- Rattled
- Receiver
- Reckless
- Regenerator
- Ripen
- Rivalry
- Rock Head
- RKS System
- Run Away
Natural Cure
Natural Cure heals all status conditions the user might have upon switching out or completing a battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Roselia
- Budew
- Roserade
- Phantump
- Trevenant
No Guard
This Ability makes it so all moves used by or against the Pokémon that knows No Guard will never miss.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon that knows No Guard is the first one in your party, the chance of encountering a wild Pokémon goes up by 50%.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Honedge
- Doublade
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Karrablast
- Golett
- Golurk
Neutralizing Gas
This Ability negates other Pokémon's Abilities during battles.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Koffing
- Weezing (Galarian Form)
Oblivious
A Pokémon that knows Oblivious will not be affected by infatuation, Intimidate, and Taunt.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Feebas
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Salandit
- Salazzle
Overcoat
If a Pokémon knows Overcoat, it won't be affected by weather conditions, like hailstorm or sandstorm in battle. It also won't be affected by powder and spore moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Escavalier
- Shelmet
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
Own Tempo
A Pokémon with Own Tempo cannot be confused either by an enemy's attack or a self-inflicted one. This also makes the Pokémon immune to the effects of Intimidate.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Indeedee (Female)
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Espurr
Pastel Veil
A Pokémon with Pastel Veil prevents itself and its allies from being poisoned.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Ponyta (Galarian Form)
- Rapidash (Galarian Form)
Perish Body
If an opponent makes contact with a Pokémon that knows Perish Body, both Pokémon will faint after three turns unless they switch out.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Cursola
Pickpocket
If a Pokémon that knows this Ability is hit by a move that makes contact, the Pokémon that knows Pickpocket will steal the held item from its attacker.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Sneasel
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Weavile
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
Pickup
A Pokémon that knows Pickup has a 10% chance of creating a held item for itself after your party wins a battle. This Ability works even if the Pokémon has fainted.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Meowth
- Meowth (Galarian Form)
- Zigzagoon (Galarian Form)
- Linoone (Galarian Form)
- Munchlax
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
Pixilate
This Ability causes the Pokémon's Normal-type moves to become Fairy-type moves and gives them a 30% power boost.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Sylveon
Plus
When a Pokémon with Plus enters a battle with an ally that knows Plus or Minus, the Special Attack stat of the Pokémon with Minus is increased by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Toxtricity (Amped Form)
Poison Touch
If a Pokémon with Poison Touch makes contact with its opponent, there's a 30% chance the opponent will be poisoned.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Seismitoad
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Grimer
- Muk
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
Power Spot
When a Pokémon with Power Spot is in battle, the power of its allies increases by 30%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Stonjourner
Prankster
This Ability increases the priority of status moves by one.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Sableye
- Riolu
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Meowstic (Male)
Pressure
Pressure makes it so that an additional PP is deducted from a move when a Pokémon attacks a Pokémon with Pressure.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first one in your party, the chances of encountering a high-leveled wild Pokémon go up by 50%.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Dusclops
- Vespiquen
- Weavile
- Dusknoir
- Corviknight
- Eternatus
- Eternatus (Eternamax)
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
Propeller Tail
A Pokémon with Propeller Tail isn't affected by other Pokémon's Abilities or moves that draw in moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
Psychic Surge
The ground changes to Psychic Terrain when a Pokémon with Psychic Surge comes out to battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Indeedee (Male)
- Indeedee (Female)
Punk Rock
A Pokémon that knows Punk Rock will have 30% more powerful sound-based moves, and they will take half damage when hit by sound-based moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Toxtricity (Amped Form)
- Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
Queenly Majesty
When a Pokémon knows Queenly Majesty, an opposing Pokémon's priority moves fail while still using PP.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Tsareena
Quick Feet
If a Pokémon with Quick Feet is affected by a status condition, its Speed increases by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Jolteon
- Zigzagoon (Galarian Form)
- Linoone (Galarian Form)
Rain Dish
When it's raining, a Pokémon that knows this Ability regains 1/16 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
Rattled
When a Pokémon with this Ability is hit by a Bug-type, Dark-type, or Ghost-type damaging move, its Speed increases by one stage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Toxel
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Magikarp
- Bonsly
- Cubchoo
- Yamper
Receiver
If an ally Pokémon faints right before the Pokémon that knows Receiver is brought into battle, the Pokémon that knows this Ability will acquire the fainted Pokémon's Ability.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Passimian
Reckless
This Ability increases the base power of moves which cause recoil or crash damage by 20%, except for Struggle. The affected moves are Brave Bird, Double-Edge, Flare Blitz, Head Charge, Head Smash, High Jump Kick, Jump Kick, Light of Ruin, Submission, Take Down, Volt Tackle, Wood Hammer, and Wild Charge.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Hitmonlee
- Obstagoon
- Basculin (Red-Striped Form)
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Rhyperior
Regenerator
When a Pokémon with Regenerator is switched out during battle, it receives 1/3 of its maximum HP.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
Ripen
A Pokémon with Ripen will receive double the effects from Berries.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
Rivalry
When a Pokémon with Rivalry uses an attack against an opponent of the same gender, the attack's power raises by 25%. Inversely, when attacking an opponent of the opposite gender, the attack's power lowers by 25%. If an opponent is genderless, the move's power is unaffected.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
RKS System
This Ability changes the Pokémon's type depending on the memory stick it has as a held item.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Silvally
Rock Head
This Ability prevents recoil damage from moves, except Struggle. However, the user can still receive damage from Berries.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Onix
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Steelix
- Bonsly
- Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)
Run Away
A Pokémon with this Ability can always successfully run away from battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Oddish
- Venonat
- Ponyta (Galarian Form)
- Rapidash (Galarian Form)
- Eevee
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Nincada
- Nickit
- Thievul
- Wooloo
S-St
In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from S through St.
- Sand Force
- Sand Rush
- Sand Spit
- Sand Stream
- Sand Veil
- Sap Sipper
- Schooling
- Scrappy
- Screen Cleaner
- Serene Grace
- Shadow Tag
- Shed Skin
- Sheer Force
- Shell Armor
- Shield Dust
- Simple
- Skill Link
- Slush Rush
- Sniper
- Snow Cloak
- Snow Warning
- Solar Power
- Soundproof
- Speed Boost
- Stakeout
- Stall
- Stalwart
- Stamina
- Stance Change
- Static
- Steadfast
- Steam Engine
- Steelworker
- Steely Spirit
- Stench
- Sticky Hold
- Storm Drain
- Strong Jaw
- Sturdy
Sand Force
During sandstorms, Sand Force increases the power of the user's Rock-type, Ground-type, and Steel-type moves by 30%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Drilbur
Excadrill
Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Shellos (East Sea)
- Gastrodon (East Sea)
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
Sand Rush
During a sandstorm, the Speed stat of the user is doubled. Additionally, the Pokémon with the ability takes no damage from sandstorms.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Drilburr
- Excadrill
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Dracozolt
- Dracovish
Sand Spit
When a damaging move hits a Pokémon that knows Sand Spit, it summons a sandstorm.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
Sand Stream
When a Pokémon that knows Sand Stream enters a battle, a sandstorm whips up.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Tyranitar
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Gigalith
Sand Veil
During sandstorms, the accuracy of any move used against a Pokémon with this Ability is modified by 4/5, making the Pokémon with Sand Veil more evasive. Additionally, the Pokémon with the ability takes no damage from sandstorms.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Larvitar
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
Sap Sipper
When a Grass-type move hits a Pokémon with this Ability, its Attack increases by one stage, and the move does not affect that Pokémon.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Drampa
Scrappy
This Ability allows the user's Normal-type and Fighting-type moves to hit Ghost-type Pokémon.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Farfetch'd (Galarian Form)
- Sirfetch'd
- Pancham
- Pangoro
Schooling
As long as this Pokémon is level 20 or higher and its HP is more than 25% it will turn into its School Form. If its HP is below 25%, it changes to Solo Form.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Wishiwashi (Solo Form)
- Wishiwashi (School Form)
Screen Cleaner
When a Pokémon that knows Screen Cleaner is sent into battle, it undoes the effects of Aurora Veil, Light Screen, and Reflect.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Mr. Mime (Galarian Form)
- Mr. Rime
Serene Grace
This Ability makes it more likely for added effects to happen upon hitting another Pokémon. For example, a Pokémon is more likely to flinch after getting hit with Razor Fang.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
Shadow Tag
This Ability prevents Pokémon from fleeing during battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Wobbuffet
- Wynaut
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
Shed Skin
A Pokémon with Shed Skin has a 1/3 chance of curing from status conditions at the end of each turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Metapod
- Pupitar
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Karrablast
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
Sheer Force
This Ability prevents any extra effects of an attack (like flinching) from happening but increases the power of the move by 1.3.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Cufant
- Copperajah
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Steelix
- Mawile
- Trapinch
Shell Armor
This Ability prevents a Pokémon from being attacked with a critical hit.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Lapras
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Escavalier
- Shelmet
- Turtonator
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Torkoal
Shield Dust
A Pokémon with Shield Dust won't be affected by additional effects when an opponent causes damage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Caterpie
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Snom
- Frosmoth
Simple
Simple doubles the stat changes caused by a move, Ability, or item when in battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Woobat
- Swoobat
Skill Link
Skill Link makes multi-strike moves always land five hits.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Shellder
- Cloyster
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Minccino
- Cinccino
Slush Rush
During hailstorms, Slush Rush boosts the user's Speed stat.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Arctozolt
- Arctovish
Sniper
A Pokémon with Sniper will land critical hits that do 1.5 times the normal damage.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
Snow Cloak
Pokémon with this Ability are more likely to evade attacks when it's hailing.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Glaceon
- Froslass
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
Snow Warning
As soon as a Pokémon with Snow Warning enters a battle, a hailstorm starts.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Vanilluxe
Solar Power
When weather conditions are at harsh sunlight, this Ability raises the user's Special Attack by 1.5. In exchange, the user also loses 1/8 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Chamander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
Soundproof
A Pokémon with Soundproof is immune to all sound-based attacks.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Mime Jr.
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Snover
- Abomasnow
Speed Boost
A Pokémon with Speed Boost will have its Speed stat raised at the end of each turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Ninjask
Stakeout
When a Pokémon with Stakeout is in battle, any opponents who have switched out during the battle receive double damage from attacks.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Nickit
- Thievul
Stall
A Pokémon with Stall always goes last in battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Sableye
Stalwart
A Pokémon with Stalwart isn't affected by other Pokémon's Abilities or moves that draw in moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Duraludon
Stamina
A Pokémon with Stamina rises one stage of Defense every time an opponent hits it.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
Stance Change
If Aegislash is in Shield Forme and uses a damaging move, it changes to Blade Forme right before using the move. If Aegislash is in Blade Forme and uses King's Shield, it changes back to Shield Forme.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Aegislash (Shield Forme)
- Aegislash (Blade Forme)
Static
Pokémon with Static have a 30% chance of paralyzing an opponent who makes contact with them.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Toxel
- Arcotzolt
Steadfast
When a Pokémon with Steadfast flinches, it increases that Pokémon's Speed stat.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Farfetch'd (Galarian Form)
- Tyrogue
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Gallade
- Dubwool
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Hitmontop
- Sirfetch'd
Steam Engine
A Pokémon with Steam Engine will increase its Speed stat by six stages if it's hit with a Fire-type or Water-type move.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon that knows Steam Engine is the first one in your party, it takes half as many cycles for Pokémon eggs to hatch.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
Steelworker
The Steel-type attacks of a Pokémon with Steelworker will be 50% more powerful.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Dhelmise
Steely Spirit
When a Pokémon that knows Steely Spirit is in battle, it raises the power of its allies' Steel-type moves by 50%.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Perrserker
Stench
If a damaging move hits a Pokémon with Stench, the opponent who inflicted the damage has a 10% chance of flinching.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Stench, the chances of encountering a wild Pokémon lower by 50%.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Grimer
- Muk
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Gloom
- Koffing
Storm Drain
This Ability forces all of your opponent's and allies' single-target Water-type moves to strike the Pokémon that knows Storm Drain.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Storm Drain, the chances of encountering a wild Water-type Pokémon increase by 50%.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Shellos (East Sea)
- Gastrodon (East Sea)
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Maractus
Sticky Hold
A Pokémon with Sticky Hold cannot have its item stolen from it.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Sticky Hold is the first Pokémon in your party you'll get more bites while fishing.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Shellos (East Sea)
- Gastrodon (East Sea)
- Trubbish
- Accelgor
Strong Jaw
A Pokémon with Strong Jaw will have 50% more power when using biting moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Boltund
- Dracovish
Sturdy
A Pokémon with Sturdy cannot be taken out with one-hit knockout moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Onix
- Steelix
- Shuckle
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Sawk
- Dwebble
- Crustle
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Togedemaru
Su-Z
In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from Su through Z.
- Suction Cups
- Super Luck
- Swarm
- Sweet Veil
- Swift Swim
- Symbiosis
- Synchronize
- Tangled Feet
- Technician
- Telepathy
- Thick Fat
- Tinted Lens
- Torrent
- Tough Claws
- Trace
- Truant
- Unaware
- Unburden
- Unnerve
- Vital Spirit
- Volt Absorb
- Wandering Spirit
- Water Absorb
- Water Bubble
- Water Veil
- Weak Armor
- White Smoke
- Wimp Out
- Wonder Guard
- Wonder Skin
- Zen Mode
Suction Cups
A Pokémon with Suction Cups cannot be forced to switch out of a battle by an opponent.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Suction Cups is the first Pokémon in your party you'll get more bites while fishing.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Octillery
- Inkay
- Malamar
Super Luck
A Pokémon with Super Luck is more likely to land a critical hit.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
Swarm
A Pokémon with Swarm will have a 50% increase of power when using Bug-type moves when the user has 1/3 or less HP remaining.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Karrablast
- Excavalier
- Durant
- Grubbin
- Blipbug
- Dottler
- Orbeetle
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Joltik
- Galvantula
Sweet Veil
A Pokémon with Sweet Veil stops itself and its allies from being susceptible to sleep attacks.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Milcery
- Alcremie
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
Swift Swim
When it's raining, the Speed stat of a Pokémon with Swift Swim will double.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Magikarp
- Qwilfish
- Mantine
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Feebas
- Mantyke
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Beartic
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
Symbiosis
During battle, if an ally of a Pokémon with Symbiosis uses an item, the user will pass its own item to the ally.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Oranguru
Synchronize
If a Pokémon with Synchronize is burned, paralyzed, or poisoned by an opponent, the opponent receives the same status condition.
Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Synchronize is the first one in your party, you're guaranteed to encounter Pokémon in the wild that are the same nature.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Natu
- Xatu
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Munna
- Musharna
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Indeedee (Male)
- Indeedee (Female)
Tangled Feet
A Pokémon with Tangled Feet makes the accuracy of all of its opponent's moves halved when the user is confused.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Mr. Rime
Technician
Moves with a power of 60 or less are increased by 50% when a Pokémon knows Technician.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Meowth
- Persian
- Hitmontop
- Minccino
- Cinccino
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Mime Jr.
- Mr. Mime
- Roserade
- Toxtricity (Amped Form)
- Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
Telepathy
A Pokémon that knows Telepathy won't get injured by allies when those allies use multiple target attacks.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Oranguru
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Wynaut
- Wobbuffet
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Munna
- Musharna
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Blipbug
- Dottler
- Orbeetle
Thick Fat
A Pokémon with Thick Fat receives half the damage when hit by Ice-type or Fire-type moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Appletun
Tinted Lens
Whenever a Pokémon with Tinted Lens uses a move against another Pokémon that "isn't very effective" the amount of damage done doubles.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Venonat
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Butterfree
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Sigilyph
Torrent
A Pokémon with Torrent will have a 50% increase of power when using Water-type moves when the user has 1/3 or less HP remaining.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
Tough Claws
A Pokémon with Touch Claws will have increased power by 30% for all contact moves.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Meowth (Galarian Form)
- Binacle
- Barabaracle
- Perrserker
Trace
A Pokémon with Trace changes their Ability to match the Ability of the opposing Pokémon when entering a battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
Truant
A Pokémon with Truant only attacks every other turn.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Durant
Unaware
A Pokémon with Unaware ignores the stat changes of its opponent.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Woobat
- Swoobat
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Clefable
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Pyukumuku
Unburden
A Pokémon that knows Unburden will have its Speed doubled when it uses its held item.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Hawlucha
- Nickit
- Thievul
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Hitmonlee
- Accelgor
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
Unnerve
A Pokémon with Unnerve makes it, so its opponents are unable to eat Berries in battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Meowth
- Persian
- Tyranitar
- Vespiquen
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Bewear
Vital Spirit
A Pokémon with Vital Spirit can't be put to sleep.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Mr. Mime (Galarian Form)
- Delibird
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Tyrogue
Volt Absorb
A Pokémon with Volt Absorb will have its health restored by 1/4 whenever a damaging Electric-type move hits it.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Jolteon
- Chincou
- Lanturn
- Dracozolt
- Arctozolt
Wandering Spirit
A Pokémon with Wandering Spirit acquires the Ability of its opponent if its opponent makes contact with it. Note that this Ability doesn't have any effect with Wonder Guard.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Yamask (Galarian Form)
- Runerigus
Water Absorb
A Pokémon with Water Absorb will have its health restored by 1/4 whenever a damaging Water-type move hits it.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Lapras
- Vaporeon
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Mantyke
- Mantine
- Maractus
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Dracovish
- Arctovish
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
Water Bubble
A Pokémon with Water Bubble receives half damage when attacked with a Fire-type move and deals double damage when using a Water-type move.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
Water Veil
A Pokémon with Water Veil cannot be burned.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Wailmer
- Wailord
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Mantyke
- Mantine
Weak Armor
A Pokémon with Weak Armor has its Defense decrease by one stage, and its Speed increase by two stages whenever a physical move hits it.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Corsola
- Cursola
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Garbodor
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Onix
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
White Smoke
A Pokémon with White Smoke cannot have its stats decreased by other Pokémon in battle.
Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows White Smoke, the chances of coming across a Pokémon in the wild are decreased by 50%.
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Torkoal
- Sizzlipede
- Centiskorch
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Heatmore
Wimp Out
Only Wimpod has this ability. When a Wimpod's health reaches below 50% HP, it runs away or switches out in battle.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Wimpod
Wonder Guard
A Pokémon with Wonder Guard is immune to all damaging moves except for super-effective ones.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Shedinja
Wonder Skin
A Pokémon with Wonder Skin has a 50% chance of being protected against non-damaging status changing attacks.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this Ability:
- Sigilyph
Zen Mode
Only Darmanitan can have this Hidden Ability in Sword and Shield. If the HP of Darmanitan is above 50%, it will be an Ice-type in Standard Mode. If its HP is 50% or lower, it will change into an Ice/Fire-type in Zen Mode.
Overworld effect: None
Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:
- Darmanitan (Galarian Form)
- Darmanitan (Garlarian Form Zen Mode)
If you're able
There are several different Abilities and Hidden Abilities in Sword and Shield, including new ones that haven't been seen in previous generations. Most Pokémon have the chance of getting one of two normal Abilities or a rare Hidden Ability, but there are exceptions. It should be noted that the only way to get a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability in Sword and Shield is through a Max Raid Battle. These Abilities automatically take effect without you needing to activate them. Good luck in your search for Pokémon with the best Abilities and Hidden Abilities.
