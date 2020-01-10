Previous 1 of 6

Pokemon Sword and Shield screenshotSource: iMore

There are hundreds of Abilities and Hidden Abilities within the Pokémon RPGs. However, only some of them appear in Sword and Shield. Here's a list of every Ability and Hidden Ability in Gen 8, a description of what it does, what overworld effects it has, and a list of which Pokémon from Sword and Shield have the chance of learning it. Note that Hidden Abilities are rare, you'll only find Pokémon with a Hidden Ability via Gigantamax Raids, or if you get lucky enough to have someone trade one to you. Additionally, it should be noted that while most Abilities are helpful, some Abilities cause problems for the user. Here's a complete list of all Abilities and Hidden Abilities found in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

All Abilities and Hidden Abilities

A-D

Pokemon Sword and Shield AbilitiesSource: iMore

In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilities from A through D.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Adaptability

Powers up moves of the same type as the Pokémon from 1.5 to 2.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as an Ability:

  • Eevee
  • Basculin

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Corphish
  • Crawdaunt
  • Feebas

Aftermath

Damages the attacker by 1/4 of its total HP if it contacts the Pokémon with a finishing hit.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as an Ability:

  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Trubbish
  • Garbodor
  • Gigantamax Garbodor

Analytic

Boosts a moves attack power by 30% when the Pokémon is the last one to attack during a turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as an Ability:

  • Elgyem
  • Beheeyem

Anger Point

When a critical hit damages a Pokémon with Anger Point, its Attack stat is maxed.

Overworld effect: None

Anticipation

The Pokémon can sense an opposing Pokémon's dangerous moves like 1-hit KOs or super-effective attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this ability:

  • Barboach
  • Whiscash
  • Croagunk
  • Toxicroak
  • Hatenna
  • Hattrem
  • Hatterene

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Galarian Ponyta
  • Galarian Rapidash
  • Eevee
  • Gigantamax Eevee
  • Ferrothorn

Arena Trap

Prevents opposing Pokémon from fleeing or switching out. However, a Pokemon with the Levitate Ability aren't affected. Additionally, a Pokémon that knows Baton Pass can swap out, but the Pokémon it switches with will be stuck.

Overworld effect: If the Pokémon is in the lead spot, the chances of encountering a wild Pokémon increase to 200%.

Pokémon that can have this ability:

  • Diglett
  • Dugtrio
  • Trapinch

Aroma Veil

Protects itself and its allies from attacks that limit their move choices.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Spritzee
  • Aromatisse
  • Milcery
  • Alcremie
  • Gigantamax Alecremie

Ball Fetch

A Pokémon with Ball Fetch will fetch the first failed Poké Ball thrown at a wild Pokémon if it isn't already holding an item.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Yamper

Battery

When a Pokémon with Battery is in battle, the power of its allies' special moves increases by 30%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Charjabug

Battle Armor

Battle Armor provides a Pokémon with hard armor that protects it from critical hits.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Perrserker
  • Falinks
  • Type: Null
  • Skorupi
  • Drapion

Berserk

When a Pokémon knows Berserk, their Special Attack raises by one stage whenever their HP drops below half.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Drampa

Big Pecks

This ability prevents other Pokémon from lowering the Defense of the Pokémon that has this Ability. However, it doesn't prevent the Pokemon from lowering its own Defense. This ability doesn't affect Pokémon with the Ability, Mold Breaker.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Pidove
  • Tranquill
  • Unfezant
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz
  • Rookidee
  • Corvisquire

Blaze

When a Pokémon with the Blaze Ability uses a Fire-type move, that move's power is increased by 50% if the user has less than or equal to half of its maximum HP remaining.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Scorbunny
  • Raboot
  • Cinderace

Bulletproof

This Ability protects the Pokémon from ball and bomb moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Jangmo-o
  • Hakamo-o
  • Kommo-o

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Wooloo
  • Dubwool
  • Applin

Cheek Pouch

A Pokémon with Cheek Pouch will regain 33% of their maximum HP after consuming a Berry.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Bunnelby
  • Diggersby
  • Skwovet
  • Greedent

Chlorophyll

When the weather is harsh sunlight, the Speed stat of Pokémon with this Ability is doubled.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileplume
  • Bellossom
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shiftry
  • Maractus

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Leafeon
  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott

Clear Body

This Ability prevents stat reduction caused by other Pokémon's moves and Abilities. However, it doesn't prevent the Pokémon with the Ability from lowering its own stats.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Dragapult

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Klink
  • Klang
  • Klinklang

Cloud Nine

When a Pokémon with Cloud Nine is in battle, all effects of weather are negated; however, the weather itself does not disappear.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Drampa

Competitive

When the stat of a Pokémon that has this Ability is lowered by an opponent, its Special Attack increases by two. However, this Ability doesn't take effect if a Pokémon lowers its own stats.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Milotic
  • Gothita
  • Gothorita
  • Gothitelle

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Boltund
  • Meowstic

Compound Eyes

The moves of a Pokémon with this Ability have increased accuracy by a factor of 1.3.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first in your party, it increases the likelihood of finding a wild Pokémon holding an item.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Butterfree
  • Venonat
  • Nincada
  • Joltik
  • Blipbug
  • Dottler

Contrary

A Pokémon with this Ability is affected inversely when it comes to stat changes. For example, an opponent's move that would decrease stats of the Pokémon with the Ability would increase them instead, and a move that would increase stats would decrease them. However, if an attacking Pokémon knows the Ability, Mold Breaker, then Contrary won't take effect.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Inkay
  • Malamar

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Shuckle

Cotton Down

If a Pokémon with Cotton Down is hit by a damaging move, the other Pokémon in battle decrease in Speed by one stage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Gossifleur
  • Eldegoss

Cursed Body

When an opposing Pokémon's move damages a Pokémon with this Ability, there's a 30% chance that that move will be disabled for four turns.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Corsola
  • Frillish
  • Jellicent
  • Froslass

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Sinistea
  • Polteageist
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Dragapult

Cute Charm

When a Pokémon comes in contact with a Pokémon that has Cute Charm, there's a 30% chance the attacking Pokémon will become infatuated if it's the opposite gender of the Pokémon with the Ability.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first in your party, there's a 66.7% chance that you'll encounter a wild Pokémon of the opposite gender.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Cleffa
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable
  • Minccino
  • Cinccino
  • Sylveon

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Milotic
  • Stufful

Damp

This Ability prevents Pokémon from using Self-Destruct, Explosion, and Mind Blown in battle. If a Pokémon with the Ability Aftermath faints, it prevents the opposing Pokémon from fainting.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Wooper
  • Quagsire

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Frillish
  • Jellicent

Dauntless Shield

When a Pokémon with Dauntless Shield enters a battle, its Defense stat increases by one stage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Zamazenta

Defiant

When a Pokémon with this Ability gets its stats lowered by an opposing Pokémon, the Pokémon with the Ability has its Attack increased by two stages. Defiant won't come into effect if a Pokémon lowers its own stats.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Pawniard
  • Bisharp

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Farfetch'd
  • Braviary
  • Passimian
  • Obstagoon
  • Falinks

Disguise

When the Pokémon is in Disguise Form, Disguise prevents the Pokémon from taking damage by another Pokémon's attack or when the Pokémon hits itself in confusion. However, it then turns into its Busted Form and loses 1/8 of its total HP.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Mimikyu

Drizzle

A Pokémon with this Ability summons rain in battle for five turns. This boosts the effects of Water-type moves by 50% and decreases the effects of Solar Beam and Fire-type moves by 50%. However, if heavy rain, extremely harsh sunlight, or strong winds are the current weather, then this Ability will not activate.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Pelipper

Drought

When a Pokémon that knows Drought enters a battle, it summons harsh sunlight.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Torkoal

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales

Dry Skin

When weather conditions are at harsh sunlight, a Pokémon with this Ability loses 1/8 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn. When weather conditions are rain, a Pokémon with this Ability regains 1/8 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn. Additionally, Fire-type moves do 25% more damage to a Pokémon with Dry Skin. Inversely, Water-type moves restore HP.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Croagunk
  • Toxicroak
  • Heloptile
  • Heliolisk
Previous 1 of 6
2 of 6

All Abilities and Hidden Abilities

E-H

Pokemon Sword and Shield AbilitiesSource: iMore

In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilities from E through H.

Early Bird

A Pokémon with this Ability will wake up from Sleep on their own faster than Pokémon without it. This includes self-induced sleep via Rest.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Natu
  • Xatu
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shiftry

Effect Spore

When a Pokémon with Effect Spore is hit by another Pokémon that makes contact with it, the opposing Pokémon has a 10% chance of getting poisoned, paralyzed, or put to sleep. Grass-type Pokémon, Pokémon with Overcoat, and Pokémon holding Safety Goggles are immune to Effect Spore.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Morelull
  • Shiinotic

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Vileplume
  • Gossifleur
  • Eldegoss

Electric Surge

A Pokémon with Electric Surge turns the ground into Electric Terrain when it enters a battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Pincurchin

Emergency Exit

A Pokémon with Emergency Exit automatically flees a battle or switches out when its HP drops below half it's maximum HP.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Golisopod

Filter

When hit with super-effective moves, a Pokémon that knows Filter will only receive 1/4 of the damage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Mime Jr.

Flame Body

When a Pokémon with Flame Body is hit by a move that makes physical contact, there's a 30% chance that the attacking Pokémon will become burned.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party has Flame Body, then the time it takes to hatch any Pokémon Eggs in your party is halved.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure
  • Carkol
  • Coalossal

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Sizzilpede
  • Centiskorch

Flare Boost

If the Pokémon with this Ability is burned, its special moves are increased by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim

Flash Fire

This Ability makes the Pokémon immune to Fire-type moves and activates when hit by a Fire-type attack.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Flash Fire, there's a 50% chance you'll encounter a Fire-type Pokémon in the wild if one is possible in the area.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Flareon
  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure
  • Heatmore
  • Sizzlipede
  • Centiskorch

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Rolycoly
  • Carkol
  • Coalossal

Flower Gift

A Pokémon with Flower Gift will cause an increase in Attack and Special Defense by 1.5 times for itself and its allies when weather conditions are at harsh sunlight in battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Cherrim (Overcast Form)
  • Cherrim (Sunshine Form)

Fluffy

Pokémon with Fluffy take double damage from Fire-type moves, but half damage from moves that make contact.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Stufful
  • Bewear
  • Wooloo
  • Dubwool

Forewarn

A Pokémon with Forewarn is shown its opponent's highest power move.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Munna
  • Musharna

Friend Guard

This Ability reduces the damage your allies receive by 25%. However, it doesn't reduce damage dealt by direct damage moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Cleffa
  • Clefairy

Frisk

This Ability lets the Pokémon see its opponents held item when it enters battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Gothita
  • Gothorita
  • Gothitelle
  • Phantump
  • Trevenant
  • Pumpkaboo
  • Gourgeist
  • Noibat
  • Noivern
  • Orbeetle
  • Impidimp
  • Morgrem
  • Grimmsnarl

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Duskull
  • Dusclops
  • Dusknoir

Gluttony

A Pokémon with this Ability will eat Berries when they are at 50% health or lower instead of waiting until they are at 25% HP or lower.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Shuckle
  • Zigzagoon
  • Linoone
  • Heatmore
  • Applin
  • Flapple
  • Appletun

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Snorlax
  • Munchlax
  • Skwovet
  • Greedant

Gooey

When a Pokémon with this Ability gets hit by a move that makes contact, the opposing Pokémon decreases Speed by one stage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Goomy
  • Sliggoo
  • Goodra

Gorilla Tactics

A Pokémon with Gorilla Tactics will only be able to use one move, but that Attack is boosted by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Darmanitan (Galarian Form)

Grassy Surge

When a Pokémon with Grassy Surge enters a battle, it makes the ground into Grassy Terrain.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Grookey
  • Thwackey
  • Rillaboom

Gulp Missile

Whenever a Pokémon with Gulp Missile uses Surf or Dive, they come back with prey in their mouths. When the Pokémon takes damage, they attack by spitting the prey at their opponent.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Cramorant

Guts

When a Pokémon with this Ability has a status condition, its Attack is increased by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Tyrogue
  • Larvitar
  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr
  • Throh
  • Obstagoon

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Flareon

Harvest

A Pokémon with this Ability has a 50% chance of restoring a Berry after using it during battle. Additionally, Harvest always activates when weather conditions are in harsh sunlight. Harvest can only activate once per turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Phantump
  • Trevenant

Healer

This Ability has a 30% chance of curing an ally's status conditions.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Hatenna
  • Hattrem
  • Hatterene
  • Spritzee
  • Aromatisse

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Bellossom

Heatproof

A Pokémon with Heatproof only experiences half the damage caused by Fire-type attacks and burns.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Bronzor
  • Bronzong
  • Rolycoly

Heavy Metal

This Ability doubles the weight of the Pokémon that has it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Duraludon

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Bronzor
  • Bronzong
  • Cufant
  • Copperajah

Honey Gather

This Ability has no effect during battle.

Overworld effect: A Pokémon with this Ability has a chance of picking up Honey after a battle finishes. The higher the level Pokémon, the more likely they are to find Honey.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Combee
  • Cutiefly
  • Ribombee

Huge Power

This Ability doubles the Attack stat of the Pokémon that has it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Bunnelby
  • Diggersby

Hunger Switch

A Morpeko that knows Hunger Switch will change between its two forms every turn. If Morpeko knows Aura Wheel, the move will be changed back and forth between an Electric-type move and a Dark-type move.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Morpeko (Full Belly Mode)
  • Morpeko (Hangry Mode)

Hustle

This Ability doubles the user's Attack stat but lowers the accuracy of the user's physical moves by 20%.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Hustle, the chance of coming across high-leveled Pokémon increases by 50%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Togepi
  • Togetic
  • Togekiss
  • Remoraid
  • Delibird
  • Darumaka
  • Durant
  • Deino
  • Zweilous
  • Dracozolt

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Combee
  • Rufflet
  • Flapple

Hydration

A Pokémon with Hydration will be cured of non-volatile status conditions it may have if it's raining.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Wingull
  • Tympole
  • Palpitoad
  • Shelmet
  • Accelgor
  • Goomy
  • Sliggoo
  • Goodra

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Lapras
  • Vaporeon
  • Barboach
  • Whiscash

Hyper Cutter

Pokémon with Hyper Cutter cannot have their Attack stat lowered by opponents.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Krabby
  • Kingler
  • Mawile
  • Trapinch
  • Corphish
  • Crawdaunt
2 of 6
3 of 6

All Abilities and Hidden Abilities

I-M

Pokemon Sword and Shield AbilitiesSource: iMore

In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from I through M.

Ice Body

When it's hailing, a Pokémon with Ice Body regains 1/16 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn instead of being damaged by the hail.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Snorunt
  • Glalie
  • Vanillite
  • Vanillish
  • Vanilluxe
  • Bergmite
  • Avalugg
  • Arctovish

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Mr. Mime
  • Mr. Rime
  • Glaceon

Ice Face

When Eiscue is in its Ice Face form, it won't take damage if it gets hit with a physical move, and then it will turn into its Noice face form.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Eiscue (Ice Face)
  • Eiscue (Noice Face)

Ice Scales

A Pokémon with Ice Scales only receives half the damage when hit with special moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Snom
  • Frosmoth

Illuminate

This Ability has no effect in the Overworld.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first one in your party, your Pokémon encounter rate increases by 100%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Chinchou
  • Lanturn
  • Morelull
  • Shiinotic

Immunity

This Ability prevents a Pokémon from being poisoned.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Snorlax

Imposter

A Pokémon with this Ability immediately transforms into its opponent when it comes into battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Ditto

Infiltrator

The moves of a Pokémon with Infiltrator aren't affected by an opponent's use of Reflect, Light Screen, Safeguard, Aurora Veil, or Mist.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic (Male)
  • Meowstic (Female)
  • Noibat
  • Noivern
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Dragapult

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Ninjask
  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure
  • Inkay
  • Malamar

Innards Out

If a Pokémon with Innards Out is knocked out by an opponent, the amount of HP it had left before fainting is taken from the foe.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Pyukumuku

Inner Focus

This Ability prevents a Pokémon from flinching. However, if an opposing Pokémon knows Mold Breaker, the Pokémon that knows Inner Focus can still flinch.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Farfetch'd
  • Sneasel
  • Snorunt
  • Glalie
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Throh
  • Sawk
  • Pawniard
  • Bisharp
  • Oranguru
  • Indeedee (male)

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Hitmonchan
  • Umbreon
  • Darumaka
  • Mudbray
  • Mudsdale

Insomnia

Pokémon that know Insomnia won't be affected by the moves Sleep or Yawn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Hoothoot
  • Noctowl

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Delibird
  • Pumpkaboo
  • Gourgeist

Intimidate

When a Pokémon that knows this Ability enters a battle, the Attack stat of all adjacent opponents is lowered by one stage. This Ability doesn't affect Pokémon who know Inner Focus, Oblivious, Scrappy, or Own Tempo.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Intimidate, there is a 50% chance it will prevent a random encounter.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Gyarados
  • Hitmontop
  • Mawile

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Scraggy
  • Scrafty

Overgrow

When a Pokemon with Overgrow has 1/3 HP or less remaining, its Grass-type moves have an increased attack power by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Grookey
  • Thwackey
  • Rillaboom

Intrepid Sword

When a Pokémon with Intrepid Sword enters a battle, its Attack stat increases by one stage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Zacian

Iron Barbs

When a Pokémon with this Ability is hit by a move that makes contact, the opponent takes 1/8 damage of its total HP.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Ferroseed
  • Ferrothorn
  • Togedemaru

Iron Fist

This Ability makes the power of affected punching moves increase by 20%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Hitmonchan
  • Golette
  • Golurk
  • Pancham
  • Pangoro
  • Melmetal

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr

Justified

When a Dark-type move hits a Pokémon that knows Justified, it's Attack is increased by one stage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Lucario
  • Gallade

Keen Eye

A Pokémon that knows Keen Eye cannot have its accuracy stats lowered by an opposing Pokémon.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Keen Eye, there is a 50% chance it will prevent a random wild encounter.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Farfetch'd
  • Hitmonchan
  • Hoothoot
  • Noctowl
  • Sneasel
  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Sableye
  • Rufflet
  • Braviary
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic (Male)
  • Meowstic (Female)
  • Rookidee
  • Corvisquire

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Skorupi
  • Drapion

Klutz

This Ability prevents a Pokémon from feeling the effects of a held item. This doesn't apply to some items like the Amulet Coin, Lucky Egg, Power Weight, Everstone, Scarves, Cleanse Tag, or Soothe Bell.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Woobat
  • Swoobat
  • Golett
  • Golurk
  • Stufful
  • Bewear

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Toxel

Leaf Guard

During harsh sunlight, this Ability prevents a Pokémon from non-volatile status conditions and Yawn. It has no effect on any status changes that took place before the weather becomes harsh sunlight.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Leafeon
  • Bounsweet
  • Steenee
  • Tsareena

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Roselia
  • Budew

Levitate

A Pokémon with Levitate won't be affected by Ground-type moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Gastly
  • Haunter
  • Koffing
  • Weezing (Galarian Form)
  • Lunatone
  • Solrock
  • Duskull
  • Bronzor
  • Bronzong
  • Rotom
  • Rotom (Heat Rotom)
  • Rotom (Mow Rotom)
  • Rotom (Fan Rotom)
  • Rotom (Frost Rotom)
  • Rotom (Wash Rotom)
  • Vikavolt

Libero

Right before using a move, the Pokémon that knows Libero will change it's type to the type of the move it's using.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Scorbunny
  • Raboot
  • Cinderace

Light Metal

Light Metal makes the Pokémon that knows this Ability half as heavy.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Duraludon

Lightning Rod

This Ability forces all of your opponent's single-target Electric-type moves to strike the Pokémon that knows Lightning Rod.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Electrike
  • Manectric
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Rhyperior
  • Togedemary
  • Pinchurchin

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Raichu
  • Goldeen
  • Seaking

Limber

This Ability prevents the Pokémon that knows it from being affected by paralysis.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Persian
  • Hitmonlee
  • Ditto
  • Hawlucha
  • Mareanie
  • Toxapex
  • Clobbopus
  • Grapploct

Magic Bounce

Magic Bounce makes all stat-lowering, status moves, status condition-inducing moves, and entry hazard moves back onto the Pokémon who made the attack.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Natu
  • Xatu
  • Espeon
  • Hatenna
  • Hattrem
  • Hatterene

Magic Guard

This Ability prevents the Pokémon that knows it from receiving indirect damage via weather, poison, burns, Curse, Leech Seed, Recoil, and Mind Blown. However, it doesn't prevent status conditions.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Cleffa
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable
  • Sigilyph
  • Solosis
  • Duosion
  • Reuniclus

Magnet Pull

If a Pokémon knows Magnet Pull, then Steel-type opponents are unable to run away from them during battle.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Magnet Pull, there is a 50% chance you'll encounter a Steel-type Pokémon.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Meltan

Marvel Scale

If a Pokémon that knows Marvel Scale is affected by a status condition, its defense goes up by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Milotic

Merciless

When facing off against an opponent who is poisoned, Pokémon that know Merciless will always land critical hits.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Mareanie
  • Toxapex

Mimicry

A Pokémon with Mimicry will change type based on its terrain.

  • Electric Terrain 🠂 Electric-type
  • Grassy Terrain 🠂 Grass-type
  • Misty Terrain 🠂 Fairy-type
  • Psychic Terrain 🠂 Psychic-type

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Stunfisk (Galarian Form)

Minus

When a Pokémon with Minus enters a battle with an ally that knows Plus or Minus, the Special Attack stat of the Pokémon with Minus is increased by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Klink
  • Klang
  • Klinklang
  • Toxtricity (Low Key Form)

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Electrike
  • Manectric

Mirror Armor

If a Pokémon with Mirror Armor is attacked with a stat-lowering move, the effect hits the attacker instead.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Corviknight

Misty Surge

The ground becomes Misty Terrain whenever a Pokémon with Misty Surge comes into battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Weezing (Galarian Form)

Mold Breaker

Mold Breaker allows the user to ignore Ability effects that might otherwise not affect the opponent. For instance, a Pokémon that knows Mold Breaker can hit opponents that know Levitate with Earthquake.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Axew
  • Fraxure
  • Haxorus
  • Pancham
  • Pangoro

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Drilbur
  • Excadrill
  • Throh
  • Sawk
  • Basculin (Red-Striped Form)
  • Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)
  • Hawlucha

Moody

A Pokémon that knows Moody will automatically have one randomly selected stat raised by two stages, and another randomly selected stat decreased by one stage at the end of each turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Remoraid
  • Octillery
  • Snorunt
  • Glalie

Moxie

If a Pokémon that knows Moxies uses a damaging attack that causes another Pokémon to faint, its Attack increases by one stage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Scraggy
  • Scrafty

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Gyarados

Mummy

When a Pokémon hits a Pokemon that knows Mummy, the attacking Pokemon's Ability changes to Mummy. Mummy doesn't have any additional effects.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Yamask
  • Cofagrigus
3 of 6
4 of 6

All Abilities and Hidden Abilities

N-R

Pokemon Sword and Shield AbilitiesSource: iMore

In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from N through R.

Natural Cure

Natural Cure heals all status conditions the user might have upon switching out or completing a battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Roselia
  • Budew
  • Roserade
  • Phantump
  • Trevenant

No Guard

This Ability makes it so all moves used by or against the Pokémon that knows No Guard will never miss.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon that knows No Guard is the first one in your party, the chance of encountering a wild Pokémon goes up by 50%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Honedge
  • Doublade

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Karrablast
  • Golett
  • Golurk

Neutralizing Gas

This Ability negates other Pokémon's Abilities during battles.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Koffing
  • Weezing (Galarian Form)

Oblivious

A Pokémon that knows Oblivious will not be affected by infatuation, Intimidate, and Taunt.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Mamoswine
  • Wailmer
  • Wailord
  • Barboach
  • Whiscash
  • Feebas
  • Bounsweet
  • Steenee

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Salandit
  • Salazzle

Overcoat

If a Pokémon knows Overcoat, it won't be affected by weather conditions, like hailstorm or sandstorm in battle. It also won't be affected by powder and spore moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Solosis
  • Duosion
  • Reuniclus
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Shellder
  • Cloyster
  • Escavalier
  • Shelmet
  • Jangmo-o
  • Hakamo-o
  • Kommo-o

Own Tempo

A Pokémon with Own Tempo cannot be confused either by an enemy's attack or a self-inflicted one. This also makes the Pokémon immune to the effects of Intimidate.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Bergmite
  • Avalugg
  • Mudbray
  • Mudsdale
  • Indeedee (Female)

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Espurr

Pastel Veil

A Pokémon with Pastel Veil prevents itself and its allies from being poisoned.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Ponyta (Galarian Form)
  • Rapidash (Galarian Form)

Perish Body

If an opponent makes contact with a Pokémon that knows Perish Body, both Pokémon will faint after three turns unless they switch out.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Cursola

Pickpocket

If a Pokémon that knows this Ability is hit by a move that makes contact, the Pokémon that knows Pickpocket will steal the held item from its attacker.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Sneasel
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shiftry
  • Weavile
  • Binacle
  • Barbaracle
  • Impidimp
  • Morgrem
  • Grimmsnarl

Pickup

A Pokémon that knows Pickup has a 10% chance of creating a held item for itself after your party wins a battle. This Ability works even if the Pokémon has fainted.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Meowth
  • Meowth (Galarian Form)
  • Zigzagoon (Galarian Form)
  • Linoone (Galarian Form)
  • Munchlax
  • Bunnelby
  • Diggersby
  • Pumpkaboo
  • Gourgeist

Pixilate

This Ability causes the Pokémon's Normal-type moves to become Fairy-type moves and gives them a 30% power boost.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Sylveon

Plus

When a Pokémon with Plus enters a battle with an ally that knows Plus or Minus, the Special Attack stat of the Pokémon with Minus is increased by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Klink
  • Klang
  • Klinklang
  • Toxtricity (Amped Form)

Poison Touch

If a Pokémon with Poison Touch makes contact with its opponent, there's a 30% chance the opponent will be poisoned.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Seismitoad

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Grimer
  • Muk
  • Croagunk
  • Toxicroak

Power Spot

When a Pokémon with Power Spot is in battle, the power of its allies increases by 30%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Stonjourner

Prankster

This Ability increases the priority of status moves by one.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott
  • Impidimp
  • Morgrem
  • Grimmsnarl

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Sableye
  • Riolu
  • Purrloin
  • Liepard
  • Meowstic (Male)

Pressure

Pressure makes it so that an additional PP is deducted from a move when a Pokémon attacks a Pokémon with Pressure.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with this Ability is the first one in your party, the chances of encountering a high-leveled wild Pokémon go up by 50%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Dusclops
  • Vespiquen
  • Weavile
  • Dusknoir
  • Corviknight
  • Eternatus
  • Eternatus (Eternamax)

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Wailmer
  • Wailord
  • Pawniard
  • Bisharp

Propeller Tail

A Pokémon with Propeller Tail isn't affected by other Pokémon's Abilities or moves that draw in moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Arrokuda
  • Barraskewda

Psychic Surge

The ground changes to Psychic Terrain when a Pokémon with Psychic Surge comes out to battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Indeedee (Male)
  • Indeedee (Female)

Punk Rock

A Pokémon that knows Punk Rock will have 30% more powerful sound-based moves, and they will take half damage when hit by sound-based moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Toxtricity (Amped Form)
  • Toxtricity (Low Key Form)

Queenly Majesty

When a Pokémon knows Queenly Majesty, an opposing Pokémon's priority moves fail while still using PP.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Tsareena

Quick Feet

If a Pokémon with Quick Feet is affected by a status condition, its Speed increases by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Jolteon
  • Zigzagoon (Galarian Form)
  • Linoone (Galarian Form)

Rain Dish

When it's raining, a Pokémon that knows this Ability regains 1/16 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Morelull
  • Shiinotic

Rattled

When a Pokémon with this Ability is hit by a Bug-type, Dark-type, or Ghost-type damaging move, its Speed increases by one stage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Toxel

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Magikarp
  • Bonsly
  • Cubchoo
  • Yamper

Receiver

If an ally Pokémon faints right before the Pokémon that knows Receiver is brought into battle, the Pokémon that knows this Ability will acquire the fainted Pokémon's Ability.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Passimian

Reckless

This Ability increases the base power of moves which cause recoil or crash damage by 20%, except for Struggle. The affected moves are Brave Bird, Double-Edge, Flare Blitz, Head Charge, Head Smash, High Jump Kick, Jump Kick, Light of Ruin, Submission, Take Down, Volt Tackle, Wood Hammer, and Wild Charge.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Hitmonlee
  • Obstagoon
  • Basculin (Red-Striped Form)

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Rhyperior

Regenerator

When a Pokémon with Regenerator is switched out during battle, it receives 1/3 of its maximum HP.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Gossifleur
  • Eldegoss

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Solosis
  • Duosion
  • Reuniclus
  • Mareanie
  • Toxapex

Ripen

A Pokémon with Ripen will receive double the effects from Berries.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Applin
  • Flapple
  • Appletun

Rivalry

When a Pokémon with Rivalry uses an attack against an opponent of the same gender, the attack's power raises by 25%. Inversely, when attacking an opponent of the opposite gender, the attack's power lowers by 25%. If an opponent is genderless, the move's power is unaffected.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Axew
  • Fraxure
  • Haxorus

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Pidove
  • Tranquill
  • Unfezant

RKS System

This Ability changes the Pokémon's type depending on the memory stick it has as a held item.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Silvally

Rock Head

This Ability prevents recoil damage from moves, except Struggle. However, the user can still receive damage from Berries.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Onix
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Steelix
  • Bonsly
  • Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)

Run Away

A Pokémon with this Ability can always successfully run away from battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Oddish
  • Venonat
  • Ponyta (Galarian Form)
  • Rapidash (Galarian Form)
  • Eevee

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Nincada
  • Nickit
  • Thievul
  • Wooloo
4 of 6
5 of 6

All Abilities and Hidden Abilities

S-St

Pokemon Sword and Shield AbilitiesSource: iMore

In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from S through St.

Sand Force

During sandstorms, Sand Force increases the power of the user's Rock-type, Ground-type, and Steel-type moves by 30%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Drilbur

  • Excadrill

  • Diglett

  • Dugtrio
  • Shellos (East Sea)
  • Gastrodon (East Sea)
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Roggenrola
  • Boldore
  • Gigalith

Sand Rush

During a sandstorm, the Speed stat of the user is doubled. Additionally, the Pokémon with the ability takes no damage from sandstorms.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Drilburr
  • Excadrill

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Dracozolt
  • Dracovish

Sand Spit

When a damaging move hits a Pokémon that knows Sand Spit, it summons a sandstorm.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Silicobra
  • Sandaconda

Sand Stream

When a Pokémon that knows Sand Stream enters a battle, a sandstorm whips up.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Tyranitar
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Gigalith

Sand Veil

During sandstorms, the accuracy of any move used against a Pokémon with this Ability is modified by 4/5, making the Pokémon with Sand Veil more evasive. Additionally, the Pokémon with the ability takes no damage from sandstorms.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Diglett
  • Dugtrio

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Larvitar
  • Helioptile
  • Heliolisk
  • Silicobra
  • Sandaconda

Sap Sipper

When a Grass-type move hits a Pokémon with this Ability, its Attack increases by one stage, and the move does not affect that Pokémon.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Goomy
  • Sliggoo
  • Goodra
  • Drampa

Scrappy

This Ability allows the user's Normal-type and Fighting-type moves to hit Ghost-type Pokémon.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Farfetch'd (Galarian Form)
  • Sirfetch'd
  • Pancham
  • Pangoro

Schooling

As long as this Pokémon is level 20 or higher and its HP is more than 25% it will turn into its School Form. If its HP is below 25%, it changes to Solo Form.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Wishiwashi (Solo Form)
  • Wishiwashi (School Form)

Screen Cleaner

When a Pokémon that knows Screen Cleaner is sent into battle, it undoes the effects of Aurora Veil, Light Screen, and Reflect.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Mr. Mime (Galarian Form)
  • Mr. Rime

Serene Grace

This Ability makes it more likely for added effects to happen upon hitting another Pokémon. For example, a Pokémon is more likely to flinch after getting hit with Razor Fang.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Togepi
  • Togetic
  • Togekiss

Shadow Tag

This Ability prevents Pokémon from fleeing during battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Wobbuffet
  • Wynaut

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Gothita
  • Gothorita
  • Gothitelle

Shed Skin

A Pokémon with Shed Skin has a 1/3 chance of curing from status conditions at the end of each turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Metapod
  • Pupitar
  • Scraggy
  • Scrafty
  • Karrablast
  • Silicobra
  • Sandaconda

Sheer Force

This Ability prevents any extra effects of an attack (like flinching) from happening but increases the power of the move by 1.3.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr
  • Rufflet
  • Braviary
  • Cufant
  • Copperajah

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Krabby
  • Kingler
  • Steelix
  • Mawile
  • Trapinch

Shell Armor

This Ability prevents a Pokémon from being attacked with a critical hit.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Shellder
  • Cloyster
  • Krabby
  • Kingler
  • Lapras
  • Corphish
  • Crawdaunt
  • Dwebble
  • Crustle
  • Escavalier
  • Shelmet
  • Turtonator
  • Chewtle
  • Drednaw

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Torkoal

Shield Dust

A Pokémon with Shield Dust won't be affected by additional effects when an opponent causes damage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Caterpie
  • Cutiefly
  • Ribombee
  • Snom
  • Frosmoth

Simple

Simple doubles the stat changes caused by a move, Ability, or item when in battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Woobat
  • Swoobat

Skill Link makes multi-strike moves always land five hits.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Shellder
  • Cloyster

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Minccino
  • Cinccino

Slush Rush

During hailstorms, Slush Rush boosts the user's Speed stat.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Cubchoo
  • Beartic

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Arctozolt
  • Arctovish

Sniper

A Pokémon with Sniper will land critical hits that do 1.5 times the normal damage.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Remoraid
  • Octillery
  • Skorupi
  • Drapion
  • Binacle
  • Barbaracle

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Sobble
  • Drizzile
  • Inteleon

Snow Cloak

Pokémon with this Ability are more likely to evade attacks when it's hailing.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Mamoswine
  • Glaceon
  • Froslass
  • Vanillite
  • Vanillish
  • Cubchoo
  • Beartic

Snow Warning

As soon as a Pokémon with Snow Warning enters a battle, a hailstorm starts.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Snover
  • Abomasnow
  • Vanilluxe

Solar Power

When weather conditions are at harsh sunlight, this Ability raises the user's Special Attack by 1.5. In exchange, the user also loses 1/8 of its maximum HP at the end of each turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Chamander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Helioptile
  • Heliolisk

Soundproof

A Pokémon with Soundproof is immune to all sound-based attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Mime Jr.
  • Jangmo-o
  • Hakamo-o
  • Kommo-o

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Snover
  • Abomasnow

Speed Boost

A Pokémon with Speed Boost will have its Speed stat raised at the end of each turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Ninjask

Stakeout

When a Pokémon with Stakeout is in battle, any opponents who have switched out during the battle receive double damage from attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Nickit
  • Thievul

Stall

A Pokémon with Stall always goes last in battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Sableye

Stalwart

A Pokémon with Stalwart isn't affected by other Pokémon's Abilities or moves that draw in moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Duraludon

Stamina

A Pokémon with Stamina rises one stage of Defense every time an opponent hits it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Mudbray
  • Mudsdale

Stance Change

If Aegislash is in Shield Forme and uses a damaging move, it changes to Blade Forme right before using the move. If Aegislash is in Blade Forme and uses King's Shield, it changes back to Shield Forme.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Aegislash (Shield Forme)
  • Aegislash (Blade Forme)

Static

Pokémon with Static have a 30% chance of paralyzing an opponent who makes contact with them.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Raichu
  • Electrike
  • Manectric
  • Toxel
  • Arcotzolt

Steadfast

When a Pokémon with Steadfast flinches, it increases that Pokémon's Speed stat.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Farfetch'd (Galarian Form)
  • Tyrogue
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Gallade
  • Dubwool

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Hitmontop
  • Sirfetch'd

Steam Engine

A Pokémon with Steam Engine will increase its Speed stat by six stages if it's hit with a Fire-type or Water-type move.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon that knows Steam Engine is the first one in your party, it takes half as many cycles for Pokémon eggs to hatch.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Rolycoly
  • Carkol
  • Coalossal

Steelworker

The Steel-type attacks of a Pokémon with Steelworker will be 50% more powerful.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Dhelmise

Steely Spirit

When a Pokémon that knows Steely Spirit is in battle, it raises the power of its allies' Steel-type moves by 50%.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Perrserker

Stench

If a damaging move hits a Pokémon with Stench, the opponent who inflicted the damage has a 10% chance of flinching.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Stench, the chances of encountering a wild Pokémon lower by 50%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Grimer
  • Muk
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Trubbish
  • Garbodor

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Gloom
  • Koffing

Storm Drain

This Ability forces all of your opponent's and allies' single-target Water-type moves to strike the Pokémon that knows Storm Drain.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows Storm Drain, the chances of encountering a wild Water-type Pokémon increase by 50%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Shellos (East Sea)
  • Gastrodon (East Sea)

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Maractus

Sticky Hold

A Pokémon with Sticky Hold cannot have its item stolen from it.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Sticky Hold is the first Pokémon in your party you'll get more bites while fishing.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Shellos (East Sea)
  • Gastrodon (East Sea)
  • Trubbish
  • Accelgor

Strong Jaw

A Pokémon with Strong Jaw will have 50% more power when using biting moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Chewtle
  • Drednaw
  • Boltund
  • Dracovish

Sturdy

A Pokémon with Sturdy cannot be taken out with one-hit knockout moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Onix
  • Steelix
  • Shuckle
  • Roggenrola
  • Boldore
  • Gigalith
  • Sawk
  • Dwebble
  • Crustle

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Bergmite
  • Avalugg
  • Togedemaru
5 of 6
6 of 6 Next

All Abilities and Hidden Abilities

Su-Z

Pokemon Sword and Shield AbilitiesSource: iMore

In general, Abilities and Hidden Abilities are helpful effects that automatically happen in battle and sometimes in the overworld. However, some Abilities and Hidden Abilities are not useful. Here are all of the Abilities and Hidden Abilitie from Su through Z.

Suction Cups

A Pokémon with Suction Cups cannot be forced to switch out of a battle by an opponent.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Suction Cups is the first Pokémon in your party you'll get more bites while fishing.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Octillery
  • Inkay
  • Malamar

Super Luck

A Pokémon with Super Luck is more likely to land a critical hit.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Pidove
  • Tranquill
  • Unfezant

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Togepi
  • Togetic
  • Togekiss

Swarm

A Pokémon with Swarm will have a 50% increase of power when using Bug-type moves when the user has 1/3 or less HP remaining.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Karrablast
  • Excavalier
  • Durant
  • Grubbin
  • Blipbug
  • Dottler
  • Orbeetle

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Joltik
  • Galvantula

Sweet Veil

A Pokémon with Sweet Veil stops itself and its allies from being susceptible to sleep attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Swirlix
  • Slurpuff
  • Milcery
  • Alcremie

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Cutiefly
  • Ribombee
  • Bounsweet
  • Steenee
  • Tsareena

Swift Swim

When it's raining, the Speed stat of a Pokémon with Swift Swim will double.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Goldeen
  • Seaking
  • Magikarp
  • Qwilfish
  • Mantine
  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Feebas
  • Mantyke
  • Tympole
  • Palpitoad
  • Seismitoad
  • Arrokuda
  • Barraskewda

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Beartic
  • Chewtle
  • Drednaw

Symbiosis

During battle, if an ally of a Pokémon with Symbiosis uses an item, the user will pass its own item to the ally.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Oranguru

Synchronize

If a Pokémon with Synchronize is burned, paralyzed, or poisoned by an opponent, the opponent receives the same status condition.

Overworld effect: If a Pokémon with Synchronize is the first one in your party, you're guaranteed to encounter Pokémon in the wild that are the same nature.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Natu
  • Xatu
  • Espeon
  • Umbreon
  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir
  • Munna
  • Musharna
  • Elgyem
  • Beheeyem
  • Indeedee (Male)
  • Indeedee (Female)

Tangled Feet

A Pokémon with Tangled Feet makes the accuracy of all of its opponent's moves halved when the user is confused.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Mr. Rime

Technician

Moves with a power of 60 or less are increased by 50% when a Pokémon knows Technician.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Hitmontop
  • Minccino
  • Cinccino

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Mime Jr.
  • Mr. Mime
  • Roserade
  • Toxtricity (Amped Form)
  • Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
  • Clobbopus
  • Grapploct

Telepathy

A Pokémon that knows Telepathy won't get injured by allies when those allies use multiple target attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Elgyem
  • Beheeyem
  • Oranguru

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Wynaut
  • Wobbuffet
  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir
  • Munna
  • Musharna
  • Noibat
  • Noivern
  • Blipbug
  • Dottler
  • Orbeetle

Thick Fat

A Pokémon with Thick Fat receives half the damage when hit by Ice-type or Fire-type moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Munchlax
  • Snorlax

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Mamoswine
  • Appletun

Tinted Lens

Whenever a Pokémon with Tinted Lens uses a move against another Pokémon that "isn't very effective" the amount of damage done doubles.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Venonat

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Butterfree
  • Hoothoot
  • Noctowl
  • Sigilyph

Torrent

A Pokémon with Torrent will have a 50% increase of power when using Water-type moves when the user has 1/3 or less HP remaining.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Sobble
  • Drizzile
  • Inteleon

Tough Claws

A Pokémon with Touch Claws will have increased power by 30% for all contact moves.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Meowth (Galarian Form)
  • Binacle
  • Barabaracle
  • Perrserker

Trace

A Pokémon with Trace changes their Ability to match the Ability of the opposing Pokémon when entering a battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir

Truant

A Pokémon with Truant only attacks every other turn.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Durant

Unaware

A Pokémon with Unaware ignores the stat changes of its opponent.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Woobat
  • Swoobat

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Clefable
  • Wooper
  • Quagsire
  • Pyukumuku

Unburden

A Pokémon that knows Unburden will have its Speed doubled when it uses its held item.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Purrloin
  • Liepard
  • Hawlucha
  • Nickit
  • Thievul

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Hitmonlee
  • Accelgor
  • Swirlix
  • Slurpuff

Unnerve

A Pokémon with Unnerve makes it, so its opponents are unable to eat Berries in battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Joltik
  • Galvantula
  • Rookidee
  • Corvisquire
  • Corviknight

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Tyranitar
  • Vespiquen
  • Axew
  • Fraxure
  • Haxorus
  • Bewear

Vital Spirit

A Pokémon with Vital Spirit can't be put to sleep.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Mr. Mime (Galarian Form)
  • Delibird

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Tyrogue

Volt Absorb

A Pokémon with Volt Absorb will have its health restored by 1/4 whenever a damaging Electric-type move hits it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Jolteon
  • Chincou
  • Lanturn
  • Dracozolt
  • Arctozolt

Wandering Spirit

A Pokémon with Wandering Spirit acquires the Ability of its opponent if its opponent makes contact with it. Note that this Ability doesn't have any effect with Wonder Guard.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Yamask (Galarian Form)
  • Runerigus

Water Absorb

A Pokémon with Water Absorb will have its health restored by 1/4 whenever a damaging Water-type move hits it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Lapras
  • Vaporeon
  • Wooper
  • Quagsire
  • Mantyke
  • Mantine
  • Maractus
  • Frillish
  • Jellicent
  • Dracovish
  • Arctovish

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Chinchou
  • Lanturn
  • Tympole
  • Palpitoad
  • Seismitoad
  • Dewpider
  • Araquanid

Water Bubble

A Pokémon with Water Bubble receives half damage when attacked with a Fire-type move and deals double damage when using a Water-type move.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Dewpider
  • Araquanid

Water Veil

A Pokémon with Water Veil cannot be burned.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Goldeen
  • Seaking
  • Wailmer
  • Wailord

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Mantyke
  • Mantine

Weak Armor

A Pokémon with Weak Armor has its Defense decrease by one stage, and its Speed increase by two stages whenever a physical move hits it.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Corsola
  • Cursola
  • Roggenrola
  • Boldore
  • Garbodor
  • Sinistea
  • Polteageist

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Onix
  • Dwebble
  • Crustle
  • Vanillite
  • Vanillish
  • Vanilluxe
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz

White Smoke

A Pokémon with White Smoke cannot have its stats decreased by other Pokémon in battle.

Overworld effect: If the first Pokémon in your party knows White Smoke, the chances of coming across a Pokémon in the wild are decreased by 50%.

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Torkoal
  • Sizzlipede
  • Centiskorch

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Heatmore

Wimp Out

Only Wimpod has this ability. When a Wimpod's health reaches below 50% HP, it runs away or switches out in battle.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Wimpod

Wonder Guard

A Pokémon with Wonder Guard is immune to all damaging moves except for super-effective ones.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Shedinja

Wonder Skin

A Pokémon with Wonder Skin has a 50% chance of being protected against non-damaging status changing attacks.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this Ability:

  • Sigilyph

Zen Mode

Only Darmanitan can have this Hidden Ability in Sword and Shield. If the HP of Darmanitan is above 50%, it will be an Ice-type in Standard Mode. If its HP is 50% or lower, it will change into an Ice/Fire-type in Zen Mode.

Overworld effect: None

Pokémon that can have this as a Hidden Ability:

  • Darmanitan (Galarian Form)
  • Darmanitan (Garlarian Form Zen Mode)

If you're able

There are several different Abilities and Hidden Abilities in Sword and Shield, including new ones that haven't been seen in previous generations. Most Pokémon have the chance of getting one of two normal Abilities or a rare Hidden Ability, but there are exceptions. It should be noted that the only way to get a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability in Sword and Shield is through a Max Raid Battle. These Abilities automatically take effect without you needing to activate them. Good luck in your search for Pokémon with the best Abilities and Hidden Abilities.

6 of 6 Next