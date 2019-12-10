More than any Pokémon game before, Pokémon Sword and Shield have tons of things to do once you've beaten the game. One of those things is the Champion Tournaments. There are 28 possible Trainers and Gym Leaders you can face in the Champion Tournaments and you don't have much control over who you're matched up against so building solid teams to take on each of them is important! What are Champion Tournaments anyways?

Much like challenging the Elite Four in previous Pokémon Games, to beat Pokémon Sword and Shield you compete in a Champion Tournament. Once you've completed the game, however, you can go back and compete in Champion Tournaments again and again to prove you're still deserving of the title. Each Tournament will match up eight trainers and Gym Leaders, including yourself and face off in the same manner that you did in the original Tournament. While you can choose one of trainers or Gym Leaders in the line up, you can only do so if you have their Rare League Card and the rest are chosen at random. Save 40% and get three months of wireless service for just $45 During the Tournament, you cannot change your team but your Pokémon are fully healed between each battle. You can also rearrange your team or even change held items between battles. While these are some of the most difficult NPC battles in the game, this does give you a bit of an advantage if you know who you're up against. Why compete in Champion Tournaments?

In addition to the challenge, the rewards for completing a Champion Tournament are well worth the effort. You will win cash and lots of Exp. each time, as well as items. For the first Champion Tournament of the day, you'll win a Wishing Piece, to summon a Dynamax Pokémon, but each consecutive battle that day will give you one of the following items: Nugget

Dive Ball (x3)

Dusk Ball (x3)

Heal Ball (x3)

Luxury Ball (x3)

Nest Ball (x3)

Net Ball (x3)

Quick Ball (x3)

Repeat Ball (x3)

Timer Ball (x3)

Great Ball (x3)

Ultra Ball (x3)

Big Nugget

Rare Candy

Nugget (x2)

Nugget (x3)

Poké Ball (x100)

Flame Orb

Iron Ball

Life Orb

Toxic Orb

Rare Candy (x2)

Beast Ball

Fast Ball

Friend Ball

Heavy Ball

Level Ball

Love Ball

Lure Ball

Moon Ball Competing Trainers and their Teams There are 28 possible Trainers you can face in the Champion Tournaments, including Gym Leaders, your Rivals and the former Champion, Leon. While you can choose one Trainer in the line up, assuming you have their Rare League Card, the rest are chosen at random. This can make planning your team a challenge but, fortunately, we know every possible team you might face so you can plan accordingly. Familiar Faces Milo: the Grass type Gym Leader Shiftry lv 60 (Sword) or Ludicolo lv 60 (Shield)

Eldegoss lv 60

Bellossom lv 61

Cherrim (overcast) lv 61

Flapple lv 62 (Sword) or Appletun lv 62 (Sheild) Nessa: the Water type Gym Leader

Golisopod lv 60

Pelipper lv 60

Quagsire lv 61

Toxapex lv 61

Drednaw lv 62 Kabu: the Fire type Gym Leader Torkoal lv 60

Ninetails lv 60

Arcanine lv 61

Salazzle lv 61

Centiskorch lv 62 Bea (Sword only): the Fighting type Gym Leader

Hawlucha lv 60

Grapploct lv 60

Sirfetch'd lv 61

Falinks lv 61

Machamp lv 62 Allister (Shield only): the Ghost type Gym Leader Dusknor lv 60

Chandelure lv 60

Cursola lv 61

Runerigus lv 61

Gengar lv 62 Bede: the Fairy type Gym Leader

Mawille lv 61

Gardevoir lv 61

Rapidash lv 62

Sylveon lv 62

Hatterene lv 63 Gordie (Sword only): the Rock type Gym Leader Barbarcle lv 60

Shuckle lv 60

Stonjourner lv 61

Tyranitar lv 61

Coalossal lv 62 Marnie: the new Dark type Gym Leader

Purloin lv 59

Toxicraok lv 59

Scrafty lv 59

Morpeko lv 60

Grimsnarl lv 60 Melony (Shield only): the Ice type Gym Leader Frosmoth lv 60

Mr. Rime lv 60

Eiscue lv 61

Darmanitan lv 61

Lapras lv 62 Raihan: the Dragon type Gym Leader

Torkoal lv 60

Goodra lv 60

Turtinator lv 61

Flygon lv 61

Duraludon lv 62 Piers: the Dark type former Gym Leader Scrafty lv 60

Malamar lv 60

Skutank lv 61

Toxtricity lv 61

Obstagoon lv 62 Hop: your rival

Dubwool lv 69

Snorlax lv 68

Corviknight lv 70

Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon (depending on which starter you choose) lv 70

Zacian (Shield) or Zamazenta (Sword) lv 70 Leon: the former Champion

