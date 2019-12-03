In addition to all the medicines, vitamins, and minerals you can purchase for your Pokémon, Pokémon Sword and Shield also offer a variety of Candies that can give your Pokémon experience, boost their levels, and even change their Natures. While some of these Candies cannot be acquired until the end of the game, many can be found very early on, and I'm here to walk you through how to stock up on each of them! Rare Candy The first Candy to be introduced to Pokémon, Rare Candies, raise your Pokémon's level by one. While these may be tempting to use early on, I recommend saving them for your higher-level Pokémon. Each level costs more and more experience and so it's much easier to make the jump from level 10 to 11 than it is to go from level 70 to 71. Using Rare Candies on low-level Pokémon is just not getting you the same bang for your buck. These 8 Cyber Monday deals are still available right now

Fortunately, despite the name, Rare Candies are super easy to acquire in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Rare Candies are given as rewards for Max Raid Battles, for the Wyndon Battle Tower, and in the BP shop after clearing the game for 20 BP a piece. On top of that, they can be found in various spots all over the Wild Area and throughout the various towns in the Galar Region just left on the ground. Easily the best way to stock up on Rare Cadies is Max Raid Battles. In addition to earning Rare Candies, you also get Exp. Candies, as well as experience and plenty of other rewards. Exp. Candy

Introduced in Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee, Exp. Candies are similar to Rare Candies in that they help you level up your Pokémon, but instead of simply adding a level, Exp. Candies give a set amount of experience. This means that you don't have to worry about using them for low-level Pokémon because they give the same amount of experience to a level 15 Pokémon as they do to a level 90 Pokémon. The only place you can get Exp. Candies from are Max Raid Battles. Fortunately, there are always plenty of Max Raid Battles to fight, so it's very easy to stock up on these early on in the game. Exp. Candies come in five sizes, each of which gives a different amount of experience and can be found in different difficulty rating Max Raid Battles: XS Exp. Candy: 100 XP gained in one-star raids

S Exp. Candy: 800 XP gained in one and two-star raids

M Exp Candy: 3,000 XP gained in two, three, and four-star raids

L Exp. Candy: 10,000 XP gained in three, four, and five-star raids

XL Exp. Candy: 30,000 XP gained in five-star raids only Dynamax Candy